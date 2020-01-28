The best-selling Revlon hair dryer brush is the lowest price ever

Revlon Facebook

If you’re looking for a premium hair dryer, one of Amazon’s top-selling hair dryers is actually a Revlon hairbrush. Until a few weeks ago I had withheld the purchase of the Revlon One-Step hairdryer and volumizer brush. Despite almost five-star reviews on Amazon, I didn’t want to add another hair styling tool in my small bathroom. Then a friend gave me the Revlon drying brush and it was a game changer. I used it in the morning when I washed my hair and it saved me time and let me feel with that flair after the hair salon.

The Revlon One-Step is a hair dryer, a round brush and a volumizer in one that allows you to style your hair effortlessly. If you don’t mind the color of the tool, you can buy the black and fuchsia model for just $ 28 from the original $ 60 selling price, saving you $ 32. This 53% discount is better than the Black Friday sale ($ 36), so you really get the best deal.

I have whole thick hair and using a normal hair dryer is a lot of work because my hair has to be separated into many sections and my arms have to be constantly up and moving. I used to take at least 25 minutes to blow-dry my hair in the morning, but with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Brush it only takes me about 10 to 15 minutes and it makes the difference. I was surprised by how large the hair tool itself looked, but when you pick it up, it is very light, so your arms aren’t under extra pressure. It is very loud in the cool position but normally in the low and high position. I don’t feel that my hair is damaged and I like the shape of the brush because it helps me untangle and style my hair. My hair is short to medium, so if I don’t style it, my hair goes in different directions.

I would especially recommend this product to anyone looking for a dryer and brush in someone who travels frequently. This one-step hair tool is portable enough to carry travel luggage and save space. And with Valentine’s Day around the corner, it is a great gift for someone looking for a quality hairdryer.

