The best PS4 games (November 2019)

The PlayStation 4 sits comfortably on top of the throne of the random console wars of this generation. It is the party's best-selling platform, with its early success mainly tied to its solid exclusive titles and aggressive timed DLC deals in the face of the competition. In recent years it has been a bit quieter when it comes to exclusives, but in the course of the generation Sony & # 39; s wedge of a machine has built up a healthy catalog of games in every conceivable genre. With its successor, the PS5, on the horizon, we have combed through the archives to make this final list of the best PS4 games you can watch before the next generation drowns out the past.

Action

The Surge 2

The exclusive PS4 game Bloodborne is one of the best games on the entire system, and developer Deck13 took great inspiration from it when the studio created the original The Surge in 2017. The game introduced a limb-oriented mechanic and a science-fiction dystopian move but kept Bloodborne's speed and aggression to great effect, despite environments that fused together after a while.

With The Surge 2, Deck13 has clearly listened to feedback from fans, while the story has been moved to a large, open city with tons of secrets to discover and enemies to fight. There are many more bosses in the sequel than in the original, and they force you to use every trick at your disposal to succeed. What has not changed is the limb alignment system, and the cutting of a head or arm is just as satisfying as ever.

Check

PlayStation players could not play the last major game of Remedy Entertainment, Quantum Break, but they got something much better in Control. The third-person shooter builds on the mix of Quantum Break & traditional firefights and superhuman powers, but cuts away most of the fat and takes place in a much more interesting environment – the titular Federal Bureau of Control.

As new director Jesse Faden, it is your job to unravel the mystery surrounding your brother's disappearance and to defeat the strange "hiss" enemies you encounter. This is easier said than done, but with the right skills and knowledge of the form-changing service weapon, you will be able to save the world from a certain downfall.

Read our full audit review

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Dark Souls formula received a healthy dose of speed and horror when Bloodborne was released in 2015 and From Software has succeeded in making things even more extreme in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Set in the Japanese Sengoku era instead of a completely original world, the game is filled with magic and monsters ready to kill you in an instant. No enemy is too weak to deserve your attention, and many are formidable in one-on-one combat.

However, the real meat of Sekiro are the boss fights. They take place as choreographed dances, so you have to learn every move of a boss before you are ready to go into the kill. With a "Posture" system that becomes more important in most fights than a standard health bar, you have to stay aggressive, but getting greedy will result in a quick death.

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 is a sequel to a game that was released more than ten years ago, but you wouldn't know that if you played it. The flashy battles are brought to life with the power of the impressive RE Engine – also used for Resident Evil 2 – and with three protagonists using very different combat styles, you never do the same thing twice in Devil May Cry 5.

Nero and Dante both return next to the mysterious & # 39; V & # 39 ;, who uses demons to fight for him. Regardless of who you control, Devil May Cry 5 is an over-the-top adrenaline blast, with lots of humor and ridiculous weapons that should delight long-term fans.

bloodborne

Bloodborne is not for the faint of heart. This action RPG adventure, a spiritual successor to the Dark Souls series by Hidetaka Miyazaki, takes on the challenging battles and methodical bosses of the aforementioned games, but speeds up gameplay for a more hectic and tense experience.

A dark, gothic setting and a Lovecraftian story provide a bleak background for gameplay with white knuckles. As a hunter you go through the city of Yharnam, where a strange curse has begun to turn the locals into mindless beasts. Although technically not a horror game, the setting and high-stakes battles of Bloodborne are uniquely terrifying. Stay alert, because the world of Bloodborne is full of relentless monsters and traps around every corner, making it one of the best PS4 games to date.

Read our full review about Bloodborne

Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition

The launch of Diablo III is notorious. Long awaited, the game was hit with terrible server problems and serious gameplay errors, such as a real-money auction house that sucked in the fun. Fortunately, Blizzard has renewed the game with a number of patches and a full expansion. Then it released the game on the console with support for up to four players in co-op.

The result is a devilishly entertaining, supercharged action RPG that is great to play with friends on a couch or online. While other games may have a better story or better graphic representation, Diablo III is pure stress relief. Sit down, destroy some demons and watch your numbers shoot into the stratosphere.

Read our full Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition review

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

From the spirit of designer Hideo Kojima comes Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, the fifth (and apparently last) entry in the long-running stealth espionage series. The goofy and exaggerated tone that the series is known for has been trivialized, and this episode instead delivers a much gritier and more refined story that Venom Snake (Big Boss) follows as he works to restore his mercenary in his war against it shaded figure.

It is one of the best PS4 games there is and has gained almost universal fame thanks to the carefully designed gameplay, which allows players to complete missions in virtually unlimited ways while recruiting and building a mercenary. Kiefer Sutherland lends his voice as Big Boss, perhaps the best stealth action game of all time.

Read our Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain hands-on

Grand Theft Auto V

Make no mistake in the PS4 version of Grand Theft Auto V – the extraordinary open-opus from Rockstar – for a re-release that only generates money. The next-gen version of the already impressive game blows the original out of the water, even if the storyline and locations are identical. Thanks to the unique additions of Rockstar, such as the first-person mode, the title stands out from the rest and reinforces it more than the updated visuals and extensive heists could ever do.

The re-release also makes larger online contests possible, adds a number of songs to in-game radio stations and even allows PlayStation 3 players to upload their previous characters. Combine all this with some of the best writing and voice tactics of any video game to date, and you have a title that is the cream of the crop of the next generation.

Read our full Grand Theft Auto V review

Hitman 2

Hitman 2 hardly saw the light of day, because publisher Square Enix broke ties with developer IO Interactive before it had the chance to release the game. The studio is now independent and not only saved its legendary assassin series, but delivered an impressive sequel that builds on everything that made the 2016 reboot so impressive. There are dozens of ways to eliminate every target, and the game's huge, expansive maps are full of secrets and hilarious interactions that perfectly match the Hitman tone.

Unlike the 2016 reboot, Hitman 2 has also been released as a retail release from the outset, rather than being split up as episodes over the course of a few months. Players who own the 2016 game even get access to all those missions in Hitman 2, complete with the IO Interactive improvements included in the sequel.

