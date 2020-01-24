The best radar detectors for 2020

We do not accept speeding violations or encourage you to exceed the speed limit, but we know that flat driving is tempting. It is also expensive if you get caught, and that is why the market for radar detectors is growing enormously. It is a device that is normally attached to your windshield with suction cups, scans the road ahead and warns you if it detects a radar or a laser. You can usually slow down over time, but speeding is always a risk, unless you somehow find out how to cover your car with an invisibility cloak.

The best radar detector currently on the market is the Escort Max 360. Our reviewers have attached dozens of radar detectors to their windshields under all circumstances. We choose Max 360 from Escort because it is simple, reliable and affordable. The price-quality ratio is unbeatable.

Thousands of hours spent monitoring radar detectors have taught us that there are good alternatives to the Escort Max 360. Among other things, we have selected the best detector, the best mid-range detector and the best affordable detector. Let our internal team of speed-loving assessors help you find the radar detector that best fits your driving style and budget.

Best radar detectors for 2020

The best: Escort Max 360

The number two: Uniden R7

The best affordable radar detector: Whistler CR70

The best mid-range radar detector: Escort iX

The best looking radar detector: Radenso Pro M

What is a radar detector?

It is a device in the car, such as a portable GPS or dash camera, specifically designed to alert you to police presence and the use of speed detection hardware. Radar guns, or the devices used by the police to measure the speed of a remote driver, operate exclusively on specific radio waves and radar detectors alert you to the presence of those proximity-based radio waves.

Choosing a radar detector can be a difficult decision because they are not exactly cheap and there are many different models on the market. But when it comes to radar detectors, it’s a strong case that you get what you pay for in terms of functionality and accuracy.

Cheaper models are generally less accurate and more susceptible to false readings, while more expensive and top-range radar detectors can provide direction indicators, GPS functionality and “smart technologies” that can identify false radar signals. False signals can come from other sensory systems that use similar radio-wave-based detection, such as automatic sliding doors in the local supermarket, or even blind spot detection systems on some newer vehicles.

To facilitate your search for a radar detector, we have compiled a list of some of the best radar detectors on sale today, along with some that we have reviewed ourselves.

Helpful advice

Here are some general terms for radar detectors that you may not know:

DSP: Abbreviation for digital signal processing, where a microchip is used to automatically recognize and prioritize radar bands that are commonly used by the police.

K-Band: A common frequency for handheld radar guns, operating between 24.05 and 24.25 GHz.

Ka band: The most popular frequency nowadays used by most police, usually between 33.4 and 36.0 GHz.

Laser: To catch speeders, many police have made the switch from radar to laser. Although expensive, laser guns are much faster and more accurate in measuring the location and speed of a vehicle.

Laser defuser: A technology that detects police radars and disrupts the signal emitted by police laser guns. Note laser jammers are illegal in some states.

X-Band: A comprehensive radar band that is used by everything from traffic sensors to law enforcement to automatic supermarket doors. It works from 10.5 to 10.55 GHz and is one of the easiest bands to detect.

The best: Escort Max 360

Why would you buy this: It is the most accurate and versatile radar detector there is.

For whom: Drivers who want the best possible ticket protection.

How much is it: $ 550

Why we chose the Escort Max 360:

Although there is a newer version of the Escort Max 360, called the Escort Max 360c, we still stick to the Max 360 because it is available at select retailers for around $ 550. The prices may have fallen, but the Max 360 remains our choice and for good reason. Simply put, the updated Max 360c does not really improve the functionality of the previous model too much to make it worth its price. The original Max 360 was so good to start with. It is packed with almost all of the features available on a radar detector nowadays, including dual antennas, directional arrows that point to threats and compatibility with smartphones to help you network with other speedsters in your area.

The core of the device is a powerful digital signal processor (DSP), which uses a microchip to automatically recognize and prioritize radar bands that are commonly used by the police, so that random signals from automatic doors and blind spot detection systems are not interrupted you commute. In addition, the Max 360 features a GPS-powered AutoLearn function that limits the number of false notifications by logging frivolous emissions and ignoring them the next time you drive by. Escort has so much faith in its capabilities that it even pays your first ticket if you are quoted while using it. This allows you to stretch the legs of your Chevrolet Corvette a little more.

Another thing that distinguishes the Max 360 is community-based protection. It uses Bluetooth to connect itself to smartphones, giving users access to a community-based ticket security program called Escort Live. Escort Live is a free app for Android and Apple devices, an app that notifies you of nearby alerts, camera locations with red light, data from the local speed limit, and even your own speeding violations.

