The best online streaming services for movies and television

There has never been so much available in the history of entertainment no matter where your taste is. In fact, there is so much to see that it can be difficult to figure out which streaming service (or streaming services) best suits your needs.

Don’t worry, we’ve put together some of the best and most popular streaming services for you to help you find the perfect match. This article highlights services that offer on-demand movies and TV shows, as well as rentals and purchases. If you’re looking for live TV streaming from websites like Sling TV or AT&T TV Now, you’ll find all the important details of these key players in a separate article.

Netflix

price: $ 9 per month for one standard definition screen, $ 13 per month for two screens in HD, $ 16 per month for four screens in 4K Ultra HD (including selected tracks in High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos audio) ,

Supported devices: Pretty much everything, from game consoles to streaming boxes to smart TVs and smartphones. Almost every device and app store has a Netflix app, and on most modern TV remote controls this is even a shortcut.

For whom?: Fans of the ever-growing Netflix library with original content, past seasons of successful TV shows and, to a lesser extent, popular films that are new and old.

We start with the obvious here. Even if you’ve lived in a cave for the past decade, Netflix probably still delivered DVDs to your stone mailbox. The company had already started in 1997, but quickly adjusted its business model to focus more on instantly available streaming content. The company has been the king of the flowing jungle ever since.

Netflix does not report the number of films and shows available in its library, just the thousand numbers, which is vague but accurate. Netflix has the most robust content library of all streaming services, including films and third-party TV catalogs, along with an ever-increasing collection of original content. The company spends billions each year producing original shows and films to “become HBO before HBO can become us,” said CEO Reed Hastings, including big hits like Stranger Things, Orange is the new black, house of Cards and The Witcher.

In the future, expect the library with original content to grow even larger. The company announced in 2018 that it will release around 700 original shows and films, including a return to some of the season’s greatest hits. So don’t expect this strategy to change soon.

In addition to adding content, Netflix has constantly added new features, including some 4K titles, some in HDR, and a small handful with Dolby Atmos support. The service has also improved for those who frequently watch TV on the go. It offers the option of downloading selected TV programs and films so that you can watch TV without an Internet connection.

Disney +

Price: $ 7 a month or $ 70 a year. Can be bundled with Hulu and ESPN + for $ 13 a month.

Supported devices: iOS devices, Apple TV (tvOS), Google Chromecast, Android devices, Android TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Xbox One, selected Amazon Fire TV devices, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs.

Who is it for: Those interested in Disney, including Star Wars and Marvel objects, nostalgic Disney classics, and National Geographic content.

Disney + is one of the newest names in the streaming business and is already establishing itself as one of the most successful. Given the sheer volume of content under Disney’s roof, this isn’t exactly a surprise.

In addition to the famous space operas and superhero films that you know and love, Disney + has released some impressive original content in these genres.

The Mandalorian, a story about a bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe, was a huge success and has already signed up for a second season. An Obi-Wan mini-series and a Rogue One prequel are also in the works. Seven different TV programs (all within the Marvel Cinematic Universe) are currently planned for the streaming service for Marvel Studios.

All popular animated content from Disney, from Toy Story to Coco and everything in between, also have a home in the service. Add to that a selection of Disney films from Fox, like every single episode of The Simpsons, as well as National Geographic documentaries like Free Solo.

However, the most tempting part of Disney + may only be the supported formats. The service offers an impressive selection of content available in 4k with HDR, as well as selected titles with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. All for $ 7 a month, a price that no other audio and video quality service can currently match.

Amazon Prime Video

price: $ 120 per year or $ 13 per month for Amazon Prime, including free two-day shipping on Amazon orders. Student subscriptions are $ 59 a year.

Supported devices: Most popular set-top streaming boxes, including Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, and most popular game consoles, tablets, and smartphones – with the exception of Chromecast.

For whom?: Frequent Amazon buyers and prospective buyers of the service’s award-winning original series.

Amazon started selling books online and is now the Walmart of the Internet. A few years ago, the company entered the media streaming market with Prime Video. There is also free two-day shipping. So if you order a lot from Amazon, this streaming service is a breeze.

Amazon’s streaming website was originally a pay-per-view service, but has been expanded to include a large library of on-demand video streaming for Prime subscribers. Amazon uses its industry strength to sign partnerships with companies such as Epix, Warner Bros. and HBO and to create its own popular exclusive products such as The Grand Tour, The Man in the High Castle, The Tick and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

With Amazon, you have pretty much everything under control – whether it’s instant streaming content, pay-per-view movies and shows, or digital media that you can buy and own. Unlike Netflix, Amazon 4K Ultra HD and HDR content is free.

Hulu

price: $ 6 per month with ads, $ 12 per month without ads, $ 55 per month for live and on-demand TV with ads, $ 61 per month for live and on-demand TV without ads.