Read our full Hitman 2 review

Kidney: Automata

Director Yoko Taro's games have always been wonderfully bizarre, but their moment-to-moment gameplay had never reached the same heights as Taro's stories. For Nier: Automata, the semi-sequel to Nier 2010, Taro worked with PlatinumGames to create a game with stylish action, tight twin-stick recordings and smart perspective shifts.

For the first time Taro has delivered a game that is just as exciting to play as it is to watch, and it also has one of the best stories and endings in the entire medium. It takes three times to see the whole story, but the time you invest will be worth it by the time the last credits roll.

Read our full Kidney: Automata review

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar is the result of decades of development experience and delivers one of the strongest stories we've seen in the studio, even though it's often limited to characters we already know from the original game. Over his long, slow-burning story, we are shown the heartache and the pain that came with the end of the Wild West era, and lead actor Arthur Morgan & s surly but nurturing personality makes him the perfect star during this transition.

If you are not interested in dialogue, Red Dead Redemption 2 is simply an absolute pleasure to play. Exploring the open world almost always results in finding something you've never seen before, whether it's a new species to hunt or a bizarre murder scene to investigate. Getting lost in the Wild West is easy, but we never want to leave.

Read our full Red Dead Redemption 2 review

Action adventure

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment is known for first-person shooters such as Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, so we were not sure what to expect when the studio announced it was making Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a Jedi-focused third-party Star Wars action game. The end result, it turns out, is damn good, combining elements from other contemporary action adventure games while injecting just enough Star Wars magic. Fallen after Order 66 that destroyed most of the Jedi, Fallen Order plays a former Padawan who has to race to protect a powerful object with important information that is appreciated by both the rebels and the empire. The game never lets go of the opening moments until the last credits, and it is filled with all the Force powers and acrobatic movements that you would want a Jedi to use.

God of war

The original three God of War games, as well as the pre God God of War: Ascension, are violent, exaggerated, often ridiculous games that focus on anti-hero Kratos and his fight against the gods and monsters of Greek mythology. After so many games, the formula was old, so developer Sony Santa Monica went back to the drawing board for his 2018 reboot / sequel, simply titled God of War.

The result? A more grounded and intimate adventure that breaks down the character of Kratos and turns him into a more reliable hero. The fight has also been drastically changed, more focused on strategy than blind knotting, and the new two-person encounters with Kratos & son Atreus guarantee that every fight still feels fresh.

Somewhat surprisingly, the game shuns the linear structure of the previous games for the more open "Metroidvania" style that we have seen this generation become so popular in action games. It is not really a completely open-world game, but God of War offers you plenty of optional areas and secrets to find. God of War is perhaps the most visually impressive game to be seen on PlayStation 4 so far, so you want to take some time and just look around and see the interpretation of the developer of Norwegian mythology.

Read our full God of War review

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Following the success of Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider, the end of the Lara Croft story of origin, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, is an epic adventure that shows us another side of our hero. Shadow of the Tomb Raider takes place in beautiful landscapes in South America and increases both the scale of the series and the emotions.

This is a sharper Croft, whose decisions are sometimes astonishing but always entertain. With great third-party stealth and shooting techniques and tons of hidden treasures and mysteries to discover, Croft & # 39; s story of origin is as much fun as narrative satisfaction.

Read our full Shadow of the Tomb Raider review

Not mapped (series)

Naughty Dog is one of the most talented game studios in the world, and the developer has certainly demonstrated that with the Uncharted series. Following the treasure-seeking adventurer Nathan Drake, in addition to the recent Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the series are riffs in the Indiana Jones format, but with an added dose of sarcasm and adrenaline that make it look like you're actually playing a movie.

In the course of the four main games – the first three are bundled in the Nathan Drake collection – Drake and partner Sully travel the world in search of wealth, and they always seem to be in trouble along the way. This leads to numerous shootouts and skin-of-your-teeth escape series, which often offer a spectacle that is rarely seen elsewhere in video games. If you want to try playing online instead, the competitive multiplayer from Uncharted 4 is surprisingly engaging, and even manages to pack some humor from the campaigns.

Read our full Uncharted: The Lost Legacy review

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Waving from skyscraper to skyscraper through a living, breathing metropolis in New York is just one of the things that Marvel & Spiderman does incredibly well. Although the main story is only an estimated 20 hours long, there is plenty to see and do for players. From unlocking really cool Spidey suits and gadgets to taking your camera and capturing some of the best sights in the city, it's really hard not to feel like the real Spider-Man while playing this game.

Critics even say it is the best Superhero video game of its time (surpassing Batman: Arkham Asylum) and we hope this means we will get more games in other superhero universes such as this one.

Read our full Marvel & # 39; s Spider-Man review

Fight

Mortal Kombat 11

Famous (or notorious) in the & # 39; 90 for its violent gameplay and ridiculously bloody fatalities, the Mortal Kombat series went on for no more than 25 years due to shock value. NetherRealm Studios has made the combat franchise one of the best in the world by introducing more complex combat mechanisms and a cinematic story, and Mortal Kombat 11 builds on that success with more space-based combat by adding new Fatal Blows.

Mortal Kombat 11 is also one of the most customizable fighting games we have ever played. In addition to cosmetic skins, you can swap multiple items and weapons from your character with an acceleration system, and these can be expanded to change your performance. Movements can also be exchanged for others to make your ideal fighter, and you can explore the vast Krypt to unlock even better rewards.

Read our full Mortal Kombat 11 review

Injustice 2

Following the success of Injustice: Gods Among Us and Mortal Kombat X, developer NetherRealm has delivered his best fighting game to date with Injustice 2. Refinements to the already great mechanics of Injustice: Gods Among Us would have been enough to make Injustice 2 recommended, but the studio completely exceeded our expectations. With stunning visuals and character animations, the well-written, grim story offered one of the best DC stories in years. But it is the Multiverse and deep adjustment system that gives Injustice 2 its legs.

Each hunter can be leveled and adjusted with items obtained from loot boxes. Essentially, Injustice 2 blended the fighting genre with RPG elements, making it a unique fight to make ends meet for quite some time. Its excellence continues to give the more you play, with Multiverse events that are constantly being changed and updated. Perfect for solo players and an exciting good time online, Injustice 2 easily deserves the distinction of being the best fighting game on PS4.

