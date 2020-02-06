The best online mattress manufacturers compared to 2020

Bed-in-a-box companies originally came to make life easier for consumers. They offered free trials, firm mattresses, and comparatively low prices. As more companies emerged, things became more confusing. For some you can try the mattresses for 100 days, for others 120 days. There are mattresses that only offer a firmness option, while others can be tailored to your size, shape and your individual sleeping habits.

We’ve put some of the biggest names in the mattress delivery game together to help you deal with all this confusion. Whether you want the lowest price, the longest trial period or the most individual mattress, we can help you.

Tuft & needle

Tuft & Needle is often mentioned alongside Casper and Leesa and is a great option for simple firm mattresses. According to the manufacturer, the material is neither latex nor memory foam, but its own foam. However, what really sets the mattress apart is the price, which is one of the cheapest on our list.

Price for a queen size: $ 600

$ 600 Shipping and return: Free

Free options: none

none Probation: 100 days

100 days Warranty: ten years

Punch

Casper took a uniform approach to all mattresses when it launched in 2014. Now sheets, bedding, bed frames, glow lights, dog beds, pillows and more are also sold. If you would like to try out Casper products personally, you have teamed up with West Elm. Here you will find a store or partner location.

Price for a queen size: $ 600

$ 600 Shipping and return: Free

Free options: Welle, Casper, essential

Welle, Casper, essential Probation: 100 days

100 days Warranty: 10 year limited warranty

Brooklyn Bedding has been in business since 1995 and started shipping beds in boxes in 2009. Brooklyn Bedding is one of the first providers in this area. At Brooklyn Bedding you can also buy pillows, sheets and a pedestal. Since it offers three strength levels, you can either read the company guide to choosing the right mattress or get a recommendation over the phone or by email.

Price for a queen size: $ 700

$ 700 Shipping and return: Free

Free options: Soft, medium or firm

Soft, medium or firm Probation: 120 days

120 days Warranty: ten years

spiral

In contrast to many of its competitors, Helix wants to manufacture personalized mattresses. Instead of choosing a strength, you have to tick many boxes on the questionnaire. Helix wants to know everything from your height and weight to your body shape and your sleeping position. If you have a partner, you can either choose a mix option that results in a mattress based on your combined statistics, or split it in half so that each page is customized.

Price for a queen size: $ 900

$ 900 Shipping and return: Free

Free options: Adapted using a questionnaire

Adapted using a questionnaire Probation: 100 days

100 days Warranty: ten years

To give you a bit more choice, Layla has baked softness and firmness into a memory foam mattress as well as a hybrid. One side is soft, the other is firm. The memory foam mattress is also “coated with copper” on the softer side, which according to the manufacturer is cooler and improves blood circulation – even if we are somewhat skeptical about this claim.

Price for a queen size: $ 999

$ 999 Shipping and return: Free

Free options: Memory foam or hybrid

Memory foam or hybrid Probation: Four months

Four months Warranty: lifetime

Leesa

When Leesa arrived at the crime scene shortly after Casper, he followed a similar approach with his few options: the mattress styles “Original”, “Hybrid” and “New Legend”. As a certified B-company, Leesa promises that Lessa will make a donation to a local animal shelter for every 10 mattresses sold. Leesa also offers bedding, bases and pillows as well. Take a look at your products here personally.

Price for a queen size: $ 999

$ 999 Shipping and return: Free

Free options: Original, hybrid, legend

Original, hybrid, legend Probation: 100 days

100 days Warranty: 10 year limited warranty

The mattress manufacturer Saatva introduces Loom and Leaf as a luxury mattress that is not supplied in a box. Instead, someone will deliver and set up your loom and blade for you. It also comes with a higher price, a shorter trial period, and a few inches more pillows than many of the other mattresses on our list. It even has a layer of gel to keep you cool.

Price for a queen size: $ 1,499

$ 1,499 Shipping and return: $ 99 for everyone

$ 99 for everyone options: Firmly or firmly relaxed

Firmly or firmly relaxed Probation: 120 days

120 days Warranty: 15 years

Back then, when there were only a few of these companies, it only took a little longer to get noticed. Because Luma was a little late in the game, additional options were added to the original Luma mattress. Customers can now also choose a Natural Hybrid option, the Hybrid Slumber System and the Latex Slumber System, as well as various types of bedding, pillows and foundations. You are currently receiving a $ 25 gift card when you purchase a mattress.

Price for a queen size: $ 1,099

$ 1,099 Shipping and return: Free

Free options: Luma, hybrid, hybrid slumber system and latex slumber system

Luma, hybrid, hybrid slumber system and latex slumber system Probation: 100 nights

100 nights Warranty: 15 years

Nest bedding

There are six main types of mattresses available on the Nest Bedding website, including Love & Sleep, Alexander Signature Hybrid, Alexander Signature Series Flippable, natural hybrid latex, full latex (natural & organic) and the certified organic hybrid latex model. In addition, Nest now offers bedding, pillows, furniture, crib mattress / bedding, and pet beds. Find a Nest Showroom near you on this map to get to know the products personally.

Price for a queen size: $ 699

$ 699 Shipping and return: Free

Free options: Six different models as well as children’s and children’s bed mattresses

Six different models as well as children’s and children’s bed mattresses Probation: 100 days

100 days Warranty: lifetime

You may remember Saatva from our list earlier. Like the Loom and Leaf mattress, the Saatva mattress is not delivered in a box, but is put together by employees. The company will also remove your old mattress free of charge. The gel layer that Loom and Leaf has is missing, but it also costs less. It also swaps some of the foam layers for coils.

Price for a queen size: $ 1,199

$ 1,199 Shipping and return: Free delivery of white gloves and mattress removal; $ 99 for returns

Free delivery of white gloves and mattress removal; $ 99 for returns options: Saatva Classic, HD, Youth and Solaire

Saatva Classic, HD, Youth and Solaire Probation: 120 days

120 days Warranty: 15 years

