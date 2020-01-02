The best PSVR games available for 2020

Loading...

The jump from Sony to virtual reality with the PlayStation VR has proven to be more successful than many of us expected, including Sony. In less than a year on the market, players have bought more than a million headsets, and it is no surprise to us because we found the hardware to be very impressive in our review of the VR headset.

As with all video game platforms, the hardware cannot only win and retain loyal fans. A steady series of great games is needed and luckily there is enough for the PlayStation VR to keep us busy since the launch. Here is our list of the best PSVR games available today.

Action adventure

Espire 1: VR Operative

Who said that stealth and virtual reality cannot mix? In Espire 1: VR Operative from Tripwire Interactive you play as a drone operator who has to navigate futuristic drones through dangerous environments. It features full motion control and even voice control via the built-in microphone of the PlayStation VR, and it features a full campaign for one player full of missions and story content to keep you invested.

You can live out your espionage fantasies from the comfort of your coach in Espire 1: VR Operative, and you can take out enemies with a soothing gun like you are in Metal Gear Solid. The game is intuitive enough for everyone to learn, because most of the actions are performed by simply doing what you would do in real life.

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

L.A. Noire remains one of the most unique and immersive games we have played, and in L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files you can experience the most memorable missions of the game within PlayStation VR. Seven cases from the original game have been included and the third perspective has been replaced by a first-person view that is more suitable for the platform.

You no longer play only as Cole Phelps, you feel like you are the detective in post-war Los Angeles. Just make sure you don't shoot at civilians when you start fighting it with criminals.

I expect you to die

Technically it has nothing to do with 007 or the James Bond franchise, but I Expect You to Die delivers the white knuckle and tense espionage action you'd expect from the series. Armed with special telekinetic skills, you must escape a certain death by using only your mind – and all the tools you can find in the area.

Defuse bombs and make sure rooms don't flood before they kill you, and prove your handler wrong. I expect that your retro aesthetic from Die to Die & # 39; s looks like it was drawn directly from a spy film from the 60s, all with a healthy dose of humor to make every death feel a little less painful.

Batman: Arkham VR

Of course, the Batman: Arkham trilogy from Rocksteady and Batman: Arkham Origins made you feel like Batman, but what if you could actually become Batman? Batman: Arkham VR switches the action to first-person view while thwarting the efforts of Gotham & # 39; s most nefarious criminals, solving puzzles along the way and eliminating enemies with a variety of famous gadgets.

Although much shorter than the other Rocksteady titles, being able to step into the Dark Knight's suit and challenge his hood is worth the price of admission, and even extends the stories of some characters from the other Arkham games .

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Star Trek has an incredibly loyal and dedicated fan base and with Star Trek: Bridge Crew they can jump into the seat of a Federation ship and explore unknown parts. With the Vulcan population looking for a new home, it is up to the US crew Aegis travels to The Trench hoping to find a replacement.

Played with a group of friends, the game supports real-time lip sync to make it appear that the characters are actually talking to each other, and a recent update now also allows people without PlayStation VR to experience Star Trek: Bridge Crew.

A Fisherman & # 39; s Tale

A Fisherman & # 39; s Tale is the kind of game that could only exist in VR. You play like a fisherman's doll, Bob, who has to go to the lighthouse before a terrible storm hits – at least that's the idea. The reality of the situation is much more fun and ultimately more inventive. When Bob opens the model of his house, he sees himself and responds to every move he makes. As a puppeteer you play Bob on his adventure to the lighthouse, while manipulating the whole world and solving puzzles. The story shines, the puzzles are challenging but approachable, and the act of pulling the proverbial strings in VR ensures a constantly charming and impressive adventure.

First person shooters

Blood & truth

When PlayStation VR Worlds was launched alongside the headset a few years ago, one of the most promising inclusions was London Heist, a first-person shooting game inspired by Guy Ritchie movies. Blood & Truth expands the concept in a big way and delivers blockbuster-worthy action and espionage, complete with a budget that we rarely see in VR.

Blood & Truth is not a proof-of-concept technical demo, but a full-fledged action shooter that can only work in virtual reality. Filled with twists and set-piece moments in-between all the guns, it's one of the strongest games on the entire platform, and it's definitely worth the price of admission.

Firewall zero hour

With the exception of the excellent Rigs: Mechanized Combat League, there are not many competing multiplayer shooters on PlayStation VR. First Contact Entertainment Firewall Zero Hour not only fills this void, but also does it with brilliant tactical gameplay that fans of Rainbow Six Siege will immediately adore.