Supported devices: Practically every set-top streaming box, every internet-compatible television, smartphone, every game console or every tablet.

For whom?: Those looking for the latest on-demand streaming with a few originals, or those without cables who want to stay up to date on the latest shows, news and sporting events.

Hulu was founded in 2007 as a joint venture between the experienced media channels NBC Universal, Fox Broadcasting and Disney-ABC. The media streaming service was originally completely free, but introduced a subscription-based version after the service gained a substantial following. In 2016, Hulu switched to a fully subscription-based model and developed its own originals such as The Path, Futureman and Runaways to keep up with the streaming race

While Hulu has a modest selection of films, no other streaming service can outshine its library of newer TV shows. Aside from the original series, Netflix and Amazon are usually shown on TV after the season ends or after they’ve completely gone up in the air. In contrast, Hulu not only publishes a solid list of older shows and programs, but also new episodes of shows that are currently only aired a few days (and sometimes hours) after the broadcast. The only downside is that you’re still forced to run ads unless you upgrade. This is highly recommended.

Hulu certainly has its hits when it comes to the original content, but you don’t hear as many people talking about The Path binge watching in the same insane shot as Stranger Things or Game of Thrones. Like Netflix and Amazon, Hulu also offers 4K content, although it has not yet broadcast any of its shows in HDR.

HBO now

Price: $ 15 a month.

Supported devices: Amazon Fire devices, Android phones and tablets, Android TV, iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Roku, Xbox One.

Who is it for: This after all the premium content from HBO, from Curb Your Enthusiasm to Game of Thrones, without having to pay for a full cable subscription.

It’s a little confusing at the moment. HBO has an almost identical service called HBO GO for customers with cable subscriptions and an upcoming service called HBO Max that combines everything under one roof. At least for now, HBO Now is the version reserved for those who don’t need a regular TV package.

HBO Now offers a decent catalog of popular films, although the most popular features of the service were previously its original content. Game of Thrones was one of the biggest TV shows in years, at least until the last season, and Westworld followed suit. You can’t get this content from any other service, which makes HBO Now such an attractive attraction.

If HBO Now switches to HBO Max sometime this year, the refurbished service will include all the latest content from HBO Now, plus a library full of classics like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, South Park and more.

Youtube

Price: Free for user uploaded content; $ 1 to $ 3 for studio rentals; $ 10 to $ 20 for purchases.

YouTube Premium: $ 12 a month, enables ad-free viewing and features like downloading videos for offline viewing.

YouTube TV: $ 49 per month for live TV streaming as a cable alternative.

Supported devices: If it has a color display and can connect to the Internet, chances are good that it can stream YouTube.

For whom?: Those looking for a less traditional viewing experience.

YouTube offers almost everything that is legal, and probably a few things that are not, from children who think about existentialism while dealing with laughing gas to old films and documentaries. Sure, there’s a lot of junk and crazy stuff here, but the website also has a healthy library of free movies and pay-per-view movies. More recently, the service has used more revenue-friendly streaming methods, including YouTube Premium (along with the annoying offerings to join YouTube Premium) and the live TV streaming service for potential cable cutters, YouTube TV.

There will be nights when you won’t find anything to look at. Just start YouTubing with random topics that come to mind. No matter how big the Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon libraries get, they’ll never have trampoline accident sets or countless series of POV roller coaster footage. For these reasons, YouTube will always enjoy a place in our hearts and on the video streaming podium.

Google Play

Price: Film rental – $ 5 for standard definition, $ 6 for HD; Movie purchases – $ 10-20 in HD; TV shows – $ 2 to $ 3 per episode, with discounts for the entire season.

Supported devices: Android and iOS mobile devices, smart TVs with Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and even Apple TV devices (streamed from iPhone via AirPlay).

For whom?: Android and Google fans who simply want to rent and buy digital films.

The Media Hub offers a wide range of new films, and TV shows are often available the day after they are broadcast. Google Play’s on-demand format is similar to Vudu or iTunes and can be a great addition to websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Like most of the other services in this list, Google Play supports 4K and HDR. A practical update of the Android app “Google Play Movies & TV” now shows when a TV series or a film is available.

Google Play is great for new movies. The fact that it’s not available on every device (and probably not on every device) means that it doesn’t apply to everyone. The pay-per-content model is ideal for getting the latest versions, but these rental fees add up quickly. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, Google Play is a good place to start looking for a movie, and the service often offers killer deals.

iTunes

Price: Movies: $ 6 for HD movie rentals, $ 20 for purchases; TV: $ 3 for HD rental, $ 25 for a season pass (on select shows)

Supported devices: Available on most mobile devices and computers, but is generally missing from any streaming box that is not an Apple TV.