Read our full Escort Max 360 review

The number two: Uniden R7

Why would you buy this: It is a powerful detector that pays for itself quickly

For whom: Motorists who like to drive fast without thinking twice

How much is it: $ 470

Why we chose the Uniden R7:

Inspired by the Valentine One V1, the Uniden R7 distinguishes itself from the rest because the dual antennas tell you exactly where the radar signal is coming from. The color screen shows whether the threat is coming from the front, from the back or from the side and indicates which type of signal is picked up, which can make a big difference. You can also see the strength of the signal so that you know if it is too late or if you have time to slow down. The R7 also remembers and silences false alarms, which means that you don’t have to worry that the local bank’s alarm system will trigger this.

It is also smart. It is pre-loaded with the location of red light and speed cameras, and it sounds an alarm when you get close to either. Free firmware updates ensure that it stays up to date by keeping pace with the infrastructure. It’s not as powerful as the Escort Max 360, and it’s certainly not cheap, but it’s a competent detector that works well as an all-rounder.

The best affordable radar detector: Whistler Z-15R

Why would you buy this: It is a great radar detector for an even better price.

For whom: Lead with a limited budget.

How much is it: $ 70

Why we chose the Whistler Z-15R:

The Whistler Z-15R will not break the bank, but it still offers a serious blow. It looks sleek and compact and is mounted on your windshield using suction cups, like almost all radar detectors, and it has an easy-to-read display that clearly displays data even in bright sunlight. The display is divided into color-coded sections for the different bands used by the police, so you know immediately what you are up against.

The city mode is handy. In densely populated areas, alarms and other signals can sometimes activate a radar detector. Turning on city mode reduces these false alarms. On the highway, especially in the countryside, signals almost always come from the police; a cactus will not activate a detector.

The best mid-range radar detector: Escort iX

Why would you buy this: The Escort iX warns you of speed checks well before the police see you.

For whom: Speedsters who often travel through remote areas.

How much is it: $ 330

Why we chose the Escort iX: Although the name suggests that it is an old Ford equipped with BMW’s four-wheel drive, the Escort iX is actually a radar detector tailor-made for long-distance detection. It is well suited for remote areas, such as the Nevada desert or the Great Plains, because it detects speed checks from afar. If it goes off, you know there is a law enforcement officer nearby. The early warning of the iX gives you enough time to slow down to a more permitted speed, and the easy-to-read display tells you exactly how much speed you need to remove.

The multiple sensors of the iX detect the X-band, K-band and SuperWide Ka-band, even if the officer uses annoying technology. It is also smart. Intelligent AutoLearn technology relies on GPS and frequency data to reject false alarms and track their location so that it does not go off the next time you drive past. It also features a built-in IVT filter that reduces false alarms caused by technology in the vehicle, such as adaptive cruise control and collision prevention systems. This was not a problem ten years ago, but it has become a real problem as cars become more sophisticated.

Users can synchronize the iX with the Escort Live application to receive real-time alerts from crowd traps, red light cameras, and other traffic-related threats. The app is compatible with Android and Apple devices and it is free.

Read our full Escort iX review

The best looking radar detector: Radenso Pro M

Why would you buy this: It is the sexiest radar detector on the market – with matching functionality.

For whom: Drivers who want top-radar radar protection in a slim, attractive package.

How much is it: $ 450

Why we chose the Radenso Pro M:

The Pro M from Radenso is the best looking radar detector currently on the market, but it is much more than an attractive windshield ornament. Powered by a powerful digital processor, it acts as a bouncer for radio signals, kicking false warnings to the doorstep to ensure that every sound and whistle you hear comes from a legitimate law enforcement source.

The Pro M relies on GPS technology to remember fake notifications so you don’t have to hear them twice. It is also pre-loaded with the location of more than 6,000 red light and speed cameras throughout America, and you can update it for free by connecting it to your computer. It comes with a standard one-year warranty, but Radenso has so much faith in the Pro M that it offers a one-year warranty without a card. If you get a speed ticket detected by the laser while using the detector and the right conditions are met (for example, you are not drunk or you have exceeded the speed limit at more than 25 km / h), it will pay for it.

How we test

Our testers evaluate these radar and laser detectors in realistic conditions and bring them to known areas with frequent radar detection and environments that activate false signals. They are also scored on the basis of ease of installation, interface usability, available extra functions, demonstrable accuracy and connectivity with a ‘spotter’ community of crowd-sourced.