With multiple playable characters and customizable weapons, you can equip yourself with the exact equipment you want to fight, and everyone in your squadron must play a role to succeed. With the excellent PlayStation VR Aim Controller in your hands you will feel even closer to the action.

Farpoint

PSVR was not the best place for first-person shooters at the launch, Farpoint Gear & Farpoint has made it our favorite headset for the genre. On the way to study a mystery near Jupiter, an explosion sends you and your team to a scorched desert planet filled with hostile aliens. Separated from your crew, you must make your way through waves of enemies hoping to reunite with your friends and escape from the planet in one piece.

Although Farpoint is a strong case for first-person shooters in VR, the PSVR Aim controller, a gun-shaped VR peripheral that you can purchase bundled with the game, may be worth the investment for Farpoint alone. With the objective, the fast, hectic and responsive battles of the game make you feel as if you are really in the hustle and bustle of this alien world. Although the story is underwhelming and the environments are repetitive and somewhat boring, the action itself makes Farpoint an indispensable PSVR experience.

Doom VFR

We have several AAA first-person games that enable support for virtual reality, but Doom VFR breaks the mold. Instead of simply recreating the Doom of 2016 for PlayStation VR, developer Id created a whole new game set shortly after the UAC Martian facility was overrun with demons.

As a recently deceased person whose consciousness has been transformed into an artificial brain matrix, it is up to you to bypass the demons' plans and restore the facility's security. As with the 2016 game, there are many different ways to blast demons, and a teleportation system lets you rip around the battlefield and put the pain in a hurry.

Superhot VR

Superhot VR serves as a sort of extension of an already innovative title and serves players with strategies to eliminate rooms full of hostile enemies with pistols, shotguns, knives, bottles – whatever you can get. In the original, time stopped every time you stopped, causing enemies to stagnate while calculating your next move. In VR, the stop-time engineer is used with the use of the PlayStation Move controllers that act as your hands. The VR version remains a fast first-person shooter with an emphasis on strategy, but in VR the tension of Superhot increases. Are you trying to go for the kill with your next move, or come up with a less direct approach? The choice is yours.

Navigating through the closed rooms of Superhot, passing flights and breaking down enemies has never been as satisfying as in VR. Although the gameplay loop can be a bit frustrating due to the limited camera tracking capabilities of the PSVR, Superhot VR nevertheless offers a unique experience for PSVR owners. For that it deserves a place on our list.

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

At best, a VR game can feel like the most intense thrill ride you've ever experienced, and until Dawn: Rush of Blood understands this. The horror shooter sends you to a frightening roller coaster full of monsters and you have to use your guns, shotguns and other weapons quickly to survive.

The game has multiple paths, so you can continue to play it as you make your way up and during the Halloween season it is the perfect game to show to friends who are unfamiliar with PlayStation VR. Don't play it too close before bedtime.

Horror

The Exorcist: Legion

The Exorcist: Legion, an episodic game based on the popular movie of the same name, puts you in the shoes of a Boston murder investigator investigating a disturbing murder of an area priest. Each episode tells a new part of the terrifying story, expands its scope and introduces you to new and terrifying horrors at every step. So far, three of the five episodes have been released for PSVR.

Beware, this is probably the most frightening experience available on the platform. Filled with jump fears and nerve-wracking creep, you may need to take a few breaks before you finish each episode. The Exorcist: Legion is one of the more admirable video games based on a film franchise in recent years. Horror fans must pick it up immediately.

The perseverance

The Persistence combines two genres that we rarely see together: horror and rogue likes. The eponymous spaceship is on a mission to colonize a planet far from the Earth, but it goes off course and enters a black hole. Everyone on board dies, but as a science fiction game you get the chance to regain life by bringing the ship back to Earth. The biggest problem is that the ship is now crawling with mutants blocking your path to the ship's controls.

The Persistence plays as a stealth game where you have to make your way past ruthless enemies. If you get caught, you will probably die (again). What makes The Persistence so great, in addition to the chilling atmosphere and the brutal design of the enemy, is that every time you start it up, a new ship layout is born. The floors and rooms of the ship are randomly generated, which means that no matter how often you play it, there is room for new battles.

