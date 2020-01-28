The best outfits of the 2020 Grammys

The awards season is well advanced, and although we had to wait a little longer for the Oscars, last night the biggest names in music came down to Los Angeles (ok, they were probably only in a limousine, but you get the idea) for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Last year, celebrities such as John Legend and Ariana Grande were not present, but this season they turned out to be in effect, with the exception of Lady Gaga, who ignored the event for the first time in 5 years.

The Jonas brothers were all there, accompanied by their respective wives who included Sophie Turner in a sparkling mini dress and Priyanka Chopra in a pompom dress.

And even though Ariana may have been snubbed when it came to winning a prize, she certainly stole the show on the red carpet thanks to a 20-foot wide custom tulle dress by Giambattista Valli, which she wore. associated with Christian Louboutin heels.

A big trend on the red carpet was white, with Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani and Lizzo all dressing in shades of cream – the latter added a touch of drama to her fitted dress with a big shrug in faux fur and many diamonds.

Meanwhile, Lana del Ray made a case for sequins from head to toe in a silver sequin dress that gave major vintage vibes, a signature look for the singer.

In the colorful camp, Chrissy Teigen was a mandarin dream in a ruffled dress, while FKW Twigs and Jameela Jamil were divine in pink and purple. Of course, the men also brought additional style points to the red carpet, and we particularly liked the asymmetric suit of John Legend and the metallic and brocade dinner jackets of the Jonah brothers.

Scroll down for our favorite looks from the 2020 Grammy Awards, from Camila Cabello to Lana Del Ray and Chrissy Teigen.