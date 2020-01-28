The best PlayStation 4 games that are dirty cheap now

The PlayStation 4 has been around for a while now as we are slowly approaching the end of the lifecycle of this console generation. Although the console has been unavailable for a few years, there are still newcomers who want to play some of the latest video games. If you are a new user or someone who has owned the console since launch, you already know that there is a large catalog of video games that you can play.

However, there are likely to be a lot of great video game titles you’ve missed. It’s not easy to lower the full introductory price every time you start a video game, but luckily there are a ton of major title releases for addictive indies that have dropped in price.

This list introduces the best PlayStation 4 video games that now cost $ 20 or less.

# 25 Resident Evil 7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0lCYg64u5Q [/ embed]

Capcom has recently been on fire with the Resident Evil franchise. It was the seventh major installment that brought the development team back to the origins of the series as a survival horror title, and as a result, the game blew up fans. Resident Evil 7 threw back the traditional characters we learned from the previous episodes and presented a new protagonist who went for an investigation, hoping to find his missing wife. The search finally led him to an old house with a strange family. If you are looking for clues, you have to deal with every family member along the way.

One of the biggest changes to the standard for Resident Evil 7 was the first person perspective. Players are brought closer to the creepy atmosphere as they search for clues, items and, of course, fight enemies around the house. The game is also VR capable. So if you own a PlayStation VR headset, you really get involved in the action.

# 24 Persona 5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12eNdQwMNXc [/ embed]

Persona 5 is the sixth installment in the Persona series associated with the Megami Tensei franchise. The video game takes place in today’s Tokyo and follows the protagonist who moves to an academy called Shujin. Soon in the school year, the protagonist and a number of other students awaken with unique powers and the ability to explore the metaverse. The Persona range is not hard to find followers with every release, and since this is the latest, you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the fun.

# 23 Detroit becomes human

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mF17j3G7yVI [/ embed]

In Detroit, Michigan, players take control of three different characters, all of which are androids. You’ll have Kara, an Android woman who escaped the factory it was made from. There is also Connor, a male Android that has the task of chasing deviant androids. Finally, there is Markus, another male Android, who has started an Android revolution against humanity.

This video game is all about decisions, and it seems certain that there will be a ton of them to choose from in the game. In fact, there are so many options that each changes the narrative storyline and can have serious consequences for your characters.

# 22 The Walking Dead: The final season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2JcjcVhtGw [/ embed]

The Walking Dead: The last season is finally over and you can get it for a reasonable price. This title came out almost completely in the middle of video game development, Telltale Games closed its doors and this episode remained in the balance. Fortunately, Skybound Games released the last episodes of the game. As the name suggests, this is The Walking Dead’s final season for the protagonist of the entire series, Clementine. If you want to enjoy the past titles, we recommend that you use this franchise again.

# 21 Yakuza kiwami

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8mrKxZRDCQ [/ embed]

Yakuza Kiwami was developed by Sega and is a remake of the first Yakuza game in the series. The players learn about the different crime families and their relationships.

Inside the game, players will take on the role of Kazuma Kiryu as he fights a variety of Yakuza families after he is mistakenly accused of murdering a high-ranking member. Now outside the prison, Kiryu learns what has happened since he left the family and tracks down who he loved. If this is a franchise you haven’t come across in the past, this is a good place to start.