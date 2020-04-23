The best scenes of the last kingdom

While fans are excited that the Last Kingdom will come to Netflix for the fourth season, they are also quite worried about what might happen to their favorite characters.

The show has never been shy about killing bigger players, and given the appearance of a big band, it seems likely that not everyone will do it alive.

With that in mind, now seems a good time to look back on the first three seasons of the Last Kingdom to recall some of the most shocking deaths so far … (be careful spoilers for season 1-3 representative of the last kingdom)

Queen Iseult

The others crossed the path of Iseult (Charlie Murphy) as he looted Cornwall and quickly fell for a pagan queen with clear eyesight. Of course, the way he ambiguously promised to be with Uhtred until the end was the numbering of his days. Such language has a tendency to tempt destiny in programs such as The Last Kingdom. But while this is not unexpected, Iseult’s violent death culminates in a sad moment at the culmination of the first season, which is stopped by Skorpa, the evil Viking warrior of the White Horse.

Halig

Halig (Gerard Kearns) was a humble and respected Saxon man who was so loyal to Uhtred that he was sold into slavery next to him after the betrayal of King Guthred. They were imprisoned with the ship and abused. Their only attempt to escape was thwarted and punished with Halig’s barbaric death. Anchored in front of the boat, the waves slowly sank as it sailed across the sea, rowing Uhtred and his companions who could hear him. A truly terrifying ending for a character that didn’t deserve it – but you can be sure he was avenged …

Abbot Eadred

Sometimes you can’t just wait for a character to get what comes to their mind – and that was one such time. Abbot Eadred (David Schofield) was as embarrassing as they come, and the real architect of Uhtred’s slavery punishment. Halig not only had blood on his hands, but he also tried to force Uhtred’s lover Gisela to marry the man he despised. He had a bad egg through and through, so when Uhtred stabbed him furiously, it was hard not to feel that justice was being offered.

Odda younger / older

The Odds were a truly unfortunate line of nobles. Introducing the last kingdom of the season as King Alfred’s two most trusted advisers, it soon became clear that Odda Jr. (Brian Vernel) was not being trusted. His allegiance to the Crown was brief in his dealings with the Danes, believing that Alfred had died after the Wessex invasion. As you can tell from his inclusion on this list, it did not end well for him.

The death of Odda Jr. stands out as the most shocking of a season, as it was solved by his own father! When Elder Odda (Simon Kunz) realized that Alfred was still alive and intended to capture Wessex again, he knew that his son had been doomed for treason. Instead of going with him, he decided to show Alfred his final allegiance, bringing his son a knife as he turned to the inhabitants of their estate. The drastic decision was made with sadness, leaving him without an heir.

As Alfred threatened to destroy Wessex with a huge ransom in the second season, Elder Odda realized the devastation it could cause in the long run. He acted against the king (quite rightly), calling the army to fight the Vikings, which led to a crucial victory for Wessex. The traitor of the Odda trademark was awarded for not obeying the king’s orders and endangering the life of his abducted daughter. He killed himself in prison awaiting execution, no doubt one of the most unjust deaths in the Last Kingdom.

Skade

One of the most despicable figures in the Last Kingdom, Skade (Thea Sofie Loch Næss), was a sadistic and bloodthirsty seer who destroyed men from within with their curses. Uhtred fell under one such spell and felt its effects terribly, learning that the only way to break it was to kill Skade without shedding blood. But time passed without any action and it seemed as if he had fallen into seduction. He made fun of everyone, from the characters in the show to the spectators watching at home, making Skade’s gloomy fate even more shocking. During a steam bath in a lonely part of the river, Uhtred suddenly kept him under water until he sank into The Dark Kingdom’s darkest moment.

Erik

When Erik (Christian Hillborg) was introduced at the beginning of the second season as a troubled Viking soldier, few could hope that only a few of it would be so passionate about him later. When he and his brother kidnapped Lady Aethelflaed from Mercia, the softer side of her character emerged and they soon fell in love. On paper, it sounds like Stockholm Syndrome, but you can be sure that their romance flourished naturally and their serious plan to escape together was really compelling. It’s a pity that it didn’t work out, because Erik was killed by his brother when he discovered what was happening.

Ragnar Noorem

The last kingdom is not lacking in truly shocking moments, and that was once again. Uhtred’s adoptive brother Ragnar (Tobias Santelmann) had been a friendly face throughout the first three seasons, proving to be both a sensible man and a fierce warrior. So when Aethelwold was angry at the insane plan to kill him, no one believed that the hungry threat of power would actually succeed! Unfortunately, he crept into Ragnar’s tent at night and stabbed him repeatedly in a dream, sending him to the cold world of Niflheim (hell) rather than the glorious Valhalla (heaven), according to Viking beliefs. There is an unfair way for one of Uhtred’s main allies.

Aethelwold

What goes around comes around. When Ragnar was murdered in his tent, it was found that Uhtred and Brida did not want to go unpunished. Aethelwold (Harry McEntire) had been a treacherous presence in Wessex since the beginning of the Last Kingdom, believing that the throne was rightly his. His intention did not become a real threat until the third season, when he opposed the troubled King Alfred on all sides. But his fate was sealed when Brida learned of his role in Ragnar’s death. In the final moments of the series’ finals, Uhtred stabbed Aethelwold in the woods, which finally allowed his brother’s soul to be at peace.

King Alfred

Of course, not every death in the Last Kingdom is violent (although most are). King Alfred (David Dawson) died after years of ill health in bed, but fortunately he was able to make peace with Uhtred in advance, admitting that he should have been treated better. The complex relationship between them has always been a huge part of this series, so Alfred’s death has the greatest impact on The Last Kingdom’s progress.

Thyra

Perhaps the most disturbing death on this list is the murder of Thyra (Julia Bache-Wiig) at the end of the third season, which was made extremely torturous to watch. After years of abuse and imprisonment, Uhtred’s adopted sister in Wessex finally found a marriage to her father, Beocca. Thyra overcame the trauma of her imprisonment and treated everyone kindly to meet only the terrible fate of a cruel man who hated her just because she was Danish. He hid under the floorboards as he followed his home, but found himself trapped when he set the house on fire, tragically killed.

Four of last season’s seasons will land on Netflix on Sunday, April 26th