Apple’s iPhone is a wonderful device, but beauty can often be fragile. If you work outside in all weather conditions, like to go on an adventure, or maybe just drop your iPhone, you should definitely think about how you can best protect it against damage. If your iPhone falls over and ends with wear and scratches, or worse, a cracked screen, the cost of a repair is high. When the going gets tough, the smart buy a robust iPhone case that can take a beating. We have done the hard work for you and collected a list of the most difficult options available. These are the best protective iPhone cases.

Speck Presidio Grip cover

The Speck Presidio Grip is one of our favorite iPhone cases and is also quite robust. It can withstand drops of up to 13 feet and can handle drops and bumps thanks to the special Impactium interior designed to compress and spread shocks. Thanks to the matte finish, the housing is resistant to scratches, while the raised rubber ridges on top of the hard shell provide extra grip (hence the name). A raised edge ensures that the screen stays in perfect condition when it is facing down, the recesses are precise and the button covers work well. There is also an antimicrobial treatment in this case to prevent bacteria. This is not the most protective cover currently offered by Speck, probably the Presidio Sport, which offers 15-foot fall protection, but we think that the improved grip of this cover makes it a better choice, since the best fall protection is not to have your iPhone drop.

Urban Armor Gear Monarch case

With an angular construction that appears to contain a metal exoskeleton, you can see that this case is difficult to look at. UAG goods are the kind of cases a spacecraft would use, but they are actually made of lightweight plastic, not metal. There are rubber corner improvements to absorb shock shocks, and also rubber feet to prevent your iPhone from sliding off surfaces. Structured sides improve your grip and the oversized button covers are easy to find and make the buttons easy to press – even if you have wet or dirty hands. This case also exceeds military standards for drop tests – it can fall 26 times without damage from 8 feet and comes with a limited 10-year warranty.

Incipio Aerolite cover

With a wide range of different options, Incipio does a lot to create cases, and this is one of the most protective offers. The Aerolite case combines a clear or matte, scratch-resistant, hard outer layer that is fused with a flexible, ribbed inside of the special FortiCore material from Incipio that is designed to absorb and spread shock effects to keep your iPhone safe. This cover can fall from a maximum of 11 feet. Built-in openings offer easy access to your phone’s ports and camera, the button covers work well and the housing leaves the front of your phone uncovered and fully accessible. You may want to link this robust case to a screen protector if you want complete protection.

Catalyst Impact Protection Case

This case offers fall protection from 3 meters and has a distinctive, practical design that protects your iPhone against damage. A raised bezel ensures that your screen never touches and the housing comes with a wrist strap that prevents drops in the first place. Catalyst is known for its watertight enclosures, where the design of the dial for the on / off switch originated. Catalyst also still offers a waterproof cover, although there is not as much need for the latest iPhones with IP68 classification, and it does not offer as much fall protection as this robust cover. It also keeps dust and debris away. You can get this case in black, red, blue and orange, or clear variations.

Pelican Shield Case

A well-known name when it comes to protective covers for all kinds of equipment, Pelican also offers a really tough cover for the iPhone. The Shield housing combines five protective layers and even contains genuine Kevlar brand fibers. The result is a case that far exceeds military standards. This cover has been tested at heights up to 12 feet and will survive several drops. The frame clicks together in different places to hold your iPhone 11 Pro securely in place, and there are port and switch covers to keep dirt out. It also comes with a lifetime warranty. It is very extensive, but if you need serious fall protection, this case delivers.

Tech21 Evo Check Case

Some of the best robust iPhone cases can be expensive, but sometimes they are worth it. We have seen firsthand how Tech21 tests robust cases and the full range offers solid fall protection for your iPhone. Just like the other Tech21 iPhone X cases in the range, the Evo Check drop test was tested at 12 feet, which is much higher than the typical height of a smartphone fall. The protection extends over the entire housing, with three protective layers in the bumper to remove the sting from each collision. This cover is also relatively light, thin, comfortable to hold and there is even a built-in antimicrobial protection to keep things nice and hygienic. It has built-in button covers and generous cut-outs for the camera, port, and switch.

Otterbox Defender Series Pro cover

Many people regard Otterbox as the gold standard when it comes to robust protection for your iPhone, and the Defender Series Pro is the hardest case it offers. It has a layered design with a durable synthetic rubber cover surrounded by a polycarbonate shell with clean lines that improve grip. Older versions of this case had a built-in screen protector, but the iPhone 11 Pro version is “screenless” although you can combine it with a separate screen protector. You’ll also find covers to keep lint and dirt out of your gates and a holster with a belt clip that can act as a stand. The button covers are well defined and make it easy to press the buttons. Otterbox goes through 24 different tests in these cases, for a total of 238 hours of testing, so you can rely on fall protection. This case also offers OtterArmor Microbial Defense to protect against germs.