Read our full Injustice 2 review

Survival horror

Resident Evil 2

The typical video game & # 39; remake & # 39; improves resolution or updates a few control issues for a new generation of players, but Capcom went much further with Resident Evil 2,209 and told the same basic story of the game from 1998, but with completely redesigned characters, environments, fights and conversations, it feels like it used the original game as a framework for a modern look at survival horror.

Every gruesome being is brought to a frightening life on the PlayStation 4 and it shines even brighter on the upgrade PS4 Pro system. With some of the best audio designs on the medium, you can also hear the screams and movements of every grotesque monster, and that's handy when trying to avoid the frightening, nasty Tyrant.

Read our full Resident Evil 2 review

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

If the deviation of Resident Evil from its classic survival horror roots has bumped you into previous games, then you will be happy to know that it returns in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Don't expect an old school Resident Evil, because this is a modernized version that is much refreshing. Instead of the images of third parties that Resident Evil 6 has, Biohazard immerses us in the first person.

The story takes us to somewhere we have never been to in Dulvey, Louisiana. You play as Ethan Winters while investigating an isolated plantation looking for his wife. You desperately fight for your survival and reveal incredibly horrible secrets that may be related to Umbrella Corporation. Resident Evil: Biohazard is one of the best games for PS4 to satisfy that horror bug. It is also available in VR if you are brave enough to try it.

Read our full Resident Evil 7: Biohazard review

Soma

Fricional Games have made waves in the PC gaming room, not with their first survival horror series, Penumbra, but their second, Amnesia. If you saw Pewdiepie and Markiplier again, while shouting for the YouTube dollar was the big trend, you probably saw the latter in action. Soma took what Frictional Games had mastered in the genre and gave it a coating of scifi paint, essentially using the idea that machines can be frightening in a way that was not the naked caboose of Arnold Swazenegger in the genre. frame zapped.

Soma is a horror title in the first person with a science fiction twist, to say it clearly. It is a great option if you enjoy jump scares, lots of angles and claustrophobic spaces. If you like the Resident Evil 7 approach but don't have the narrative experience needed to get the most out of it, Soma is definitely a horror title that is worth watching.

Read our Soma preview

shooters

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

If you are tired of the same old brown and gray colors that are used in most military shooters, then PopCap & Plants is vs. Plants. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville the antidote. The colorful successor to the Garden Warfare games adds three new characters on each side, including an "80 & # 39; s Action Hero" and a fire-breathing plant that can decimate players up close. All your favorites are back, including the All-Star and Rose, who can turn zombies into goats.

There is a lot of content for competing multiplayer fans, but those who are looking for player-versus-environment content still have many options. Both sides must complete story missions and there is the "Ops" mode, a cooperative option where you must defend a position against waves of enemies.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands changed the way first person shooters were created in the open world with an emphasis on looting, leveling characters and adapting skills to your playing style. The sequel built on the base with a much more interesting series of missions and an entertaining story, and for Borderlands 3, Gearbox has become even bigger. For the first time in the main series you can leave the planet Pandora and discover what the rest of the beautiful universe of the game has to offer, and there are more than 1 billion possible weapons that you can collect during your journey.

Borderlands 3 wisely keeps the focus of the game on looting and shooting, and if you play with a friend, you can enjoy the whole experience together. With a level synchronization system you can play with people, no matter how far each individual is stored in his own game.

Anger 2

The original Rage was a technically impressive but uninspired look at the apocalypse of one of the most legendary shooting studios & # 39; s of all time: Id Software. A sequel seemed unlikely, but thanks to a partnership between the developer and Avalanche Studios, the game was finally released in 2019. Leaning on the craziest aspects of the world and giving its characters a healthy dose of flavor, Rage 2 is just fun to play with tons of vehicles to drive and various powerful weapons to handle.

Although the open-world aspect of Rage 2 is far from revolutionary, the game succeeds because the core mechanisms of the core are so polished. The gun is one of the most satisfying weapons in any video game, and in combination with your superhuman powers, you can even do serious damage to the greatest enemies.

Read our full Rage 2 review

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is an emotional and moving story about survival in the face of almost certain death. It is an exciting drive through an irradiated Russia that does not feel the need to throw mindless cut-scenes or battles. Instead, his careful journey through snow-covered cities and deserted deserts relies on small details and dialogue to build up tension and entrust you with fully exploring your environment if you want to survive.

Despite largely taking place outside of the Metro system itself, Metro Exodus has not lost the harsh survival approach in the first two games. You still have to keep your flashlight charged and your air filters in stock and ammunition is extremely scarce. With a little practice, however, you can still become the hero that the survivors on earth so desperately need.

Read our full Metro Exodus review

fate

Id Software took a long break from the Doom series after the release of the horror-inspired Doom 3, but that time did wonders. The restarted Doom of 2016 is one of the most energetic and downright fun first-person shooters ever made, with the titular Doomslayer quickly jumping between demons to pump them full of lead and stamping their heads in a mist of red.

The development team has wisely chosen to put the story on the back burner, giving you just enough motivation to go to a facility on Mars – and hell itself – to kill as many grotesque monsters as you can find. With the SnapMap mode, players can even create their own custom levels and missions, so you'll never run out of challenges, and with an online multiplayer mode you can test your skills against others with the game's wide variety of weapons.

Read our full Doom review

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: The New Order surprised us with its unique mix of exaggerated action and emotional stories, and for the continuation of the game, developer MachineGames doubled on both fronts.

BJ Blazkowicz is armed with a battle ax, a flaming grenade cannon and enough rifle ammunition to make the Doom Marine jealous. He is willing to defeat hundreds of Nazis and he is more than willing to do so on his way to exact revenge on the sadistic General Angel. With crazy twists and phenomenal level design, Wolfenstein II is the best of its predecessor in almost all ways.

Read our full Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus review

Far Cry (series)

With Far Cry 3, Ubisoft Montreal found a winning formula. The open-world first-person shooter puts you in control of a spoiled American who must quickly learn to cope with the death threats – human or otherwise – that lurk around every corner on a tropical island, and villain Vase was quotable enough to players months to keep talking.

Far Cry 4 doubled what made the previous game work so well, and the Himalayan setting was just as fun to explore because secrets were hidden all over the map. Far Cry 5, however, shook things up by throwing us into Montana to fight a crazy cult who believes the end time is for us, and it led to some really bizarre moments.

