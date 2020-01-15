The best place in the world to raise a child

According to the U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 Best Countries Report, Denmark is the best country to raise children.

Kazakhstan has been classified as the worst country to raise a youngster.

The United States is not even in the top 10 countries.

Although it ranks seventh among the best countries in the world and first in education and power, the United States ranks 18th in terms of raising children.

Why such a dismal note for children?

The United States has performed poorly in security, gender, human rights, environmental sustainability and family-friendly legislation, CNN reports.

The U.S. ranked 32nd for safety, which has had a big impact on family friendliness, Deidre McPhillips, chief data editor at U.S. News & World Report, told CNN.

Another key problem? Trust. The U.S. reached a record level of confidence in 2020, reaching just 16 on the 100-point scale – down 50% from its confidence rating just five years ago in 2016, according to CNN. .

The report also cited increased racial divisions, gun deaths, income disparities, debt and political polarization as reasons why the United States did not rank higher.

The UK has also seen a sharp drop in its statistics, which, McPhillips told CNN, is likely linked to anxiety over Brexit.

On the other hand, Denmark’s incredibly high income tax rates have made it the 13th best country. The country has ranked first for raising children thanks to high rankings in human rights, ecological life and overall quality of life.