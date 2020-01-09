The best Roomba Robovacs of 2020

Loading...

There is a good reason why the word Roomba has become synonymous with robot vacuum cleaners. Although we continue to see that capable competitors come to market at ever lower prices, the Roomba line of iRobot remains the brand to be defeated.

We have reviewed dozens of Roomba models to find out which perform best: our current favorite is the Roomba S9 +, which is almost as perfect as perfect, but also pricey. If you are looking for something more affordable, we have included our favorite iRobot models in every price range. We have even added our favorite non-vacuum robots from iRobot!

iRobot Roomba S9 +

The latest addition to the iRobot line-up, the Roomba S9 +, builds on the innovations introduced in the Roomba i7 + last year. The S9 + received an Editor’s Choice Award from Digital Trends. Just like the i7 +, the S9 series is available with or without iRobot’s cool Clean Base charging station and self-draining garbage can. There is also a new D-shaped housing and an improved brush design that promises better edge and corner cleaning, while the suction is increased 40 times compared to the Roomba 600 series. You also benefit from smart cards that allow you to select individual rooms for cleaning (as well as entire floors) and a unique anti-allergen system – a scoop for robot vacuum cleaners, according to iRobot – designed to collect dust and pollen.

iRobot Roomba 960

The Roomba 960 model stands in the middle between the functions of Roomba and the prices of Roomba, so you can get an intelligent cleaning bone at medium prices (well, middle class for Roombas). The model includes iRobot’s three-stage suction and brush system, equipped with rubber brushes designed to clean both hard floors and low carpets. The brushes bend to ensure that they are always at ground level and the extraction system is five times more powerful than older Roomba models. In the meantime, the filter retains 99% dust and allergens (although it is smart to always have a number of replacement filters on hand if you use your Roomba regularly).

Although the Roomba includes many smart features to navigate, including automatic charging for the 75-minute battery, it also comes with a virtual wall barrier that you can set to partition specific spaces if there is somewhere where you don’t want the bot to Go . The planning via the advanced Roomba app is excellent, but you can also choose to give your Roomba a voice command if you have an Echo device at home.

iRobot Roomba i7 +

The Roomba i7 + of 2018 won an Editor’s Choice Award from Digital Trends and remains a wonderful choice, despite the introduction of this year’s Roomba S9 +. It was the first robotic vacuum cleaner with a self-draining dustbin in addition to smart space mapping, an advanced motor with improved suction, durable brushes and an improved processor. Choose the Clean Base charging station and you must add iRobot’s replaceable dust bags to your shopping list every few months. But the i7 + is a valuable investment for those who want to fully automate vacuuming.

iRobot Roomba 614

If you like the idea that Roomba roams your house but doesn’t like the price of the leading iRobot models, don’t worry – there’s a robot vacuum cleaner for you! The Roomba 614 costs more than $ 300 and offers a solid suite of functions. Keep an eye on the deals and you might be able to collect it for less than $ 200. Of course there are some compromises. Two multi-surface brushes and sensor navigation help this cost-effective model to autonomously clean your home, but suction is considerably reduced, which means that this bone may not be the best choice for thicker carpets or rugs. The entry level vacuum also lacks app control and Alexa / Google Assistant integration.

iRobot Roomba 980

The Roomba 980 is no longer available, but it is possible that you can still find the store in certain stores. It is a more advanced version of the 960 with improved functions. At the launch, the price was considerably higher, but has fallen since our assessment. The extra large battery in this model lasts up to 120 minutes, making it well suited for larger spaces, and the cleaning system has twice the power compared to the 960 – ideal for cleaning up larger spilled liquids or messy pets. Otherwise, the model includes the first-line smart features that you can expect from a Roomba bot, including speech detection, detailed app control, and dirt detection technology that helps Roomba spend more time in high-traffic areas.

iRobot Roomba e5

The Roomba e5 is a solid mid-range pick. It is particularly good at picking up pet hair, with a combination of powerful suction and double rubber brushes that can work equally well on carpet or hardwood floors. It is equipped with a selection of innovative Roomba functions, including automatic charging, a full set of sensors and compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant. This is all the more impressive when you consider that it is very reasonably priced for a Roomba model. The battery will last approximately 90 minutes on a hard surface. If you have pets and lots of hardwood that you want to keep clean – and free of dust hair with animal hair – this is a great and affordable model to use.

iRobot Braava Jet m6

The Braava 380t and entry-level Braava Jet 240 were iRobot’s first trip to autonomous mop and were positive additions, despite the need for regular fillings with cleaning solution and a little extra work to set up the corresponding NorthStar navigation blocks.

The Braava Jet m6 solves a number of problems and inconveniences that stopped these first-generation lines. There is a new design, improved maps and navigation technology with individual room selection, plus improved edge and corner cleaning. The Braava Jet m6 also detects when the battery is empty, returns to the charger and then resumes mopping from the same point. App control and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant are also included in the update, and if you also have a Roomba i7 or S9, you can set your robot army to vacuum and mop in order. Although the new model supports both wet mopping and dry sweeping, you still need to invest regularly in iRobot’s disposable cleaning pads for the best performance.

iRobot Terra robotic lawnmower

Although this guide focuses primarily on floor cleaning robots, we found this iRobot robotic lawnmower worth mentioning. The Terra Mower is easy to install and operate, using wireless beacons and Imprint Smart Mapping to teach your garden and then mow your grass in an efficient back and forth pattern.

It can avoid obstacles and you can create a boundary system without cables. This means that you can tell the mower where to mow and where not, without digging up your yard to install wire or boundary line systems. The Terra Robot Mower was for sale in 2019 as part of a beta program in the US and Germany, but you should (hopefully) be able to buy the robotic lawnmower later this year.