The sequel, Far Cry New Dawn, became even more surreal, with a nuclear bomb that left the landscape unrecognizable and brought new, even more dangerous bandit groups to life. It also particularly emphasized themes such as player selection and danger around every corner, which have been pillars of the series since the earliest days at Crytek.

All Far Cry games thrive in open-world battles that allow you to choose how you want to approach a situation. They also offer extensive vehicle use, spectacular level design and (since Far Cry 3) focus on co-op multiplayer. If you want to photograph bad guys with a few friends, this is the franchise for you.

Read our full Far Cry New Dawn review

Overwatch

For a while it seemed that Blizzard might never make a new game outside of his three major franchises, Warcraft, Starcraft and Diablo. Then Overwatch came. Overwatch is a multiplayer, goal-based shooter with a focus on diverse character design, and is not just a new direction for Blizzard, but a shot ahead of the entire genre.

The game takes place in a world where an international team of superheroes once stopped a robot revolution and offers players more than 20 unique characters to choose from, each with their own skills. Characters fall into a broad set of roles – attack, defense, tank and support – and players must work together using their specific skills to take goals and ward off the other team.

The game's heavy focus on teamwork over the lone wolf's tactics is refreshing and the different skills create fights that rarely feel the same. Overwatch is also one of the most attractive games of this generation; each character has a striking look that matches their personality, and the game has a lively art style that evokes classic comic books.

Read our full Overwatch review

Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 stands above the crowd by offering an extremely fast, polished, varied experience. Although the first Titanfall has never found its way to the PlayStation ecosystem, it has sequel – and it's better in every way. The most important event is multiplayer, in which players fight it out as pilots, who can run on walls, climb just about anything, double jump and more. However, the Titans: Giant, walking mechs arrive at about the midpoint of every game and completely change the course of each fight.

Whether you are a pilot hovering over the map, a Titan fighting other mechs, or a little boy jumping on the back of a giant robot to drop a grenade into it, Titanfall 2 is full of awesome, crazy moments, and intense battles. And unlike the last title in the series, Titanfall 2 also includes a single player campaign that stands out from a design perspective. Each level is slightly different from the previous one and offers a large number of interesting challenges to work through.

Read our full Titanfall 2 review

Battlefield 1

The spin-off title Battlefield Hardline was not exactly the best game in the world and could not impress with the single player campaign or the competitive multiplayer. Dice has corrected these mistakes in Battlefield 1, a WW1 era shooter that builds on the large-scale chaos of the Battlefield series with weapons and vehicles suitable for the era.

The multiplayer option is one of the best in the history of Battlefield, giving even the greenest players the chance to make a difference, and the "Multi-Card Operations" mode provides some of the most exciting moments in a shooting game . Battlefield 1 also impresses on the front of the campaign (Western), with multiple "War Stories" giving you a unique perspective on the lives of different soldiers and fighters during the War to End all Wars.

Read our full Battlefield 1 review

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

After the uninspired Call of Duty: Ghosts and the hot mess of ideas that was Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, developer Infinity Ward returned to the series that made it legendary: Modern Warfare. In de opnieuw opgestarte Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bewees Infinity Ward dat de klassieke shooter opnieuw kon worden bedacht voor de huidige generatie, met een volledig nieuw verhaal dat enkele bekende gezichten naast nieuwe personages bevat.

Het voelt opmerkelijk anders dan zijn voorgangers, maar met net genoeg vertrouwdheid om je nostalgie te activeren. Multiplayer werkt op dezelfde manier door nieuwe modi zoals Gunfight en Ground War toe te voegen bovenop bestaande klassiekers, allemaal met een progressiesysteem dat je tijd niet verspilt.

Lees onze volledige Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review

Battlegrounds van PlayerUnknown

Het duurde een jaar nadat de game op Xbox One was uitgebracht, en zelfs langer sinds de pc-release, maar Battlegrounds van PlayerUnknown is nu beschikbaar op PlayStation 4. De Battle Royale-game die het genre in de schijnwerpers heeft gebracht, Battlegrounds van PlayerUnknown is een trage, stealth -gerichte multiplayer-shooter die zorgvuldig itembeheer, kennis van de kaart en teamcoördinatie vereist, met slechts een paar shots die iemand neerhalen die geen substantiële kogelvrije vesten draagt.

Waar Fortnite zich richt op het vermogen van spelers om snel doelen te verwerven en schade te ontwijken terwijl ze hun eigen structuren bouwen, kiest PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds een heel andere aanpak. Rondrennen en proberen het spel te spelen zoals je Call of Duty of Battlefield zou doen, zal resulteren in een snelle dood, waarbij alleen de meest geduldige, efficiënte en stille spelers de kans hebben om de laatste speler te zijn die blijft staan. Sinds de eerste release van de game zijn gratis meer kaarten toegevoegd, die allemaal moeten worden beheerst en in het geheugen opgeslagen, en vaak worden nieuwe wapens en voertuigen toegevoegd om spelers een paar extra hulpmiddelen te geven om mee te werken.

Gratis om te spelen

Apex Legends

In plaats van een volwaardig vervolg op Titanfall 2 te ontwikkelen, ontwikkelde Respawn Entertainment in plaats daarvan de gratis te spelen Battle Royale-game Apex Legends. Set in the same universe as the studio’s Titanfall games, the class-based shooter retains Respawn’s knack for excellent first-person shooting action, and the various classes’ special abilities offer variety for players bored by the same old battle royale matches.

Respawn also cleverly added its own twists on the battle royale formula by introducing respawning – with its name, how could it not? If killed, a player’s banner can be picked up by a teammate, who can then bring them back to life at a special respawning terminal. There are also special redeployment devices that you can use to launch yourself back into the air as you would at the beginning of a match, and the game’s “ping” system makes it incredibly easy to communicate with teammates who aren’t wearing headsets.

PlayStation

Fortnite

Epic Games’ Fortnite, and more specifically its free-to-play Fortnite: Battle Royale release needs little introduction. The game has become nothing short of a worldwide phenomenon, with its dances and mechanics making their way into nearly every facet of pop culture and its addictive battle royale gameplay keeping players glued to their screens for hours at a time.

Building on the formula established in games like The Culling and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite adds buildable structures to the mix, allowing you to create cover and ambush opportunities no matter where on the map you happen to be. With regular updates adding more weapons and vehicles as well as story content, there’s always something in the game that you haven’t seen before.

