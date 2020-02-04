The best peloton exercise bike alternatives for 2020

Peloton is the hottest name in fitness technology today. Peleton’s home exercise machines with real-time coaching and group classes are very popular with fitness enthusiasts, but the price can put you off. However, if you commit to staying fit and healthy, technology is on your side. Demanding training stations and fitness equipment are not only suitable for gyms. From interactive treadmills to fitness watches, there are a variety of training and fitness options that are suitable for home use. There are also tons of discounts on fitness equipment, including peloton alternatives, without the big price tags.

Peloton revolutionized exercise bikes and treadmills and brought them into the 21st century with interactive workouts, coaching and courses that were displayed and played on home devices via WLAN. You no longer have to drag yourself to the gym for your spin course or let the bad weather bother you. With a few taps on a peloton you are connected to live fitness trainers in New York City and can really let off steam. Training with motivational live coaches is why top-class owners like John Legere, Hugh Jackman and even David Beckham simply cannot say enough good things about them.

But all of these fancy features come with a high price tag: the peloton bike costs a little over $ 2,000, the treadmill even $ 4,000 or more. Even the most dedicated fitness junkies among us who work on an average salary may have trouble getting rid of all of our equipment. Fortunately for the rest of us, there are many more affordable options.

The best peloton alternatives

L Now Indoor Cycling Bike – $ 259 with coupon Schwinn IC3 indoor cycling bike – $ 499 Echelon Smart Connect EX3 MAX Indoor Cycle – $ 1,040 with free iPad Air with code LOVE14 Flywheel exercise bike with free 2-month subscription – $ 1,999 NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle – $ 2,000

Echelon Smart Connect EX3 MAX indoor bike – $ 1,040

Perhaps the best all-round alternative to the peloton in terms of features at a competitive price is the Echelon Smart Connect EX3. Like the peloton, it offers live streaming training sessions. However, to be able to access them, you usually have to use your own smartphone or tablet with an included app. Don’t worry: For a limited time, you can get a free iPad Air with the code “LOVE14” at the checkout. Note that you need to purchase the app and Echelons training session subscription to use this bike like Peloton. With Echelon Financing and the code above, however, you get 30 days free.

L Now Indoor Cycling Bike – $ 259 with coupon

We didn’t just choose the L Now for the price (though it’s a bargain at under $ 300). We also chose it because it has rave customer reviews: on Amazon it’s one of the highest rated motorcycles at its price. With the L Now you get no frills. However, the robust steel construction makes it extremely durable. The L Now works quietly, although some flywheel adjustment may be required after assembly. The L Now also has a holder for mobile devices for your smartphone or tablet.

Schwinn IC3 indoor cycling bike – $ 499

If some of our cheaper options are still too expensive, it may be worth considering whether you really need all the technical details or not. Finally, you can get Peloton’s courses through their app. Why not consider the Schwinn IC3 indoor cycling bike? With the included media shelf, you can train with Pelotons trainers as well as with the more expensive bike. The reviews are also quite positive: they refer to the solid construction of the IC3 (read: no plastic) and a perimeter-weighted wheel – something that the peloton does not have.

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle – $ 2,000

While the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle isn’t much cheaper than the peloton, it’s probably the best option when it comes to comparable functions – they’re practically the same. The S22i has a screen that is all identical except for the size of the peloton. However, the ability for instructors to adjust the slope and resistance for you (you have to do it yourself with the peloton) makes it a better option if you are the one you want to focus more on your workout. A one-year membership for these workouts is included in the purchase price of the S22i, which is another benefit.

Other fitness equipment

While we’ve focused here on high-tech fitness bikes that are a good alternative to peloton, an exercise bike is only part of your home gym. We recently searched the web for good deals on other important gym things that you can read below.

Good luck and a fitter 2020!

