The best Oscar dresses of all time, from Audrey Hepburn to Lupita N'yongo

Loading...

Discover our overview of the best dressed stars in the history of the Oscars

The Academy Awards are undoubtedly one of the most prestigious events in history. Since its appearance in the 1950s, it has been a true celebration of the achievements of some of the biggest stars on the screen. The ceremony is now televised in over 200 countries. This is our complete guide to the best Oscar dresses of all time.

The most expensive Oscar dresses

Go big or go home as they say, and when we say big, we mean several million dollars, that is to say how much Nicole Kidman was paid to wear a Dior dress in 1997. There was also the $ 150,000 pearl from Lupita Nyong’o inlaid Calvin Klein dress that was stolen from her hotel room in 2015, and Cate Blanchett’s 2007 Armani Privé Swarovski crystal dress, which was worth $ 200,000 – see our tour of full horizon of the most expensive Oscar dresses of all time here.

Oscar Dress Code

Technically, the Oscar dress code is formal in “ black ties ” which would involve a black tuxedo for men and prom dresses for women, although it has become less strict over the years, men opting for colors like dark blue and navy (or powder) blue if you’re Jared Leto), and women who go for different lengths, and sometimes even suits.

Best Oscar Dresses 2019

The red carpet at the 2019 Oscars was solid, notably from Jennifer Lawrence in her bronze Dior dress, the pink Calvin Klein bow from Saoirse Ronan and the Chanel wedding-inspired dress by Margot Robbie.

Best Oscar Dresses Ever

At the first Oscars, it was an iconic moment when Audrey Hepburn, as a woman, won the trophy for best actress for her role in the 1953 film Roman Holiday. Her dress was designed by Hubert de Givenchy and the actress. became his muse. The delicate flowers adorning the fabric seemed to match her elf features. The look was innocent, but striking and sexy and won its heart in the fashion industry.

In 1995, a year after wearing THIS pinned Versace dress for the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral, Liz went out again under the arm of Hugh Grant. This time, she wore a slightly less external case, a beautiful ornate dress (with the plunging neckline required, still in place, of course).

Despite some looks that seem a bit dated now, Nicole Kidman has turned heads in an iconic dress at several Oscar ceremonies. In 2000, she certainly stole the show by walking the red carpet with her husband at the time, Tom Cruise. She sparkled positively in the golden dress with a sticky shoulder.

In the years that followed, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez all wore incredible pieces that made them land in our roundup of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all time.

Fast forward to 2009 and it’s Katherine Heigl’s turn to take center stage in Los Angeles. Combining two of the night’s key trends – asymmetrical cuts and the color red – it caught the eye for all the right reasons in an Escada column dress.

In 2013, Amy Adams understood well in a feathered design by Oscar de la Renta and 2014 was the moment for Jennifer Lawrence to shine. She chose a Dior sweeper which was incredibly flattering for its hourglass curves.

In 2015 and 2016, there were glitter, flounces and feathers galore, Emma Stone and Emily Blunt shimmering in Elie Saab and Prada respectively.

For 2019, moderation was not an option, as hot roses, reds and sheer numbers invaded the red carpet, thanks to the likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Helen Mirren.

Read on to see who else was featured in our edition of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all time…