Read our full Fortnite Battle Royale review

PlayStation

Warframe

One of the first games to launch on the PlayStation 4, Warframe offers the grind and cooperative action of a game like Destiny 2 without making its players spend a dime, and it has continued to improve over the years into something many of its fans view as their primary hobby. With both melee and ranged attacks and advanced parkour abilities, you’re free to play the game in whatever manner best suits your particular style.

While the game is easy to start playing, it becomes complex quickly as you advance, and eventually evolves into something like a third-person action-RPG. Cleverly combining warframes, weapons, and other abilities to maximize your firepower is the key to victory.

PlayStation

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Overwatch is likely the first game you think of when you hear the term hero shooter, but that’s no reason to discount Hi-Rez Studios’ Paladins. The multiplayer game contains dozens of different characters to choose from, each offering their own weapons and special abilities to help your team succeed in matches. These include humans such as the tank-like Fernando and the mechanic Barik, but also more bizarre heroes like the tree Grover and the impish Willo.

The Overwatch-like Siege mode tasks your team with capturing an objective and then pushing the all-important payload to its destination, but to mix things up you might also try out Team Deathmatch or the king-of-the-hill mode Onslaught.

PlayStation

Sandbox/Building

Minecraft

Many publishers use sandbox as a general term for large, open-ended game worlds, but few games deserve that term more than Minecraft. Its premise is as simple as it is inviting — you’re thrown onto a procedurally generated world, and you must survive in any way you can. This includes venturing into the depths of the planet to mine new resources, squaring off against explosive Creepers, and building shelters to protect yourself against the enemies hoping to snack on your brains whenever the sun goes down.

If the survival mode isn’t for you, a creative option is also available, giving you access to all the game’s resources and tools in order to make your dream home. If you want to bring a friend into the mix, there’s a multiplayer option, and tons of special skins are available to give your world the perfect look.

Read our full Minecraft review

Stardew Valley

Who knew a farming simulator could be such a smash hit? After first-time developer Eric Barone had grown frustrated with the state of the long-running Harvest Moon series, he took it upon himself to create the game he wanted to play. The result was Stardew Valley, a charming love letter to the 16-bit era with a delightful cast of characters to meet, activities to complete, and dangerous areas to explore.

You can turn your land into the farm you’ve always wanted, and there are plenty of customization options for turning your house into a home. You can even start a relationship with 12 different people in the town, provided you’re able to tear yourself away from your crops long enough to talk to anyone.

Dragon Quest Builders 2

The original Dragon Quest Builders was already a strange game, blending the traditional JRPG series with building and exploration mechanics not unlike Minecraft. Dragon Quest Builders 2 didn’t have to reinvent the wheel to improve on the original game, instead introducing smaller quality-of-life changes such as an unlimited inventory. You’ll be completely fine starting with the sequel if you didn’t play the original, as the characters and story are all new.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 might resemble Minecraft at first look, but it still has that classic Dragon Quest charm. The Toriyama character designs are top-notch, and the joyous, lighthearted faces you meet are sure to put a smile on your own face – even if they’re evil.

No Man’s Sky

The development of No Man’s Sky was a marathon, not a sprint. The insanely ambitious space exploration game was made by a tiny team at the U.K.-based Hello Games, and it got the gaming community’s attention in a hurry. With potentially billions of planets to explore, each with unique flora and fauna to discover, no two players’ experiences in the game were ever alike.

At launch in 2016, however, it was rough around the edges, but the game has continued to improve over time, all culminating in the July 2018 “NEXT” update, which expanded on building features and finally added a multiplayer option so players could lose themselves on a mysterious planet with a buddy.

Read our full No Man’s Sky review

Strategy

XCOM 2 and War of the Chosen

2012’s XCOM: Enemy Unknown successfully rebooted the classic science-fiction strategy series with a delightful mix of polished turn-based combat and strategic management, and it did it without sacrificing the brutal difficulty that made the original games so loved. XCOM 2 doubled down on everything players loved about the previous game, with a variety of brutally intelligent enemies to defeat, tricky missions to complete, and an overarching countdown timer that manages to put you on edge no matter how well you’re actually doing in the game.

The War of the Chosen expansion sends even more threats after humanity as the alien menace seeks to conquer all of Earth, as well as a few special resistance factions looking to ally with the commander and take back the planet.

Read our full XCOM 2 review

The Banner Saga (series)

We’ve seen video games pay tribute to pixel art and even 1930s animation, but The Banner Saga’s art style evokes memories of classic ‘70s cartoons, feeling both elegant and quaint — and unlike anything else on the market. The original The Banner Saga has 25 different playable characters to choose from, and a focus on player-choice — and permadeath — mean that all of your actions will have consequences.

For the sequel, some of the choices you made in the original game get imported, allowing you to effectively continue your journey, and The Banner Saga 3 follows suit. Depending on how you engaged in the previous two games, your ending could be totally different, but with all three titles now available, there’s never been a better time to start from scratch.

Platforming

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Konami seems more than willing to leave the Castlevania series behind, only releasing older games on the current-generation consoles and supporting the animated Netflix adaptation. However, longtime producer Koji Igarashi knew that fans were interested in a new open-ended action game, and he led the creation of spiritual successor Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

A Castlevania game in all but name, Bloodstained features sprawling levels filled with traps and enemies, upgradable characters, different weapons times, and plenty of dastardly bosses to defeat. It also gives you several magical abilities that can be used in combat, such as a summoned tentacle, and it retains the Castlevania games’ signature cheese.

Mega Man 11

Mega Man 11 is the first mainline entry in the series in more than eight years. Luckily for fans, Capcom doesn’t miss a beat in this long-awaited revival. Mega Man 11 uses colorful 2.5D graphics, going away from the retro look seen in all other iterations of the Blue Bomber.

The classic, challenging action-platforming gameplay is unchanged, though. Throughout the brilliantly designed stage, you’ll run, jump, and shoot your way to glory. The power-ups are interesting, each boss exudes personality, and the platforming is constantly throwing new obstacles in your way. Mega Man 11 doesn’t last long, but it’s wonderful nonetheless.

