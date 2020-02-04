The best running headphones for 2020

You can walk with any headphones, but only a few are made to run. After comparing dozens of models, we think the third generation JLab Epic Air Sport is the best-running headphone. These real wireless earbuds offer robust water and sweat resistance, excellent sound quality and great battery life – at a price that is significantly below that of the competition.

Our team put the greatest effort into this compilation, combining the expert opinions of our more than 50 years of experience in the audio industry with our serious fitness bench depth to finally land on our winning headphones. We are very confident that the third generation JLab Epic Air Sport are the best headphones for most people. However, we have also compiled a list of alternatives if they are not suitable for you. Each of these options has specific strengths. So take your needs into account and decide accordingly. The selection below is the best headphones for running, but also for general fitness.

The best headphones at a glance:

The best running headphones: JLab Epic Air Sport

Why you should buy it: With a battery life of 10 hours, comprehensive sweat protection and a sound quality that gives your workout new energy, the JLab Epic Air Sport is indeed epic.

Who you are for: Those who want it all – great battery life, comfort, sound quality and sweat resistance at a price that doesn’t force you to cancel your gym membership.

Why we chose the JLab Epic Air Sport:

Is it possible to buy real wireless earbuds that offer great sound, comfort, more than a day’s battery life, and sweat resistance that can withstand the toughest workouts without spending more than $ 250? The answer should have been “No” in May, but things have changed thanks to the latest version of JLabs Epic Air Sport.

These real wireless earbuds seem to be doing the impossible: they offer an uncompromising wireless audio experience at a price that most people can afford. The battery life of 10 hours (70 hours if you include the juice in the portable charging case) is amazing and even exceeds the Beats Powerbeats Pro, the previous record holder for endurance. The app-free EQ adjustments built into Epic Air Sport aren’t quite as true to the original as the Powerbeats Pro, but they help most people find a sound signature that matches their favorite music genre. You can control volume, play / pause, fast forward / rewind, equalizer, voice assistant access and even the “Aware” mode, which transmits outside noise – all with a few clicks on the side of the earphones.

With an IP66 protection rating, the Epic Air Sports is impervious to dust and water as long as you don’t take it swimming – making it one of the most robust on this list. You fit well and stay in place, and did we mention the price? These earphones are just great all-round value.

Read our full JLab Epic Air Sport review

The best running headphones for iPhone: Beats Powerbeats Pro

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Why you should buy it: Excellent sound quality with a rechargeable battery that lasts a long time even with longer runtimes.

Who you are for: iPhone users who really want wireless earbuds that offer Siri hands-free and sweat-proof performance.

Why we chose the Beats PowerBeats Pro:

iPhone users who want a range of truly wireless earbuds that take full advantage of their smartphone had only one choice before the launch of the PowerBeats Pro: Apple’s own AirPods. Due to the medium battery life, the lack of ability to deal with sweat or a lot of movement, and the sound quality that didn’t impress anyone, AirPods weren’t exactly the first choice for runners. The Beats PowerBeats Pro have changed all of this.

With a massive nine hours of play on a single charge, these earbuds are unlikely to take a break before you. They’re also more than able to deal with the moisture created by the most violent workouts (though you should probably shower without them), and they have the classic Beats sound: punchy in the right places, especially in the low range – The End.

The PowerBeats Pro offers a comfortable yet secure fit, while maintaining the over-the-ear clip design of the not entirely wireless PowerBeats 3 while improving the formula. Siri can be called simply by calling (or pushing a button), and the included volume rocker switch is a huge improvement over the AirPods, which lack such a feature.

These earphones do not provide pass-through audio from the embedded microphones. So you need to be careful when working near traffic or other hazards. However, they do have an excellent (and customizable) auto-pause feature when you remove a microphone from the earbuds, which at least makes stopping more comfortable for a chat.

Apple’s AirPods Pro with their IPX4 rating and pass-through audio are an excellent alternative for iPhone users, although we believe serious joggers prefer the more secure fit of the PowerBeats Pro.

Read our full review of Beats PowerBeats Pro

The best affordable headphones: Anker SoundBuds

Why you should buy it: If you’re on a budget and don’t need a range of features, Ankers SoundBuds Sport is the perfect, straightforward option.

Who you are for: Small budget runners who still want wireless connectivity.

