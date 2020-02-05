The best shapewear Cami is from Yummie

Finding a layered cami that is both comfortable and flattering is difficult. Some do not stay tucked away and pinch around your waist. Others feel that they are sucking into your skin. The Ultralight Seamless Lace Back Shaping Cami by Yummie is now a weekly staple of mine. It is lightweight and thin, so there is no awkward bunching or uncomfortable squeezing. But even with the light, breathable fabric, I feel it smoothes things out. It is the type of tank that I always want to wear, not just as a shapewear.

The fabric of the cami is soft and elastic and the peak of lace at the back means that you don’t have to hide this under another shirt or sweater like most other shapewear options. Because it is seamless, you don’t have to worry about thick seams that leave in your graves and red spots, just sit down. I have worn this Yummie cami with and without a bra and it gives me the perfect layer for sweaters, jumpsuits, low-cut tops and more.

What I really like about Yummie is that there are so many options for compression levels, which means that I never feel that I’m being forced into something uncomfortable but still get the formative benefits I’m looking for. (I also felt that way about their Antonette bralette.) You can choose which level you want (I usually hold myself to the light for daily use). There is even a graph on every product page that tells you what you get.