Shovel Knight

Occasionally, a throwback game can end up being more successful than the games from which it spawned. This was certainly the case with Yacht Club Games’ Shovel Knight, which found inspiration in everything from Mega Man to DuckTales but managed to fold them into a modern game. Initially released with a single campaign focused on the titular Shovel Knight, Shovel Knight has subsequently received multiple updates that add entirely new storylines and playable characters.

It helps that the basic action-platforming controls are close to perfect, which characters able to bounce on enemies and use multiple special abilities to take down bosses. If you loved retro pixel-art platformers, you’ll love Shovel Knight, but even younger players will get sucked into its masterful design.

Rayman Legends

After years of mediocre spinoff games and borderline obscurity, Ubisoft’s Rayman jumped back into the spotlight with the excellent 2D platformer Rayman Origins, and for the sequel, nearly everything was improved. Rayman Legends has some of the most creative level design we’ve ever seen in a platformer, often rivaling Nintendo’s Mario games, and its whimsical art and music make it very difficult to stop playing.

The standout feature, however, is the special musical levels that end each area – Rayman must run and jump in time to goofy songs, including a mariachi rendition of Eye of the Tiger, and it’s impossible to get through them without a smile on your face.

Dead Cells

Looking for a tough-as-nails platformer and rogue-like that also rewards you for each small success? Then you have to check out Dead Cells. This fast-paced game tasks you with exploring levels and fighting vicious enemies to escape a ‘cursed’ island. While the setup isn’t much different from Dead Cells‘ peers, the game’s highly responsive controls take the combat to a new level.

You’ll also come to appreciate the many special abilities your character can acquire across multiple runs. They feel powerful despite the fact that you are, in fact, almost constantly at risk of dying if you slip up. This high-risk, high-reward gameplay creates wonderful tensions and will make you crave just one more run.

Puzzle games

The Witness

The Witness, the long-anticipated follow-up to Jonathan Blow’s 2008 breakout indie platformer Braid, is a beautiful, sedate, first-person exploration puzzler in the vein of Myst. Much like that ’90s classic, you are dropped on a mysterious island with little to no context and tasked with solving a series of puzzles, which in turn allows to you explore more and uncover the island’s secrets.

Unlike Myst‘s wide-ranging environmental puzzles, however, the challenges of The Witness are very clearly defined as panels laced with grids that you must navigate like a maze. Blow has iterated a rich syntax of puzzle mechanics within that consistent framework, which helps keep up the pressure.

Read our full The Witness review

Life is Strange 2

The sequel to the heralded episodic adventure is off to a moving start. Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1 introduces us to Sean and Daniel Diaz, brothers who quickly must flee their hometown of Seattle. It’s hard to say too much about the story without giving anything important away.

Just know that it confronts societal issues such as race relations and interactions with police, while also delving into the supernatural like the first game. If you want to get a taste of the quality writing before shelling out cash, you can download The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, a prequel episode of sorts, for free. Your decisions will affect the story in Life is Strange 2.

Role playing

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Ubisoft’s second attempt at turning its long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise into RPG fares better than the first. Set in an absolutely gorgeous and sprawling depiction of Ancient Greece, you play as either Alexios or Kassandra, siblings cursed to a terrible fate. As a Misthios (basically a hired sword) during the Peloponnesian War, you’re dropped in the middle of the struggle between Athens and Sparta.

At the center of it all is a family story, though, which shines despite some pacing issues. With a leveling and weapon system comparable to Destiny 2, Odyssey demands that you explore much of its lavish world to progress through the story. Though it’s overly focused on level-grinding, if you enjoy the combat loop and get interested in the rich history of the open world, you could easily spend north of 50 hours in Ubisoft’s version of Ancient Greece.

Read our full Assassin’s Creed Odyssey review

Horizon Zero Dawn

From the studio best-known for the Killzone franchise, Horizon Zero Dawn is quite the change of pace. You play as Aloy of the Nora tribe in a third-person, open-world action-RPG across a vast and sprawling post-apocalyptic world overrun by large mechanical beasts resembling animals. It’s arguably the prettiest game ever released on a home console, but Horizon Zero Dawn is much more than just a pretty face.

Engaging, fluid combat makes toppling the wide array of robotic beasts consistently exciting and fresh. The copious scavenging and crafting requirements are rewarding because of the diverse combat. The well-spun yarn is equal parts origin story for the captivating world and coming-of-age story for its brave heroine. Horizon Zero Dawn manages to hold onto its bountiful fun-factor throughout its 30-plus hour adventure, making it a standout within its cluttered genre.

A story DLC, The Frozen Wilds, was released to widespread acclaim and offers a whole new area for players towards the end of the game.

Read our full Horizon Zero Dawn review

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Following the success of BioWare’s Dragon Age: Origins, the studio was forced to rush Dragon Age II out the door, and it showed – the sequel simply lacked the ambition, depth, and love that went into the original, but it did show flashes of brilliance in its more action-focused combat.

With Dragon Age: Inquisition, BioWare combined what worked in both games, and it’s a sprawling open-ended role-playing adventure with a brilliant story, strategic and engaging combat, a cast of entertaining supporting characters, and enough content to keep you busy for weeks at a time. Dragon Age: Inquisition is peak BioWare, and you really can’t ask for the studio to do a better job than that.

Read our full Dragon Age: Inquisition review

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 was one of the most-anticipated video games of all time, and Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic shooter didn’t disappoint. Giving you nearly limitless freedom in how to tackle the open-world, including creating your own settlements, which then must be defended from raiders, Fallout 4 is filled with enough storylines and missions to satisfy even the most hardcore veterans of the series, and improvements to its first-person-shooting mean that you won’t have to rely on the time-stopping V.A.T.S. system to kill your enemies. With the PlayStation 4 version now supporting user-created mods, as well, you can customize your Fallout 4 experience to be uniquely yours.

Read our full Fallout 4 review

Persona 5

Mightily popular in Japan, the Shin Megami Tensei series has steadily become more and more popular among western players with each new entry. Atlus’ Persona 5 was the first in the series to receive an abundance of pre-release hype on our shores. Thankfully, it delivered, becoming one of the best RPGs on PS4 to date.

You play as a nameless teenage protagonist sent to a new city because of a run-in with a powerful man doing bad things. As such, our protagonist is treated like a troublemaker. Soon, a mysterious app on his phone beckons him to an alternate reality built from the thoughts of others.

