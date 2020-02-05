The best security camera systems for small businesses in 2020

Security camera systems can be beneficial for small businesses by visually deterring shoplifters and thieves, attracting extra attention to employees, and recording activity inside and outside the company. Camera systems can even lower insurance premiums and help with insurance claims by testifying exactly what happened in the event of a slip, fall, or robbery. Security cameras can also benefit a store that runs from home, where the owner brings a lot of goods in and out of an apartment.

There are so many camera systems on the market, and each has its advantages and disadvantages. In 2020, we summarized some of the best surveillance cameras for small businesses.

Arlo Pro 3 security camera system

Arlo offers business plans that range in price from $ 13 to $ 50 per month and that span a 14 to 60 day record. The lowest tier plan covers up to 16 cameras, while the highest tier plan covers up to 60 cameras. However, many small businesses will likely be able to cope with one of the regular Arlo Smart plans. The Arlo Smart Premier plan costs $ 10 a month. It covers up to five cameras and offers up to 30 days of cloud video recording. The Premier Plan also offers packet detection, cloud activity zones, and detection of people, vehicles, and animals. The overriding Arlo Smart plans offer video quality of up to 4K (compared to 1080p for the business plans).

Arlo offers various camera options that differ in price and features. For a small company, we like the Arlo Pro 3, which is also our choice for the best surveillance camera for outdoors because it has so much to offer in such a small camera. When the weather is completely sealed, you can use the camera indoors and outdoors. The Arlo Pro 3 has a wireless design with a magnetic base and charging cable for easy installation.

The Arlo Pro 3 camera has a spotlight that can be activated in response to movement, or you can trigger the spotlight manually. The Arlo 3 has color night vision, a smart siren, a viewing angle of 160 degrees, and clear two-way audio that lets you talk back and forth with customers.

Night owl C20X eight-channel DVR camera system

Small businesses are always concerned about their bottom line, and this night owl system is relatively affordable in everything it offers. You get eight wired cameras and a DVR with a 1TB hard drive pre-installed for local storage. There is also an automatic overwrite so that the hard drive keeps recording.

You can use the cameras indoors or outdoors and they have a resolution of 1080p with night vision (up to 100 feet), color enhancement technology to improve the image and person detection to reduce false alarms. Each camera also has a motion-activated headlight, and you can also control the light remotely.

This night owl system is a CCTV DVR system, and the DVR can operate without the Internet. However, you need the internet for remote access functions (no monthly fees for remote viewing). The night owl system is a good option for small retail or service companies.

Reolink 8-channel PoE video surveillance system

This Reolink system supports up to eight cameras, whereby four cameras can be played back simultaneously. The NVR comes with a pre-installed 2TB hard drive and you can install an external hard drive for additional storage.

Each 4MP camera has night vision with a range of up to 100 feet, a built-in microphone, a resolution of 1440p and motion detection with zones. You can watch security videos remotely from your Android device, iOS device, PC or Mac.

While this system is not the most advanced on the market, it offers small businesses solid protection and a few bells and whistles at a very reasonable price.

Lorex 16-channel 3 TB NR9163 NVR system

Lorex offers a variety of security camera solutions for businesses. A great option for small businesses is the NR9163. It’s more expensive than some of the other options on this list, but the price might be worth it considering everything it offers. The NR9163 is an NVR system with 16 integrated Power over Ethernet ports. The 3 TB system (expandable up to 16 TB) is extremely flexible, so you can choose how many cameras you want to record (up to 16).

The resolution is excellent: it records up to 8 MP (3,840 × 2,160) in real time and creates a beautiful 4K image on your screen (via HDMI or VGA), while the remote zoom and a motorized lens with artificial intelligence automatically adapt and Your field of vision optimize prospect. Rapid Recap allows you to compile a short video summary of the day’s events while live viewing, playback, snapshots and recording are available in the app. You can also get notifications when the cameras detect motion.

Setup is easy because the system automatically detects compatible IP cameras on the network. The 16-channel NVR system from Lorex is weatherproof according to IP67 and vandal-proof according to IK10. This makes it ideal for small stationary companies in cities or companies with high traffic volumes.

XT2 flash

If you want a super affordable option, the Blink XT2 system is worth a look. You can usually find a five-camera system for between $ 300 and $ 400. The XT2 cameras are wireless and run on 2 AA lithium batteries that are said to last approximately two years before they need to be replaced. In addition to free cloud storage, the XT2 system also offers functions such as night vision and two-way audio. The camera has motion detection. When the device detects motion, the Wi-Fi enabled device notifies you on your phone.

The indoor / outdoor camera is weatherproof (IP65), so you can place the devices anywhere in your company or set them up indoors. You can also connect up to 10 devices to a single Blink Sync module, allowing you to create zones with multiple cameras. Therefore, you can set up some cameras outdoors and connect them to a module to create an outdoor system. You can then connect some cameras inside to a module to create an interior system.