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7 is a fantastic game in itself and has (hopefully) paved the way for longer, more intense VR experiences, comparable to the AAA games that we are used to playing on PS4 and Xbox One. The title from early 2017 brought the series back to its heartbreaking horror roots and chose to concentrate in recent submissions on ambiance and atmospheric tension over the action-heavy fight. That scary turn translates well into VR because the spooky Baker household comes to life when it is played in PSVR. Capcom optimized the controls for PSVR to reduce excessive head turning and nausea, making it possible to play for longer periods of time.

Resident Evil 7 is not for the faint of heart. It is one of the most frightening games of this generation and it is at its best in PSVR. If you like to get scared again and again, look no more. Resident Evil 7 on PSVR shows that traditional console games can make the leap to VR while maintaining their integrity and quality.

platformers

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Think of the small robots that populate The Playroom, the pre-loaded game that comes with every PS4? Astro Bot Rescue Mission takes those little boys on a big platform adventure across five worlds and over 50 levels. Astro Bot does for PSVR what Super Mario 64 did for Nintendo 64.

As a platform platform for third parties, Astro Bot excels in the same way as Moss before, but the level design and the unique gadgets bring it to a level that we have not experienced before on PSVR. Astro Bot does a fantastic job of giving you the feeling that you are in the game, despite the perceived limitations of a third-person viewing point in VR.

It is a healthy, endlessly fun platform game that is likely to perish as one of the greatest 3D platform games of all time. An argument can be made that Astro Bot is the first game on PSVR that is worthy of being named as a system vendor.

Moss

PlayStation VR went well for more than a year without a real killer app, but whimsical adventure Moss is perhaps that game. Framed as a children's fairy tale – complete with a single narrator who performs the voices of each character, as a parent would do while reading to his child – As the mouse runs and overcomes obstacles, the reader must also deal with the environment, yourself .

In addition, Moss makes extensive use of the PSVR's operating system, while also using traditional game pad control. It is one of the first PSVR games that truly understands the potential of virtual reality technology and relies on more subtle movements and less of the shock movements that cause motion sickness in other games.

Be bound to

This dreamlike adventure follows a mysterious dancing creature on a journey to redecorate her house. Although the game has been available on PS4 and other platforms for some time, a new patch has made the game fully playable in PlayStation VR. Although it doesn't use virtual reality for a large mechanical purpose, a surprisingly effective solution for its shifting film camera and beautiful animation makes Bound one of the most impressive VR stories we've tried so far.

Puzzle games

Tetris effect

Tetris effect is unlikely to make the classic puzzle game feel new again. From the studio behind the Rez and the Lumines series, Tetris Effect injects the seductive music and environmental effects of the studio to create a hypnotic new version of what is perhaps the greatest video game of all time. Blocks change gradients and change into completely new colors and compositions while the synthesized soundtrack changes with every move you make.

Calming backgrounds shift throughout the board as you play. Tetris Effect essentially turns you into a composer of your own rhythm puzzle game. Once you are in a groove, it is difficult to put the controller down. In PSVR the experience has been improved to scare Tetris alive. You have played this game before, but you have never played it in such an enchanting format.

Ghost giant

In Ghost Giant you watch over an anthropomorphic cat named Louis, who helps him in his quest to care for his family and the people of the idyllic town of Sancourt. Like Moss, you are a large entity that helps the action from above and interacts with objects and the environment with PlayStation Move controllers to help Louis complete tasks.

The puzzles are usually simplistic in nature, but the real reason to play Ghost Giant is because of the genuine story and charming atmosphere. Ghost Giant makes optimal use of the technology and tells a story that could only be shown in VR. You can beat it in a weekend, but it will be a well-spent weekend.

SuperHyperCube

The simplest launch title for PlayStation VR was and remains one of the best. This 3D puzzle by Fez developer Polytron asks players to rotate a growing group of cubes to fit through a specifically shaped hole in a steadily incoming wall. The cube structure is right in front of your face, so if it expands, you have to tap your neck further and further to identify the shape of the hole.

Although it may not take you to a new world, the mechanical use of virtual reality masterfully modifies a simple concept for VR and created something entirely new in the process. This may not be the best game to show friends who are new to VR, but it's the one you keep playing even after the novelty of VR is worn out.

Keep talking and nobody explodes

While you show your new PSVR to your friends, you may find it disappointing that the possibilities for local multiplayer are few and far between. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, an asynchronous co-op game that forces you and your friends to defuse a bomb by solving a series of complex puzzles, has been available on PC and other VR platforms for some time, but it is great fun.