Case-Mate Tough Groove Case

Cases do not have to be utilitarian and this striking, transparent case proves it. The iridescent finish changes depending on the light and color of the device inside. The hard, grooved back and flexible sides offer great grip, but if your iPhone slips out of your hand, don’t worry, because this case offers fall protection up to 10 feet. There is an anti-scratch coating on the back to make it look good and wireless charging works great with the case on. Case-Mate also offers a lifetime warranty. Accurate recesses and good button covers complete this alluring package.

Mous Contour Case

Many case manufacturers struggle to make robust cases that look attractive, but not Mous. The new Contour line with its textured leather back is really stylish, the cut is distinctive and original, and Mous has achieved this without including the protection it offers in any way. A combination of polycarbonate and TPU offers serious fall protection, a soft microfiber lining protects your iPhone and a beveled lip to protect the screen. There are minimal button covers and you will find accurate, slanted openings for the port, speakers, camera and switch. The leather back has been treated to make it durable and stain resistant and it comes in different colors, although we prefer the speckled black and white finish.

Lifeproof Frē case

The iPhone 11 Pro is Apple’s most water-resistant phone so far, but that doesn’t mean you want to expose it to the elements. If you need full coverage, then this Lifeproof case is worth a look. It scores an IP68 rating, which means it can be submerged under water for up to an hour to 2 meters deep without leaking. This cover is also heavy and meets the military fall test standard 810G-516.6, so your phone must also be undamaged after a fall of up to 6.6 feet. Of course you get full coverage with this case and it has a built-in screen cover, so that no part of your iPhone is exposed to the elements. It is ideal for skiing and other adventures in harsh or wet conditions.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro cover

Robust suitcases can be very expensive, but the Unicorn Beetle from Supcase is surprisingly affordable. It not only uses a classic combination of hard polycarbonate and shock-absorbing TPU, but it also has a built-in screen protector and port covers. Every corner of your iPhone 11 Pro is covered with this case and comes with a holster and a rotating belt clip. The button covers are fine and the cutouts are accurate, but the screen protector is a bit of a weak point because it doesn’t look or feel great. Yet there is no arguing with the value here.

Griffin Survivor Extreme cover

Here is a tough two-piece cover that can accompany you on outdoor adventures and keep your iPhone safe. It has been dropped tested at up to 15 feet on concrete, and it keeps your phone safe inside. The FortiCore material used here is skilled in spreading impact shocks. You will also find button and gate covers, so there is no chance that dust, rain, mud or snow will penetrate and cause damage. Despite the robust, robust protection offered here, you will find that wireless charging still works with the case on. If fall damage is your biggest concern, they are not much harder than this.

Spigen Tough Armor Case

Although Spigen certainly offers more attractive cases, this angular offer is the most difficult. This is a classic double layer housing with a flexible TPU shell and a hard polycarbonate cover that goes over it. There is also some strategically placed impact foam to remove the sting from a collision or fall. Fall protection is solid from at least 4 feet, and there are air pockets inside to help dispel shock. You will also find button covers, accurate openings and a handy fold-out stand at the back. There is a very slightly raised lip around the screen, but you may want to pair this with a screen protector for true peace of mind.

RhinoShield SolidSuit case

This molded cover indeed fits very tightly, but offers excellent protection. The frame extends forward and backward and protects your iPhone from falling up to 11 feet. This case is sufficient for most falls and bumps, but there is always a chance that you are unlucky with the way it lands, so consider linking it to a screen protector. The bumper is smooth and curved, but easy to grasp, and you can choose from different finishes for the back, including carbon fiber, leather, wood, brushed steel, or a wide range of different artworks. You can also mix and match different button colors. The fit is perfect, but it can be difficult to remove this case.

Casetify Impact Case

Although not one of the most protective iPhone cases on our list, fall protection up to 6.6 feet is sufficient for most people and there are other reasons to view this option. You can get the Impact case from Casetfiy in a wide range of different finishes, including the hip iridescent picture. Not only that, but you can also customize your case with any text in a choice of fonts and positions. If you prefer an artistic design, Casetify has also covered you with all kinds of fun or trendy options and classic floral or animal prints. The covers are well made with precise cutouts, button covers and a lip to protect the screen.

