The best outdoor security cameras for 2020

If you are worried about the risk that porch pirates control packages from your front door, if you are looking out for hunters or just want to contribute to neighborhood watch, an outdoor security camera is the right choice. Over the past few years, a flood of worthy contenders has flooded the market at a number of price points. So how can you choose the best of the bunch?

Don’t despair, we’ve done the hard work for you. After more than 5000 hours of testing, our choice for the best outdoor surveillance camera is the Arlo Pro 3. The weatherproof and wireless device offers 2K video quality, a generous field of vision of 160 degrees and high-quality sound and night vision.

In addition to the Arlo Pro 3, there are other first-class outdoor cameras on the market. We have included our choices for the best budget model, the best outdoor camera without a subscription, the best camera for night vision, the best camera for cold weather and the best wireless camera. However, with each camera connected, you want to take extra precautions to set up additional security, such as two-factor authentication, to prevent unauthorized access.

Best security cameras for outside at a glance

Best outdoor surveillance camera: Arlo Pro 3

Terry Walsh / Digital Trends

Why we chose the Arlo Pro 3:

The Arlo Pro 2 was our choice for the best outdoor surveillance camera for some time, but after testing the Arlo Pro 3, we feel that it is beyond its predecessor. It has a video resolution of 2K and a wider viewing angle (160 degrees). Each weatherproof camera also has color night vision, with a built-in LED spot that you can activate or activate manually in response to motion. There is also a built-in siren that can alert you to danger and you can activate the siren remotely.

The sound quality of the Arlo Pro 3 is excellent and conversations flow naturally through the two-way audio system. The Arlo Pro 3 camera system comes with two cameras, but you can add extra cameras. The system is compatible with smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Moreover, it is wireless, so that you no longer have to process difficult wires. The Pro 3 includes a free three-month trial period from Arlo Smart, which gives you access to advanced features such as 30-day recording history, activity zones, Enhanced 911 calls and advanced detection functions.

Read our full Arlo Pro 3 review

Best budget outdoor camera: Kasa Cam Outdoor from TP-Link

Why we chose TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor: The Kasa Cam Outdoor from TP-Link has a lot to offer, but the price is something to celebrate. You can often find the wired outdoor camera for sale for just over $ 100, making it a good purchase if you want to get started with home security. Other features are 1080p streaming video, a siren of 80 decibels and two days of free HD video recording.

Looking for a device that is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant? You get both with the Kasa Cam Outdoor. In terms of installation, there is a strong magnetic holder that makes easy installation possible and an IP65 rating makes it completely waterproof. It has a generous field of view of 130 degrees with decent nightly images. Motion notifications hit your app fairly quickly and the overall video quality is very good, especially for a camera under $ 150.

Read our full Kasa Cam Outdoor review.

Best outdoor camera without a subscription: Blink XT2

Why we chose the Blink XT2: Do you not want to rely on the electricity in your house to power the security camera system, because you are wary of a power outage? These Blink cameras are completely wireless and operate on 2 AA lithium batteries, which will last approximately two years without being replaced. The camera is also equipped with motion detection, so when the device detects motion, the device with Wi-Fi sends a real-time warning to your smartphone and a short recorded clip.

The Blink XT2 comes with free cloud storage and a variety of features, including two-way audio, infrared night vision, and customizable motion zones. It has a clear 1080p image and is weather-resistant (IP-65 rating), so you can use it indoors or outdoors and you can connect up to 10 devices to one Blink Sync module.

Best outdoor camera for night vision: Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Why we chose the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor: It’s not for nothing that the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is one of the most popular security cameras on the market, so you can keep an eye on your property at all times. It is connected directly to the power outlet, so you never have to worry about replacing used batteries again. The camera also sends live alerts directly to your smartphone when it hears loud noises, such as a window that breaks. The model is equipped with excellent two-way communication, so you can ask the FedEx person to leave the package on the porch, or you can help scare away thieves.

The most impressive thing about the IQ Outdoor is the superior night quality. At maximum strength, images are extremely clear at night, even from great distances. The camera also has an Enhance mode, where you can zoom in on different locations and get a clear picture of what you have zoomed in. You can also focus and zoom in on people in the camera’s field of vision.

Read our full Nest Cam IQ review

Best outdoor camera for cold weather: Amcrest 2K 3MP wireless outdoor security camera

Why we chose the Amcrest 2K 3MP Wireless Outdoor Security Camera: This wireless camera could easily fit into the best budget or the best wireless categories, but the most impressive thing about this device is the weather rating. The Amcrest has an IP67 weatherproof, which is one of the higher ratings there are. This means that it is resistant to extremely cold temperatures, is airtight and dustproof and can withstand immersion in a meter of water for up to half an hour. Regardless of your environment, this camera does the job well.

