The best pop tours of 2019

In pop music, the single is king, and albums tell the story, but it is the tour that really creates an artist's narrative. In the streaming era, the live show is not only the most important way that artists make an income, but also what consolidates their musical heritage. And nowhere is this more evident than in the pop arena, where huge crowds gather to worship their favorite artists at the altar. Tours can be a year for a pop star or break off to demonstrate how effectively he is communicating his message to the audience, or failing to perform the magic he may be able to achieve in the studio.

10. Paul McCartney – Refreshment Tour

It's amazing that a real Beatle will still be on stages around the world in 2019 and give the audience the best that Beatlemania can expect. Paul McCartney has become one of the most important stars of our time, simply by continuing to release music at his own pace and always incorporating all the hits that he knows and that his audience would love to hear. A song like "Blackbird" will never grow old, and while his new stuff is always welcome, it is moments like reuniting with Ringo Starr – as he did at the Dodger Stadium appointment on this year's Freshen Up tour – that kept him going make an extremely accomplished man live performers, even at 77.

9. Billie Eilish – If we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Billie Eilish has a moment. Her hit single "Bad Guy" is waiting for a Grammy, her album for several Grammys and she herself for some record-breaking awards. And even though her tour was a powerful one, the sequencing of the night was a bit cloudy and did not meet my expectations of an artist who is literally thoughtful of everything else she does. It's an important tour this year, and I was absolutely thrilled with the aesthetics, but the show itself left room for it to deliver even better live shows in the future.

8. Carly Rae Jepsen – dedicated tour

As a medium-sized pop star with a cult following, Carly Rae Jepsen knows how to play in front of her audience. This includes that their biggest hit, "Call Me Maybe", isn't why the crowd is there at all. At their tour launch in Anaheim for their new album Dedicated, Jepsen referred the title to the middle of the show, focused on their newer material and cut off emotion. The choice paid off and their decision to reach the climax of the unique film soundtrack “Cut To The Feeling” has shown that CRJ knows exactly what its audience wants – more emotions.

7. Troye Sivan – Flower Tour

If you haven't seen Troye Sivan live, what do you do? This young queer star is such an enigmatic presence on stage. It is surprising to me that he has not yet reached the largest stages in the world. Bloom is Sivan's first real breakout album in the US and will likely be followed by more brilliant pop songs in the coming years. Whatever he develops, Sivan is already a fascinating live performer that draws the audience's attention, even on his slowest, most heartbreaking songs. I caught him at the Greek theater late last year before he left for Europe and beyond in 2019, and I still remember the crowd shouting his lyrics that night. Put it on your must-see list for 2020 and beyond.

6. Florence and the Machine – High As Hope Tour

Although I saw Florence & The Machine twice in 2018, which was not the continuation of the tour this year, it was a complete force and very remarkable well into 2019. There are few artists in the world who can fill a stage like Florence Welch, and while career fans might miss the days when she was still playing her own harp – Shout to the Lung tour at the Troubadour Show in 2009 – What a new habit of running up and wearing a custom couture dress is just as tempting as the venue. Come for the blast, but stay for the ballads, both are beautiful and wild, and so was this live show.

5. Robyn – Honey Tour

I think a lot of Robyn fans wondered if they would ever get the chance to see them live, let alone play brand new music. After several publications in 2010, the Swedish author took a long break to deal with some personal issues and mental health. In 2014 there was a short project with Röyksopp, but nothing for years. When she stormed back with Honey last year and was on this year's tour, tickets went fast and expectations were high. Of course Robyn delivered, and I witnessed it at a breathtaking underplay at the Hollywood Palladium. It was by far one of my favorite live shows of the year and made her a pop legend again, ready to exert her influence over another decade.

4. Lizzo – Cuz I love you tour

In case you haven't heard it, Lizzo has had a big year. While many people didn't even know who she was at the beginning of 2019, Cuz I Love You, her major debut at Atlantic Records, turned her into a star. When I saw her rise firsthand, I saw Lizzo appear in tiny LA locations like Gold Diggers and even in a strip club, promoting the upcoming hit album. Now that she's on the world's biggest stages and performs on SNL, anyone who saw her on this tour will be able to brag forever.

3. Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys / runaway tour

When you grow up to the size of Post Malone, many haters are ready to come out of the woods to tear you down – at least online. In reality, Posty is still one of the greatest artists in the world, attracting huge, enthusiastic crowds to sold-out arena shows around the world. I saw him at two shows this year – as headliner at Bonnaroo and later that year at The Forum – and both times he was a convincing performer who packed his setlist with hits. On the last show, which was the last night of his tour, Malone brought everyone from Ozzy Osbourne (!) To Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill, Tyga and Swae Lee. This is an artist that includes rock, hip-hop and pop, has been productive enough to release two albums this year, and is still getting bigger.

2. Maren Morris – Girl Tour

I had the absolute pleasure of seeing Maren Morris on her girl tour three times, and each time she was a breathtaking live performer. Yes, her voice is really so velvety rich in IRL, and despite her beginnings in the country, she has become a real pop star with this second album. From the Bonnaroo stages to two sold-out nights at The Wiltern and a special show at the Greek Theater, she kept every live set unique – like a short Beyonce cover of "Halo" in Greek – and did not miss a beat with empowerment, beloved hymns and anecdotes about sexist DJs who have come into their place due to the power of their songs. Although she will likely take a break next year because she has her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, I am already waiting for the songs she will write as a new mother. Pop stars should be more careful in the 20s because Morris comes after the crown – and girls, she'll get it.

1. Ariana Grande – Sweetener Tour

After one of the most famous pop tours of the past decade, Ariana Grande released a live album commemorating Sweetener and Thank U, Next eras. It is impossible to call another tour the most influential of the year because Ariana's show was talked about night after night – whether it was her NSYNC reunion in Coachella earlier this year, the constant demand to add more dates or bring out others Artists for new collaborations, such as "Boyfriend" with Social House, made sure that things stayed fresh all year round. With tracks from her EP Christmas & Chill from 2015 when it was getting closer to the holidays and a new live album she gave to her fans, Ariana proved that she was the best performer in pop music in 2019. Who knows? What will she do to top it next year?

