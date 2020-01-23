The best reusable water bottles to keep with you

The idea of ​​having a reusable bottle on hand is not new. It is not revolutionary, nor does it radically change life. But it’s a small role you can play to help the environment by not picking up the plastic bottle you take out of a 24-pack and throwing it away when you’re done.

It took me a while to think about having a reusable water bottle as part of my routine, but it allowed me to drink more and more water and easily reduce my plastic consumption. I picked up a huge bottle in which I stuck a reusable straw and I called it one day. After six months of use, the fact that I couldn’t finish the huge amount of water it contained reached me.

Now I opt for smaller and easier bottles that I can fill regularly. Adding a reusable bottle to your daily transport is an important step not only to take care of the planet by reducing the use of plastic, but also to take care of yourself and keep yourself hydrated. Sustainability is not limited to its impacts on Earth, but to its impact on your life.

Takeya vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle

From the makers of our favorite cold brew coffee maker, this vacuum insulated 32 oz stainless steel bottle will keep your water cool and cold. It is available in several colors and even has a waterproof spout cover which facilitates consumption with one hand.

Bif-free glass water bottle Lifefactory

The wide mouth is ideal for adding large ice cubes or even fruit slices to this completely washable, elegant and functional bottle. The silicone sleeve covers a BPA-free glass bottle so your water never tastes like metal or plastic.

The classic bkr bottle stands for elegance – and the lid handle makes it easy to attach to a bag with a carabiner. The silicone sleeve covers almost the entire BPA-free glass bottle and comes in a handful of soft, neutral colors.

MIRA vacuum-insulated large-opening water bottle

MIRA uses a copper lining which prevents your bottle from sweating. It is made of stainless steel and the cap is BPA and phthalate free.

Nefeeko foldable water bottle

It is waterproof and perfect for traveling because it is reduced to half its size. Its unique foldable water bottle is made from BPA free food grade platinum silicone.

Purifyou Premium Glass Water Bottle

The inside of the cap is made of stainless steel and the silicone even has a time and volume marking to keep track of what you drink when. This superb water bottle is BPA free, phthalate free, PVC free, lead free and cadmium free.

