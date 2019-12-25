The best outdoor smart plugs for 2019

Loading...

Smart plugs are useful gadgets that can connect to home Wi-Fi networks and that allow you to control and program devices remotely with a mobile app or even your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This is particularly useful during the holiday months, when you want to hang outdoor lighting and decorations, but do not want to go outside every time you want to turn them on or off.

However, the problem is that not all smart plugs are weatherproof – many will short-circuit when exposed to rain or moisture. To help you, we have selected the five best smart outdoor plugs that offer weatherproof options so that you can use them with outdoor decorations or a more permanent layout. You will say in no time: "Alexa, turn on the Christmas lights".

Maxcio smart external plug

This durable smart plug is designed for tough outdoor work, with IP44 weatherproof and ABS fire resistant to ensure that it is safe wherever you use it. It only supports 2.4 GHz wireless Wi-Fi networks, without the need for an additional hub. Planning and timers are managed via the Maxcio app, making everything very easy to set up. However, we recommend that you do not waste the compatibility of the plug with Alexa and Google Assistant, which allows you to operate the smart plug with the correct voice commands in an instant.

The only major drawback (in addition to the size, which can be awkward in some situations) is that this model can only contain two plugs. It may be a bit restrictive if you have ambitious decoration plans, but it is better suited for smaller outdoor lighting projects.

Meross Smart Outdoor Plug

This waterproof Meross plug with two sockets is ready for anything with a solid design and the latest smart features for your garden, bathroom, porch, garage, laundry room – or wherever you want to place it. It not only works with Google Assistant and Alexa, but is also compatible with IFTTT if you prefer to set up more complex routines. You can also operate the plug via an app if you don't care about voice commands. Schedules & timers are available for each socket independently, up to 0.

The Meross plug also gets good marks for a strong WiFi connection, which is great – smart plugs don't work very well if they always drop connections, and that's more likely in an outdoor environment. The only drawback of this plug is that the cable itself is quite short (a common choice for durability and protection), so you should keep it at the outlet and it may not work as well for sockets that are too high.

Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug

The Kasa smart plug from TP-Link is simple, affordable and well-designed. It offers features such as independent outlet controls, sunrise / sunset planning and compatibility with both Alexa and Google Home – and Cortana, if you feel like it. The stated WiFi range is a respectable 300 feet (obstructions will reduce this number) and the Kasa app can control it from your phone at any time. These are features that many of our favorite smart plugs offer, but it's good to see an option from a major smart device brand such as TP-Link, which is an encouraging sign about the quality and performance of this model.

iDevices Outdoor switch

This smart plug works via the iDevices app and offers two sockets that can easily survive in rainy conditions, annoying sleet or snow. No hub is required, and we particularly like the compact nature of this model, making it easier to use in tight situations (we look at you, Maxcio). The plug is also compatible with Siri and Alexa for easy voice control, although you can always set more complicated schedules if you want. However, the price is a bit high for what this model offers, and keeps it back from the top spot.