Other impressive features of the camera include 2K HD video quality, compatibility with Amazon Alexa, a field of view of 100 degrees, night vision of almost 100 feet and an affordable price point. It also comes with four hours of free cloud storage and the ability to download videos to your phone or laptop.

Best wireless outdoor camera: Ring Stick Up Cam battery

Why we chose the Ring Stick Up Cam battery: Although there are many wireless outdoor cameras on the market, we love the Stick Up Cam battery from Ring because of its versatility and affordability. It comes with a base that can be bent in multiple directions and that allows mounting on a ceiling, wall, fence post or wherever you want to attach it. Setting up the device takes only a few minutes via the fantastic app from Ring.

The Stick Up Cam battery has 1080p video quality, adjustable motion detection and two-way audio with noise reduction. Night vision is also pretty. All Ring products are owned by Amazon and are Alexa-compatible, so if you have an Echo Show or Echo Spot device, you can view video from the camera on those devices.

Ring has recently received some attention for the level of security and privacy that their devices offer. Some users have reported that their Ring cameras have been hacked and a handful of Ring employees are reportedly fired for access to customer video feeds. Ring has announced that it will add a privacy dashboard, as well as additional privacy and security features.

Research and purchase tips

Where do I place outdoor surveillance cameras?

FBI crime data indicate that most (about 55%) intruders in homes try to enter through the front door or back door. So, you may want your security camera to shoot through your doors. It is also a good idea to cover other access points, such as rear windows, which are hidden where someone could break into without being seen.

However, where exactly your outdoor cameras are to be mounted depends on your ownership and your individual needs. You may have a shed in the back that contains expensive grass equipment, and you may want to focus more on that area. Perhaps your neighborhood has recently experienced a few burglaries and the intruders usually enter the garage, so you want to cover your garage zone.

How many security cameras do I need?

Usually it is ideal to have at least two outdoor cameras, excluding your video doorbell. If you have a video doorbell to look at your porch, in combination with an outdoor camera that covers the front and back of your house, this should be sufficient. However, if you have a large home, if you live in an area where there is a lot of property crime, or if you have stored vehicles or valuables on your property, you may want to add an extra camera or two.

Can you use a security camera outdoors?

No. An indoor camera does not offer the necessary protection against the elements, so that it does not stand outside. Some cameras are suitable for use indoors or outdoors, and you can use these cameras outdoors. If you want to aim your indoor camera out of a window to look outside, that is technically possible. But the functions of the camera probably don’t work either, and you should only buy a cheap outdoor camera.

Can outdoor cameras be used indoors?

Yes, although this is usually not recommended because the cameras designed for outdoor use may not work optimally indoors. Again, you can choose a camera that is suitable for both inside and outside, such as a dome camera.

Do all outdoor security cameras have two-way audio?

The short answer is no. Many wired outdoor cameras offer two-way audio, which allows you to talk back and forth with someone via the app on your phone, but not all outdoor cameras have this feature.

If two-way audio is something you are interested in, consider investigating which cameras have it, and from those who do, read what’s better. Not all two-way audio is made in the same way – some companies are doing well, while others are not. Keep in mind that cameras with two-way audio can cost slightly more than cameras that do not have the technology.

How well does night vision work on an outdoor camera?

Night vision on cameras usually uses infrared light to illuminate dark images at night. In fact, night vision cameras use this technology to backlight images so that you can see what is happening in the field of vision. Most outdoor cameras have night vision, but the quality varies from model to model.

If you are looking for superior night vision, consider the Nest or Arlo Pro cameras listed above or examine the night vision quality before you make a purchase.

How well do outdoor cameras detect motion?

Motion sensitivity in outdoor cameras varies greatly, but the technology generally works well regardless of the model you choose. Most cameras, even low-cost cameras, are excellent at detecting motion and, if the camera is connected to an app, it sends a motion alert to your phone. Most people find that motion settings on cameras are too sensitive, which means that things like rain, insects or even bright sunlight can trigger a warning.

If you are concerned about motion notifications, consider buying a camera that not only sends you motion notifications, so you can monitor what’s happening on your property, but you can also adjust the motion sensitivity so that little things don’t always activate it.

Can outdoor cameras survive tough weather?

Most outdoor cameras have a rating of IP65 or higher, which means that they are waterproof and resistant to someone spraying a hose onto it. That usually means (but not always) that a camera with that rating can withstand extreme temperatures of -40 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit or something similar.

Cameras vary slightly in terms of survival in extreme weather, but anything with a rating of IP65 or higher will be fine for most climates. If you live in an extremely hot or extremely cold climate, you might want to consider a camera with a rating of IP66 or higher.

Recommendations from the editors