On PSVR, the player with the headset is the only one who can communicate with the bomb. She has to walk through the steps of the rest of the room to go through a 23-page online manual to find the solution for each puzzle. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is unique, challenging and great for weekend evenings with friends or family. It's a great game for any PSVR owner to stick out his or her sleeve.

Rhythm action

Rez Infinite

The cult-classic shooter from Tetsuya Mizuguchi returns and it is trippy like hell. Apart from a new exclusive VR level, Infinite has actually been remastered from the original PlayStation 2 game, which was released in 2001. Virtual reality, however, has made the game fresh again. The experience of flying through cyberspace, tagging and shooting at vector-based enemies with a glance forces you to keep your head on a twist and constantly explore your eyes. Although it may seem a bit fast for some players who are new to VR, Rez Infinite is a game that you will play longer and longer over time.

something awesome

Described as rhythmic violence, Thumper reformulates rhythmic taps in Amplitude style as futuristic battles against giant virtual monsters. Players control a metal space beetle that runs along a track to an electronic rhythm, tapping, sliding and bracing to hit everything your enemy throws at you.

Although the VR elements are mostly cosmetic, the ominous atmosphere of wavy tentacles and gigantic glowing eyes emerging from the void is incredibly impressive. Get distracted for a second and you will lose your flow (and probably your run.) Thumper is an absolute pleasure, boosted to new heights with his switch to PSVR.

Role playing

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Six years later and we are still talking about Skyrim. The Bethesda RPG from 2011 fascinated gamers with its vast open world, but the allure came from the choose-your-adventure mentality. After a series of ports that have made it impossible for Skyrim to disappear into the past, the fantasy experience entered the proposed future of gaming – virtual reality. For a game with a wide scope such as Skyrim, the journey to PSVR is extremely impressive.

The visuals better match the original Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of Skyrim, but it is hard to take too much account of the medium's infancy. The game can be played with the PlayStation Move controllers and adds more immersive battles. While the standard motion system makes effective use of short-distance teleportation to remove the threat of motion sickness, free movement actually works surprisingly well – better than other first-person perspective games on the platform. Skyrim has not yet completely exceeded its welcome, and returning to Tamriel in VR is a pleasure, especially for fans and newcomers who have long been intrigued.

Simulation

Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives

Who would have thought that everyday tasks could be so much fun in VR? Owlchemy Labs apparently did that, and it was right. In Job Simulator, it is 20150 and people have automated every job on the planet. As a bored person who wants to kill time, use VR to simulate the past and learn what it was like to live for a living in the good old days. (Or at least what our robot employees assume it was to work).

The four everyday work scenarios – office worker, chef, supermarket clerk and mechanic – each offer new ways to play. Yes, Job Simulator makes the seemingly horrible work of working as a cashier hilarious and fun. The reason why Job Simulator succeeds so well has to do with how it uses VR. One of the most important advantages of the technology is that you can touch objects that are not actually there. In Job Simulator, the world is your oyster and almost everything can be touched, picked up and thrown. Dive into jokes and the world of Job Simulator remains one of our favorite places to visit in VR.

Sport

BoxVR

BoxVR does not give you the actual boxing simulation game of something like Creed: Rise to Glory, but instead there is a game that can give you a real workout. BoxVR plays as Guitar Hero or Beat Saber, but with musical notes and sword swipe replaced by boxing movements. You need to eject, grab, hook, and push the symbols that move toward you, and even dodge and block to maintain your combo.

You really start sweating when playing BoxVR, and although it requires a little more space than most stationary PlayStation VR games, it is still much less space than you would need for a traditional gym. The rising soundtrack and statistical trackers should also help keep you motivated when you might want to quit. Because the routines are designed by real fitness experts, you can be sure that they are effective.

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League

RIGS is a fast-paced arena sport in which VR & # 39; s first e-sport plays and where two teams of three players control giant mechs to collect the most points in five minutes of competitions. There are three different types of games, awarding points for murders, carrying a ball through the opponent's goal, or supplementing your mech with takedowns and then jumping through a central ring respectively.

With multiple online and offline gameplay modes, in addition to solo skill tests and unlockable customization options for your rig and pilot, RIGS is one of the most fully realized games currently available in VR, where most releases still feel like a technical demo & # 39 s. The most important thing is that it is great fun, and if it attracts a critical mass of regular players in a sustainable community, it can be an early pillar of the medium.

