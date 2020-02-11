The best optical audio cables of 2020

Nowadays, audio and video are transmitted from one device to the next with an HDMI cable as standard. It becomes the central point of contact for linking any group of A / V devices, from streaming devices to game consoles, home theater receivers, sound bars, televisions, projectors and many others. In general, HDMI cables offer the best combination of supported formats – for both audio and video – and are fully compatible with most devices.

Nevertheless, there is still a very important place for the optical audio cable in the A / V landscape. The retro cable, which can still deliver up to 7.1 surround sound, is still a valid solution for digital sound, especially useful for users with outdated components. While digital is digital – meaning that no cable offers a higher quality of 1 and 0 than another – here we have put together the best cables with the highest value on the market for you in one place.

KabelDirekt Optical Digital Audio Cable

The KabelDirekt Optical Digital Audio Cable is equipped with 24 carat gold-plated connectors and offers the best you can get for your money. According to the company, the gold-plated connectors are corrosion-resistant and due to their glass fiber construction, the cables themselves do not have to withstand radio interference (RFI) or electromagnetic interference (EMI).

IVANKY optical audio cable

For the price, iVANKY packs a number of solid features into its optical cable. It is made of CL3 certified material, which means that it is absolutely safe for wall installations. It also has a braided nylon jacket that provides heat resistance, as well as friction and corrosion protection. The cable also has removable rubber caps at each end to protect the tips from dust particles when not in use.

BlueRigger Premium Digital Optical Cable

The BlueRigger premium cable offers a number of first-class functions. The BlueRigger has 24 carat gold-plated connectors, a polished convex lens that is supposed to eliminate both RF and EMI frequencies, and a PVC outer layer that is supposed to be durable and flexible. In addition, although not expressly stated, this BlueRigger cable is also CL3-certified for flush-mounted setups.

Cmple Toslink digital fiber optic cable

For home theater setups that require a longer optical cable, Cmple offers 100 feet of cable at one of the lowest prices currently on the market. The cable itself has gold-plated plugs and is covered with tear-resistant PVC materials. Cmple also markets the cable as an ultra-thin and light product, positioning it as an unobtrusive addition to your room.

FosPower Toslink Digital Optical Cable

While the FosPower cable does not have a number of features that significantly differentiate it from the other cables in this list, the price is very competitive. The cable has gold-plated connectors and a braided nylon mesh jacket. It also comes at an affordable price.

Digital optical Toslink cable from AmazonBasics

What the AmazonBasics cable doesn’t have is the striking aesthetics and style of other cables in this list. But what it does have is the awareness of a brand name like Amazon and an extremely low price that only a company like Amazon can offer. If you just need a simple plug and play cable, you are likely to get a solid value here.

