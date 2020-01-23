The best places to stay in Barbados

If you are looking for a wonderful holiday, it is a great idea to go to the Caribbean island of Barbados. According to Travel Tips USA Today you want to travel there between the months of January and June, also known as ‘the dry season’.

Generally, when you are in a warm place and sitting on the beach, you will have a great trip. But it helps to get the best information about where to stay, so you can book some nice accommodations.

Keep reading to find the best places to stay during your vacation in Barbados.

View the charming and luxurious Yellow Bird Hotel

both images are via Trip Advisor

When you go to Barbados, a stay at the Yellow Bird Hotel will certainly be convenient and comfortable. Trip Advisor says it was renovated in 2015 and is only 7 km from the airport. In addition to its charming name, this hotel has a restaurant where you can get breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks. In the morning you can enjoy eggs with fried plant bananas, fried fish and toast, and later you can dine on fish that is cooked the way you want with your choice of side dishes.

The best part of this hotel? The rooms offer a beautiful view of the sea and you can even stay in a two-bedroom suite if you travel with many people.

The location of the Yellow Bird Hotel is St. Lawrence Gap, where people like to stay because of the shops and restaurants. The hotel is close to many great restaurants: it is a 2-minute walk from Cocktail Kitchen and a 1-minute walk from On The Bay.

Infinity On The Beach gives you a great cozy hotel experience

both images are via Trip Advisor

Infinity On The Beach is also located in St. Lawrence Gap and has two different pools where you can swim (or sit) and WiFi that guests can use for free. It’s perfect if you want to stay in a cozy, smaller hotel, according to Trip Advisor.

You can get massages, facials or mani-pedis in the spa, which is nice because you don’t even have to leave the hotel grounds. The hotel’s restaurant is called Sea Fans Beach Bar and Restaurant and, according to the website, you can enjoy a Sunday evening buffet or happy hour every day between 5 and 6 p.m. or 12 p.m.

Guests can choose from an extensive breakfast menu and have all their favorites, and for dinner, start with coconut shrimp and then order the local catch of the day, which comes with a pineapple tomato salsa and chive mashed potatoes.

You will be super comfortable at Blue Orchids Beach Hotel

both images are via Trip Advisor

Blue Orchids Beach Hotel is another perfect choice. The location is Christ Church Parish and, according to Trip Advisor, the hotel is close to a great restaurant called Barbcue 101, which praises people for its delicious Caribbean cuisine.

The hotel has a beautiful appearance with a white exterior and turquoise balconies, and reviews say it is very comfortable to stay here. The restaurants offer a menu with many types of hamburgers and sandwiches, including the Big Justin Ultimate South Island Gourmet Burger. It has onion rings, eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon on top, plus coleslaw and sweet potato fries on the side.

The nice thing about this hotel is that you have the feeling that you have a chic suite. You can book a Deluxe 1 bedroom where you have a living room and a veranda where you can sit and enjoy. According to the website you can also ask the Coordinator of activities to give you some information about what to do in Barbados.

Find paradise on Sugar Bay Barbados

both images are via Trip Advisor

If you are looking for an all-inclusive, Sugar Bay Barbados is the place to stay. According to Trip Advisor, this hotel has recently undergone a renovation and is located in the Garrison Historica area of ​​UNESCO World Heritage.

What really sets this hotel apart is the fact that there are five restaurants. You can enjoy desserts, snacks and meals at Colin’s Beach Bar & Grill, go to Sizzle Steakhouse, have some caffeine at The Coffee Bean or even go to a pub.

You are close to Bridgetown, and according to The Culture Trip there are many cool places to go. View Chamberlain Bridge, not just a beautiful bridge, but also a boardwalk with places to eat. You can also visit Carlisle Bay.

When planning a trip to Barbados, these four hotels offer you some great options, from a smaller hotel to an all-inclusive. No matter which one you book, you will certainly have a great time full of swimming, beautiful ocean views, great food and some nice trips to the city.

Sources: Tripadvisor.ca, Traveltips.usatoday.com, Theculturetrip.com, Infinityonthebeach.com, Blueorchidsbarbados.com

A travel guide to Beijing: 10 things you need to know when planning your trip