Like most entries in the series, Persona 5 doubles as a traditional turn-based RPG and a visual novel with Japanese dating sim elements. With a creature- collecting system in the vein of Pokémon and an intoxicating story, Persona 5 earns its way onto our list for a multitude of reasons. A deep time sink, you can waste away well over 100 hours in Persona 5‘s brilliantly presented dreamscape.

Read our full Persona 5 review

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

While there are plenty of RPGs available on Sony’s PlayStation 4, CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best. In the epic conclusion to the adventure trilogy, players once again don the role of Geralt of Rivia, waging battle against the advancing Wild Hunt army in the Northern Kingdoms. Although the title remains similar in style to previous games in the series, CD Projekt Red included new combat mechanics and significantly bolstered the customization, all of which help it improve upon the gameplay and imbue its open-world with a greater sense of depth.

Few games possess the kind of writing present in The Witcher 3, which features an enthralling story penned by regular series writer Marcin Blacha. Perhaps the game’s biggest draw is the fact the main storyline takes players roughly 30 hours to complete. That number balloons to more than 100 hours if you take into account side quests and mini-games, rendering its longevity as attractive as its visuals.

Read our full The Witcher 3 review

Monster Hunter: World

It’s not exactly the most traditional Monster Hunter game but that’s what makes it so damn good. If you enjoy a good open-world RPG where you can track rare monsters, engage in tough combat, and craft awesome armor out of their remains then Monster Hunter: World is right up your alley.

Monster Hunter: World modernizes a classic RPG and makes it easy for anyone to jump in. It features beautiful zones that feel alive, monsters with improved A.I., and really cool DLC crossovers with Final Fantasy, Street Fighter, and Horizon Zero Dawn. There’s also a multiplayer mode where up to four players can suit up in their best gear and take down dangerous beasts together. As one of the PlayStation 4’s best selling games, you’d be missing out if you didn’t at least consider picking it up.

Read our full Monster Hunter: World review

Kingdom Hearts III

After a more than 13-year wait, Kingdom Hearts 3 finally arrived. The Disney-infused action RPG sticks to its PS2 roots while moving the action forward in smart and engaging ways. The seven Disney worlds Sora, Donald, and Goofy visit on their adventure are much more accommodating and fully realized than in previous entries, allowing the Disney magic to fully enwrap the experience.

While each of the Disney storylines will warm your heart, the combat is the reason why the game doesn’t tire after dozens of hours. Armed with a bevy of Keyblades with a transformation or two each, taking out hordes of Heartless has never been this varied. Sora can even summon Disney theme park rides such as spinning teacups to eliminate foes both large and small in a hurry. Yes, Kingdom Hearts 3 has a bonkers story that’s hard to follow, but it’s a thoroughly amusing farewell to a story arc that began 17 years ago.

Read our full Kingdom Hearts III review

Massively multiplayer games

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

The Division 2 didn’t need to have drastic changes made compared to the first game — especially after Ubisoft Massive and its sister studios had managed to iron out some of its issues. The open-world role-playing shooter follows the same structure of its predecessor, with your agent leveling up and acquiring new skills and gear as they progress through a campaign filled with firefights and explosions. It’s standard Clancy fare, but there are plenty of set-piece moments this time around that give the game’s version of Washington D.C. a dynamic feeling not present in the first Division.

Nearly everywhere you go in The Division 2, you’ll find a new activity to do or a group of enemies to defeat, but the game manages to avoid feeling overwhelming by dividing its areas into progressively higher levels. Once you complete the missions designed for one area, you begin taking on those in the next, and collectibles and special holographic recordings help to fill in the gaps of the story along the way. The PlayStation 4 version of the game does suffer from an extremely big file size requiring close to 100GB in downloads, even if you own the disc, but it’s definitely worth it once you finally get started.

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection

Though many of us loved the original Destiny, it had a cryptic and confusing story and a surprisingly empty world. These issues have been rectified in Destiny 2, a game so content-rich and satisfying that we’ve found ourselves playing for three or four hours at a time without much thought. The buttery-smooth combat of the first game returns, but it’s coupled with a cinematic story spanning four different worlds, a huge number of extra “Adventures” to complete, six cooperative Strikes, and a competitive multiplayer component as satisfying as Titanfall 2 or Battlefield 1.

Destiny 2: Forsaken, the major expansion released in September, added plenty of worthwhile additions to keep Guardians glued to their controllers. From the excellent Baron boss fights to the new Triumphs and Collections systems to great new environments like Gambit, Forsaken brings the already great Destiny 2 formula to new heights. You can gain access to the entire Destiny 2 experience by buying Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Edition. It comes with the base game, the first two expansions, and the Forsaken makeover.

Read our full Destiny 2: Forsaken review

Final Fantasy XIV

When the MMO Final Fantasy XIV originally launched in 2010, it was derided as one of — if not the — worst games in the entire series. Square Enix wasn’t content to just kill off its enormous online game, however, and instead chose to completely rebuild it into a new version called Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. Later shortened to just Final Fantasy XIV, it’s one of the only true MMO games available on the PlayStation 4, and it released to a much more positive reception.

Several patches and paid expansions have released over the last few years, including 2019’s Shadowbringers, which kept up the trend of new dungeons, a new Nier-inspired raid, new classes and races, several new playable areas, and an increased level cap for every one of its 28 classes.

Read our full Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers review

Racing

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

We’ve reached the point in contemporary video gaming when spin-offs of classic series are getting remastered and remade. Usually, this would cause us to boo and hiss, but Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled delivers the frenetic and goofy action of the original kart racer with a gorgeous new coat of paint. After the somewhat disappointing Team Sonic Racing, it’s the perfect substitute for a Mario Kart game on the PS4.

With the power of the internet, you can race against your friends online for the first time in Crash Team Racing, and the game also includes some of the content first seen in Crash Nitro Kart. The PS4 version comes with exclusive skins, as well, as the game series comes home to its original console.

Dirt Rally

Codemasters’ Dirt series has consistently been one of the most underrated racing franchises around, and the spinoff Dirt Rally sees it at its absolute peak. Focusing on high-intensity rally car races, the game features Codemasters’ pristine car physics. It isn’t a game designed for those without any racing experience, but once you get the hang of the rally cars and the precarious courses you’ll be racing, you’ll be able to cross the finish line in first place in no time.

