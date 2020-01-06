The best rooftop winter bars you need to know

Loading...

The best rooftop bars, terraces and winter restaurants in London offer everything from cozy corners, cute booths, igloos and ice rinks.

That’s right – roofs aren’t just for summer. The sweet evenings may have long gone, which means it’s time to wash and cover yourself under a blanket under the stars with a warm cider warmed up.

And if you’re looking for a heated meeting place to enjoy a cocktail or two, look no further than our overview of the best bars, terraces and winter restaurants on the roof of the capital.

It’s time to head to the sky and leave the busy and lively city…

Best winter rooftop bars and restaurants

Skylight Rooftop, Wapping

Rink? Check. Igloos? Check. Delicious food? Check. Skylight is the ultimate winter playground and one of the best rooftop winter bars – whether your atmosphere is comfortable with a cocktail or you practice pirouettes. There are igloos and huts full of fluffy pillows and blankets so you can have a drink or two under the stars, and there are plenty of outdoor activities for those who don’t want to stay seated. But if the weather changes, head to cover where you will find the irresistible street food trucks and many other revelers to sing one or two happy songs. There is also a program of DJs, events and parties throughout the cooler months, including a Burns Night and Australia Day celebrations.

For more information, visit www.tobaccodocklondon.com/skylight

Seabird, Southwark

If you’re looking for a rooftop bar and restaurant with incredible panoramic views of the city, an impressive menu of food and drink, and serious Gatsby decor, look no further than Seabird. Head to the top floor of the Hoxton and wrap yourself on the roof with the Ruby cocktail in hand (believe us, it’s divine). Surrounded by lush plants, sparkling garlands and a beautiful view of the capital, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better place for a skyline for a tipple and delicious plates with Portuguese and Spanish influences.

Taste the freshest fish dishes – start with a selection of fifteen delicious sweet and savory oysters (they are the proud owners of the longest list of oysters in London) from the United Kingdom to France in Portugal. Then, dip into a number of small plates – the appetizing octopus roll and old tomatoes are highly recommended. And no visit is complete without immersing yourself in a sensational seafood dish, whether you are tempted by Cornish plaice or mackerel. Treat yourself to a cocktail of desserts while you sit and enjoy the lively atmosphere until midnight on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends.

For more information, visit https://thehoxton.com/london/southwark/restaurants-and-bars/seabird

Rooftop St. James, Trafalgar Square

Head to the West End and get ready to assemble your cheese at the high-end Veuve Clicquot winter chalet. If you feel like sitting outside, put yourself under a blanket and order a St Moritz to sip under the stars, and looking at the twinkling lights of the city, you’ll soon forget the busy streets below, at place to soak up the view of this central London location. However, if you prefer to stay warm, head to the equally beautiful chalet, which is also adorned with string lights and plush blankets.

And it’s not just a meeting place for a quick cocktail, either. Sit back and order a split – pork rillettes, gnocci gratin or macaroni cheese will be a treat – or, if you’re hungry, get ready for a mammoth specialty dish. Mont d ‘Or Chaud with new potatoes is a pot of smoky melted cheese for two, and be careful: you will feel seriously stuffed. But in a good way, because it’s delicious.

For more information, visit https://trafalgarstjames.com/the-rooftop

Boundary London Rooftop, Shoreditch

Hidden at the top of the Boundary Hotel on a quiet street in Shoreditch is a beautiful rooftop terrace with a heated glass orangery and a comfortable outdoor patio. Enter through a light garland tunnel where you will be greeted with fur-lined seats, ceilings adorned with plants and bauble candles and magnificent views of East London. With the option of sitting under cover or under an outdoor heater, it’s a small, quiet place in an otherwise busy corner of town – perfect for a first date, catching up after work or just because you want a bite to eat.

Open a bottle of wine, order the salty and peppery squid or the spicy monkfish tempura to whet your appetite before plunging into a comforting fondue made up of summer pasta, French emmental and Beaufort alp chalet, all to devour with a huge bowl of crispy croutons. Hearty dinner to keep you feeling fresh while you relax in the city’s hippest neighborhood.

For more information, visit https://boundary.london/rooftop/

Money Lodge, Bank

Close the glass elevator at 1 Poultry and head to Lodge D’Argent, the après-ski themed bar and winter terrace at the city’s famous French restaurant, Coq D’Argent. In the shelter, but still outdoors, you can see the sparkling horizon while enjoying a number of classic cocktails with a touch or unique creations, from the rooftop on Fig Caipiroska, whatever the weather. Hairy blankets and rich green foliage make it a must during the winter months.

Taste the bar menu until 11 p.m. on weekdays. There’s a creamy hummus, as well as Cajun buttermilk chicken with spicy mayonnaise and a platter of Savoyard meats, and if you have a sweet tooth, you’re also covered – think of hot waffles, five chestnut macaroons or a dark chocolate fondant. Yum.

There is also a private chalet for rent if you want a rooftop experience with interior comfort, because who doesn’t want the best of both worlds?

For more information, visit https://www.coqdargent.co.uk/

