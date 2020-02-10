The best robot vacuum cleaners for 2020: Mini Maids at your service

Keeping the floor clean is a job that many of us hate. Once you’ve cleaned them up, it looks like a pet, family member, or friend is walking over them with dirty feet. Do not break out brooms or vacuum cleaners. There is a better way. If you’ve ever dreamed of having a robot girl, we’re closer to the invention of the robot vacuum cleaner than ever before.

We’ve reviewed dozens of these smart little vacuum cleaners, tested their apps, battery life, navigation, and cleaning performance, and we’re happy to provide you with a list of the top models we’ve found. Our best choice is the high quality, amazingly intelligent Roomba S9 Plus. However, if you don’t want to spend that much money on a robot vacuum, you should consider all of our options.

Best overall impression: iRobot Roomba s9 Plus

Best robot vacuum for edges and corners: Neato Botvac D6

Best multi-surface robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba 960

The most versatile robot vacuum: Shark Ion S87

Best robot vacuum for pet owners: Ecovacs Deebot 901

Best robot vacuum cleaner: Ecovacs Deebot N79S

iRobot Roomba s9 Plus

All in all the best

Sure, a robot vacuum cleaner makes cleaning your floors a lot easier. But you have to empty the trash can every time you use it. With its clean base and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, the s9 Plus is the latest model from the respected company that can literally suck without having to lift a finger. Just say “Alexa …” or “OK, Google, ask Roomba to start cleaning” and your s9 Plus will start cleaning. The best part is when cleaning is complete, as the clean base sucks the dirt and debris into a closed bag that contains up to 30 debris.

Not only is the s9 Plus one of the most user-friendly robots you can buy, it also has a new D-shaped design with a flat front that enables better edge and corner cleaning. Of course, it is also equipped with the latest technology – consisting of a new 3D sensor in the front bumper that improves Roomba’s wall recognition, a more powerful cleaning head and intelligent mapping. It can see where it has been and where it still needs cleaning. The robot can clean your entire home or you can instruct it to clean specific locations. Its sensors can locate the busier areas of your home, and the robot will pay particular attention to the dirtier areas of your floor.

Although the s9 Plus is exceptionally expensive, performance and features are top notch. If you want the best of the best in robot vacuum cleaners, the s9 Plus is the way to go. The full review of the Roomba s9 Plus can be found here.

Neato Botvac D6

Best for obstacles

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

You can easily set the Botvac D6 to clean your entire house or a specific area of ​​a room. Once set up, you can check in at the bot to schedule tasks and receive notifications when rooms are cleaned using the Neato app. You can save up to three different floor plans, making the D6 the ideal robot for a three-story house. The D6 is supplied with magnetic strips to define the boundaries of the house or apartment. This is a great way to prevent the device from bumping your pet’s food and to divide play areas so the bot doesn’t chew toys. You can also create virtual “no-go lines” in the Neato app that tell the robot which areas should be avoided.

The Botvac D6 has a laser-based navigation system that allows you to scan, map and even clean your home in the dark. It has a large main brush that picks up pet hair and small debris, and a high-performance filter to trap allergens. The battery life of the D6 is also quite good at 120 minutes and it has a quick charge function, with which the battery can be charged until the job is completed. Thanks to the D-shaped construction from Neato, this robot vacuum cleaner is a real eye-catcher when cornering and cornering. We did a full review of the Botvac D6 if you want to learn more.

iRobot Roomba 960

Best multi-surface

Few houses are limited to carpet or hardwood, and not all robotic vacuum cleaners are able to tackle deep-pile carpets or linoleum. Nevertheless, the Roomba 960 can process the entire range of flooring in your home. While many models have a turbo and efficiency mode, these are often options that you have to manually adjust when the bot moves around the home, and to babysit your vacuum defeats, you must first assign the task to a droid. This means that the Roomba 960 automatically adapts to its surroundings and increases or decreases the suction power for the area under the foot at a certain point in time.

Some models – like the previously mentioned Botvac D6 – use magnetic strips to set up a perimeter fence so that the vacuum does not enter unwanted areas. The Roomba 960, on the other hand, maps your home using its iAdapt 2.0 navigation with vSLAM technology. You can then control the cleaning using the iRobot Home app.

Shark Ion S87

Most versatile

Erika Rawes / Digital Trends

Shark is known for making fairly solid upright vacuum cleaners, but it has also been successful with the S87 cleaning system. The S87 system includes the Ion R85 ​​Robot Vacuum, the Ion W1 handheld vacuum and a charging station that charges both units at the same time.

The robot vacuum cleaner has a powerful suction, a large trash can and boundary strips to close off certain areas such as pet food areas or doors. With the Shark Ion Robot app, you can create schedules and control the robot. You can also control the R85 via voice control if it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The handheld is light and weighs only 1.4 pounds. It comes with three separate attachments – an animal hair tool, a dust tool, and a splitting tool. With your handheld, you can clean furniture, dust, and even your car. Although the handheld does not have the longest battery life, it has a strong suction power for such a small vacuum that it is a really versatile vacuum cleaner system due to its addition to the R85. Read our full review of the Shark Ion S87 cleaning system (here).

Ecovacs Deebot 901

Best robot vacuum cleaner for pet owners

Terry Walsh / Digital Trends

The Deebot 901 (read our full review here) combines additional performance with very intelligent features that are great for tech junkies who want to upgrade an old model or finally want to use their own robot vacuum cleaner. It can be integrated into Google Home and Amazon Alexa for voice control and offers a cleaning time of up to 100 minutes per charge for all types of flooring, with the exception of very thick carpets.

The 901 also uses very accurate smart mapping to get a picture of the environment and avoid collisions while drawing the best paths. The traditional spinning brushes are here, but you can secure them with a suction attachment that is great for removing extra debris such as matted pet hair. This is particularly useful if your pets like to hang out on the carpet but often leave themselves behind.

Ecovacs Deebot N79S

Best robot vacuum

If you are looking for a cheaper alternative to Roomba models, we recommend this affordable Deebot model. It doesn’t have the card technology found in higher-priced models, but it does have obstacle detection, app control, and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant. If you prefer to control the vacuum cleaner via the app, you will be pleased to see that it offers options for direct control or different cleaning modes for different tasks, including an additional suction mode for larger soiling. In normal mode, the Deebot N79S runs for 110 minutes. One battery cycle is enough to clean about 300 square meters.