In addition to the single-player championship option, you can compete in special online events and challenges, or join a racing league to test your skills against other players around the world. If you prefer to use a racing wheel instead of a controller, more than two dozen of them are supported on PS4.

Gran Turismo Sport

Polyphony has crafted one of the most realistic and engaging entries in the entire series with Gran Turismo Sport. With support for 4K resolution, 60 frames per second, and HDR, you’ll be able to see the tread of your tires and every drop of rain falling on your windows, and more than 150 different vehicles are available to choose from.

There are also driving assist functions to enable less-experienced drivers to enjoy Gran Turismo Sport, as well as a “driving school,” and provided that your stomach can handle it, the game also supports PlayStation VR — this isn’t some tacked-on mode, either, but rather a full 360-degree mode showing the entire interior of the vehicle as you race.

Read our full Gran Turismo Sport review

Trackmania Turbo

Not all racing games need to be realistic simulations, as Trackmania Turbo proves. The over-the-top racer will send you barreling down courses at ludicrously high speeds, going through loops and other incredibly dangerous obstacles along the way. Its fast-paced title that’ll remind you of playing with Hot Wheels toys or slot-car racers.

There’s more to Trackmania Turbo than the racing, though. The Trackbuilder mode allows you to create courses where the only limit is your imagination, and Trackmania has built up a loyal following of course architects over the years. You can even try out the “Double Driver” mode to play the game with a friend on one controller. Plus, a selection of courses is compatible with PlayStation VR.

Wipeout Omega Collection

It has been a few years since we’ve gotten a new entry in the science-fiction racing Wipeout series, but several of its best games are available on PS4 in the Wipeout Omega Collection. Bundling in Wipeout HD, Wipeout HD Fury, and Wipeout 2048, the games have been remastered to support 4K and HDR on PlayStation 4 Pro, and textures have been completely reworked to look much better up close. It gets even better with a PlayStation VR headset, as the included VR mode moves the action to a first-person perspective so you can truly experience the larger-than-life loops and twists you go through in each race.

Sport

MLB The Show 19

Baseball game offerings are pretty slim in 2019, with Electronic Arts and 2K Sports long since exiting the competition. Sony, however, remains committed to delivering excellent baseball simulations in its MLB The Show series, and MLB The Show 19 is the most refined version of its winning formula yet. The famous modes you know and love, including “Road to the Show” and “Conquest,” once again make their return, as does the card-based “Diamond Dynasty” mode so you can show off your skills to the world.

The new “Moments” allow you to take part in famous plays from baseball history, such as Babe Ruth calling his shot before hitting a home run, and in “March to October,” you play a shortened version of the season that gets you into the playoffs even faster. These larger alterations are added alongside smaller game-specific changes to hitting and defensive A.I., making MLB The Show 19 more lifelike than any other baseball game in history.

NBA 2K (series)

2K Sports has been the king of basketball for years, and the experience has never been more realistic than it is on the PlayStation 4. With player-models that are almost photorealistic, it’s sometimes hard to tell that you’re playing a video game or watching a live NBA game, and there are enough modes included in NBA 2K19 to keep you busy for the whole season.

From the popular “MyCareer” mode — focused on a single player rising through the ranks — to the MyTeam online mode, there’s always something you haven’t done before, and improvements made in each new installment only improve the basketball sim around even more.

Read our full NBA 2K19 review

NHL 19

While EA Sports’ NHL series has consistently lagged behind Madden and FIFA in terms of innovation, the latest entry, NHL 19, makes great strides to become the best in the rink. NHL 19 takes full advantage of EA’s in-house Frostbite engine. From checking to puck handling to the nuanced skating maneuvers, NHL 19 is a joy to watch in motion.

A retooled online mode combines fan-favorite modes such as NHL Threes into one cohesive progression system. The additions give NHL 19 some much-needed personality. If you’re looking for a great hockey sim, NHL 19 is the king of the ice.

FIFA 20

EA Sports had its work cut out for it when developing FIFA 20 because it had to do so without The Journey story mode that has been included in the three previous installments. Alex Hunter’s tale was missed in FIFA 20, but the addition of Volta Football — complete with its own little story — helped to make the omission more palatable. The new mode feels like soccer for those who don’t like soccer, with high scores and even walls to bounce the ball off of.

Changes to traditional soccer aren’t quite as obvious to those who haven’t played last year’s game obsessively, but new “composed finishing” when in one-on-one situations and a more realistic tackling system have helped to make it a fairer and more balanced version of the sport. More objectives and options in FIFA Ultimate Team should also help to keep you playing for months.

Pro Evolution Soccer (series)

It isn’t as popular as FIFA, but Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer games still have plenty to offer soccer fans. New features included in recent games include “strategic dribbling,” which gives you significantly more control over the ball in your possession, as well as more realistic ball movement.

If you prefer to team up with a friend when playing online, you’ll enjoy PES 2018’s online cooperative mode, and the “random selection match” option gives you a chance to play against similarly skilled players in a snap. The game is also visually stunning, with players recreated down to their shirt size, and reworked facial animations tell you exactly what they’re thinking after a big play.

Rocket League

Is it soccer? Is it basketball? Is it something else entirely? It doesn’t really matter in Psyonix’ Rocket League, the hybrid racing game that replaces human players with rocket-powered vehicles capable of soaring into the air to knock oversized soccer balls into the net.

Despite its simple concept, mastering Rocket League demands practice, as the top players are capable of manipulating their vehicles down to the smallest turn in order to deflect a ball or get into position for the perfect pass. With other courses mimicking sports like basketball and a ton of post-launch content already released, you could easily drop everything you’re doing and play Rocket League for weeks on end.

Why PS4?

The PlayStation 4 is easily the most impressive leap in the console’s history, bringing constant connectivity and high-power processing to a gaming crowd not easily impressed. Sony has been a powerhouse for years, and the PS4 — and the recently-released PlayStation 4 Pro — are worthy additions to the company’s legacy.

Not convinced on whether or not you should buy a PS4, or aren’t sure of which one to get? Read our PlayStation 4 review or PlayStation 4 Pro review to help make up your mind. Currently, we think the PS4 Pro is the best console you can buy, period.

