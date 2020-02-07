The best Oscar speeches ever (that always makes me cry)

This is an example of our newsletter about pop culture The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. Sign up here to receive the full newsletter in your inbox every week.

Cry-Watch these speeches with me

There are two words that lead to a puddle of tears as soon as I hear them: “Helga B.”

OK, the circumstances must have been curated a little more than that.

It must be after 1 o’clock in the morning, I must have at least one bottle of white wine – that is very important – and I just have to eat in my apartment from a box of Wheat Thins when I go up Sandra Bullock’s 2010 Oscar acceptance speech for her victory of The Blind Side Best Actress on YouTube. (Normally I am in a rabbit hole with an award ceremony at this point for about an hour.)

Halfway through her endearing graceful and humorous remarks, she says: “I would like to thank what this film was about for me, namely the mothers who take care of the babies and children, regardless of where they come from.” voice begins to catch as the audience applauds. “Those mothers and parents are never thanked. I especially did not thank any of them. “She is silent for a number of devastating moments as she recalls the name: her mother, you guessed it,” Helga B. “

I have watched this video 73 times.

I don’t know why gay men like to postpone acceptance speeches on YouTube more and more, but it’s something. I don’t make the rules, I just embody them.

However, it is a curious, drunk, late-night passion that makes them / us / me certain connoisseurs of what the best and most important elements of award shows are: the speeches! Do you know what sucks? Debate who should have won and who was robbed. Do you know what is usually boring? Hosts. And what is almost never right? Musical performances. But the speeches! That is what we are tuning into. And if they are very good, the show is usually also.

What have I learned in my Riesling-fed YouTube adventures? Bullock’s, whatever you think of her victory for The Blind Side, is a great speech of all time, especially after a very emotional tribute to each of the best actress nominees with Oprah Winfrey who talks so lovingly about Gabourey Sidibe that the Precious breakout star must remind himself to breathe through the tears.

I learned that if you correctly determine the ratio of ‘bleary-eyed late-night hour’ to ‘borderline pathetic amount of wine consumed only’, you can release the loud howling sound of a bleating goat at the exact moment that Tom Hanks delivers his “the streets of heaven are too busy with angels” line at the end of his Best Actor speech for Philadelphia, which is the best Oscar speech ever given.

Meryl Streep is not surprisingly great in them. Thanks to her husband, Don Gummer, for the first time when she won the best actress for The Iron Lady, because “when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him with the music and I want him to know everything that I appreciate the most in our lives that you have given me, “is one of the most casually romantic things an actor has said in one of these.

Those speeches where a quote-unquoted “overdue” actor stands up breathless for a minute there are either exciting – Julia Roberts for Erin Brockovich – or tiring, such as when Kate Winslet won for The Reader.

Marion Cotillard roaring “thank you life, thank you love, and it is true that there are some angels in this city” is glorious and adorably bizarre. For me it’s a tie between Julie Andrews “I know your Americans are famous for your hospitality, but this is really ridiculous” and Shirley MacLaine’s “I deserve this, thanks” for the best rules.

Louise Fletcher who delivers a part of her One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest speech in sign language to her deaf parents, will always catch me. Jack Palance does push-ups with one arm after winning City Slickers is iconic. Whatever you think of them now, watching Ben Affleck and Matt Damon for Good WIll Hunting is still electric, every time.

Frances McDormand’s three billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri, never call for action. (Inclusion! Rider!) The Sally Field stuff is irresistible. Crying with Gwyneth Paltrow while she, quite defeated, wins for Shakespeare in Love, is a great antidote to her being irritated for Goop. Whoopi Goldberg! Cher! Christopher Plummer! Colin firth! All great!

Anyway, visiting all this again is why I’m excited for Sunday night. It is a foregone conclusion that Renée Zellweger (Judy), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood) are going to win, and they are great so far on the award circuit.

Zellweger is more cunning in her thanks to everyone, but she is also visibly grateful to be welcomed back to Hollywood and determined to use her time to say something important about Judy Garland and the people she finds important that it is usually very charming has been . Phoenix has turned the microphone into a soapbox – a necessary one – and I am curious what he will do at the Oscar stage. Dern usually encountered gratitude, which is never unattractive, while Pitt seems to have improved a “tight five” stand-up routine. Strange, but I am very much in favor of this.