For whom?: Those who want to rent or buy films would also prefer to stay in the Apple ecosystem.

We’ve already covered services from Google, Amazon, and major TV channels, but iTunes is ideal for those dealing with the Apple ecosystem. Apple recognized long ago that physical media was dying and was one of the first companies to create a digital music platform for MP3s. Over the years, it has been the same with movies and TV shows.

iTunes offers virtually all of the rental and purchase content that you can find on other services, including new releases as well as older films and TV series. Apple scores high when it comes to choosing content and buying options, but has the disadvantages that they are not available on all devices. The pay-per-content scheme also becomes expensive if you consume a lot of films and television. We therefore recommend using iTunes to fill the gaps Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu leave behind.

Like the other services on this list, iTunes offers 4K and HDR movies, including Dolby Vision, but due to the relatively limited hardware support, this is probably only useful if you have an Apple TV 4K. Still, this is a great option if you’re using your Apple TV as a HomeKit hub.

Vudu

price: $ 5 for standard definition rentals, $ 6 for HD films; $ 15 for SD movie purchases, $ 20 for HD, and $ 25 for 4K Ultra HD (if available).

Supported devices: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Roku, Nvidia Shield and Chromecast streaming devices; Smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Vizio; Blu-ray players from LG, Samsung and Sony; PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game consoles.

For whom?: Movie fans who want loans and purchases that get the most out of their home theater setup.

Amazon may be the Walmart of the Internet, but that doesn’t prevent Walmart from getting into the online streaming game. Vudu is Walmart’s pay-per-content business, and the real giant does everything it can to ensure that Vudu becomes a household name.

Vudu has content comparable to that on the Google Play or iTunes video market. It’s a collection of films and TV shows, but overall, the content goes toward longer films. Walmart offers new releases around the same time that they appear on Blu-ray. Vudu will also host all digital copies of Movies Anywhere available with the films you buy with a free digital locker service.

The streaming service also offers Movies On Us, a rotating selection of films and TV shows that are ad-supported but free to watch. You won’t find the latest films here, but the selection is decent and a great way to sit back and watch something while saving money.

Vudu may be the best rental service when it comes to pure streaming quality, as many of its 4K Ultra HD titles support HDR, including Dolby Vision and sometimes Dolby Atmos for impressive sound.

FandangoNow

price: $ 5 for standard definition movie rental, $ 6 for HD and $ 7 for 4K Ultra HD; $ 15 for SD purchases, $ 20 for HD or 4K Ultra HD.

Supported devices: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One; Smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio.

For whom?: Users of the Fandango film ticket service who want to use one service for all their film needs.

FandangoNow was originally known as M-Go, but was renamed shortly after it was acquired by cinema ticket sales company Fandango in 2016. Like some of the services mentioned above, it is a rental service that offers functions and prices similar to those offered by Google, Apple and Vudu. But it also has its own features to offer.

Due to Fandango’s existing contracts with theaters, FandangoNow can sometimes access films long before other lending services. Last year, two Disney films, Moana and Jackie, were available through the service while they were still in theaters. This isn’t limited to movies either: the first season of the Riverdale CW series was available from Fandango before it even aired.

Another advantage of the service is pricing for 4K Ultra HD titles. While Vudu’s UHD offerings are often $ 5 more expensive than the HD version, at FandangoNow we saw that UHD titles are offered at the same price as the HD version. Along with some other services on this list, FandangoNow is part of the “Movies Anywhere” service, which we will access next.

Films everywhere

price: N / A (see below)

Supported devices: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon Kindle Fire tablets, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Xbox and Apple TV.

For whom?: Movie fans who want to consolidate all purchases in one place.

If you are reading this and are aware that you want to buy movies from multiple vendors, Movies Anywhere is for you. As the original Disney-only service, Movies Anywhere lives up to its name and features films from Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures, bringing the total to around 7,500 films.

Even better, Movies Anywhere lets you watch movies from the above studios that have been purchased through multiple services, including Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNow, and most recently Microsoft Movies & TV. This also includes Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs for films from the above-mentioned studios via a digital download code. Simply connect the various accounts to your Movies Anywhere account and you’re ready to go – this also applies to previous purchases.

It’s hard to say what the future of Movies Anywhere will look like, but it is likely that more studios will join and expand the service catalog at some point. For more information, see our Movies Anywhere guide.

Conclusion

Which services are best for you has a lot to do with what you want to see and how you want to see it. If you’re looking for original content and movies, Netflix plus may be one of the digital rental services that might be your best bet, while those looking for a TV fix from recently aired series are likely to want to go with Hulu – especially if You I’m looking for live TV because Hulu also has its own live TV service. In the end, it’s best to combine a few services to find a combination that suits you best.

Editor’s recommendations