Why we chose SoundBuds Sport:

These headphones offer wireless connectivity, a battery life of eight hours and are sweat-proof. They are therefore well suited for use in the gym or when running outdoors. They offer three sizes of silicone tips to help you find the right fit and keep them stable in your ears, and they’re even equipped with noise cancellation technology. They are not really wireless. So there is a small cable that connects the right and left earphones. In some ways, however, this design might be preferable. If an earphone manages to detach itself, you do not have to stop and start looking for the faulty object. There is also no carry case to take away (or lose). So if you’re the type who can barely keep an eye on your house keys, a wired bud set may be just the thing.

The best thing, however, is the fact that Anker SoundBuds Sports are incredibly economical in their wallets and are well below $ 50. This makes them the perfect choice for runners who don’t value fancy features or simply don’t want to spend a lot on headphones – after all, with as much punch as they’ll need, it doesn’t hurt to pinch a few cents if you can ,

The best running headphones for Android: Amazon Echo Buds

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Why you should buy it: They are comfortable and secure, and give you your hands free to access Alexa. This makes them a great companion for jogging.

Who you are for: Android users looking for a range of real wireless earbuds that offer a range of easy-to-use features at a reasonable price.

Why we chose the Amazon Echo Buds:

We don’t know that Amazon created the Echo Buds for runners, but it feels that way. These compact real wireless earplugs, thanks to three different earplugs and three different “wingplugs”, offer a variety of customization options that can be used to hold the Echo Buds securely in place.

Their IPX4 water resistance may not be as robust as some of the other models on this list. However, as long as you don’t try to swim in it, you should do the most sweaty workouts.

You will appreciate the Echo Buds as a jogging companion with two functions: Hands-free calling with Alexa – so you don’t have to keep your hand in front of your head to perform simple tasks such as skipping tracks, changing the volume and answering a call. or activate pass-through mode if you are using Bose’s excellent active noise reduction.

These features, combined with excellent sound quality, a battery life of five hours and a price that means you don’t have to give up on your next kicks, make the Echo Buds a fantastic choice for runners.

Read our full Amazon Echo Buds review

The best running headphones with a heart rate monitor: Jabra Elite Sport

Ted Kritsonis / Digital Trends

Why you should buy it: In addition to fitness tracking, sound quality and a complete wireless design, the Jabra Elite Sport also offers functions that serious athletes want.

Who you are for: Runners who want the best mix of sound, properties and durability.

Why we chose the Jabra Elite Sport:

If you’re looking for headphones that you can wear while running – or if you’re participating in an exercise – you’re probably looking for the lightest and least cumbersome option available Likewise sounds good. The true Jabra Elite Elite Sport Headphones are all listed above and are among the best fully wireless headphones we’ve tested. They are waterproof, deliver great performance, and have a flexible yet secure fit that sets them apart from most other real wireless earphones on the market.

In terms of performance, the Elite Sport not only sounds great, the lack of a cable also eliminates the annoying jerking that occurs when wearing wired headphones and adversely affects the listening experience. The lack of cables allows them to sit firmly in your ears as well, since no annoying cables are pulled on them while running.

Jabra has taken another step to optimize it for runners by putting a heart rate monitor in the right earphone. In conjunction with the Sport Life app from Jabra, the headphones deliver heart rate values ​​during training. You can even add and track specific workouts for more detailed statistics.

We hope that Jabra will release an update for these buds soon – we love everything about them except the 4.5 hour battery life. Nowadays (as you can see from this list) it is no longer one of the best. That said, if you focus on laser running, it should still be enough to get you through your workout. The charging case has enough juice to fully charge it twice. To top it off, these buds are IP67 waterproof, making rainy runs or even a short swim a breeze.

Read our full Jabra Elite Sport review

Research and buying tips

Do running headphones have a built-in memory?

Not ordinary. Most modern headphones stream music from your phone or smartwatch via Bluetooth.

Can I use running headphones with a smartwatch?

Yes, as long as your smartwatch supports Bluetooth.

Should I buy wired or wireless headphones?

If you plan to be active, you should usually take a pair of wireless headphones with you as there are no cables in your way.

Should I buy waterproof headphones?

Yes or at least water resistant. Look for headphones with an IP rating, as they show the level of water resistance so you know exactly what your headphones can do.

Do running headphones offer a heart rate monitor?

Some do, although smartwatches and traditional breast-based heart monitors are usually more accurate.

How do I find running headphones that fit my ear?

Most modern running headphones come with a variety of earplugs and earplugs for all ear sizes. However, we recommend that you always use headphones that you want to buy whenever possible.

