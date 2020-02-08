The best OLED laptops Digital trends

OLED screens are finally making their way to PCs and laptops are some of the first recipients of these extremely high-contrast panels. Our favorite among this growing number of notebooks is the Dell XPS 15. The OLED display is already a fantastic mid-range notebook for work and leisure. It sets new standards in the representation with fantastically deep black and light white.

But most new OLED laptops look stunning, and the choice of different notebooks to choose from with OLED technology is growing day by day. If you don’t like the XPS 15, we think the following OLED laptops are the best you can buy.

The best OLED laptops at a glance

The best OLED laptop: Dell XPS 15

Why you should choose this: The XPS 15 is already a great laptop and an OLED display takes it to a whole new level.

For whom? Video editors, photographers and content creators.

Why we chose the Dell XPS 15:

The Dell XPS 15 has been our preferred 15-inch notebook for a long time, and it could be our favorite laptop if it weren’t ousted by its more portable and attractive cousin, the XPS 13. The latest version of this laptop updates everything, including the screen. You now have options for an eight-core, nine-generation Intel CPU, eight to 32 GB of memory, and up to 2 TB of SSD storage. An Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics chip is optionally available, which offers impressive gaming capabilities in the medium performance range.

But we want to talk about the screen here, and the 4K OLED panel used in the new XPS 15 is breathtaking to look at. Made by Samsung, it is a beautiful display with fantastic contrast and bright, bright colors. Impressively, it’s not even more expensive than the LED 4K option that Dell also offers, although the touch functionality is lost and we hear that the OLED option may have a lower battery life. Most importantly, it has excellent color accuracy that some of the other options in this list don’t offer. This makes it a great option for photographers and video editors.

Read our practical test of the new Dell XPS 15

Alienware m15

Rich Shibley / Digital Trends

Why you should choose this: It’s a fantastic gaming system with a great keyboard and powerful internal hardware.

For whom? Players who want some portability.

Why we chose the Alienware m15:

Alienware is a gaming brand through and through, and the new version of its popular m15 doesn’t break with tradition in that sense. However, it represents a brand new generation of hardware and performance, with a significant increase in available internal hardware, which powers the great OLED display that is now available as an option for the more expensive configurations.

The m15 offers an aesthetic design that stands out from its more powerful cousin, the Area-51m. It has clean lines and a new white color option that sets it apart from other, more colorful gaming notebooks. It’s even a bit lighter than its predecessor, too, at 4.75 pounds.

Under the hood is a ninth-generation Intel CPU, from quad-core i5s to eight-core i9s, Nvidia GTX and RTX graphics up to 2080 Max-Q, eight or 16 GB RAM and up to 4 TB of storage is enough. The OLED shows that all of these forces are rich and deep, with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a resolution of 4K. It also includes Tobii eye tracking, which could open the door to variable rate shading or foveated rendering in the future.

Read our practical test on Alienware m15

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2

Why you should choose this: It’s a great device to work and play with the typical ThinkPad build quality and understated aesthetics.

For whom? Workers who like to play in their free time.

Why we chose the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2:

ThinkPads are a cult brand, and although they lack the functionality and look of an average gaming system, they usually give almost any laptop a run for their money in the hardware department. The latest generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme is no different. It has monstrous component options, including a 9th generation Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics chip, up to 64 GB RAM and 4 TB memory.

The OLED panel on this screen is very similar to the others we see in 2019 with 4K resolution and fantastic brightness and contrast. Lenovo has also done an excellent job implementing Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for impressive Netflix binging.

Outside of the screen, however, this ThinkPad hardly differs from its predecessors. It is subtle, functional and robust. This is probably the most durable OLED laptop on the market. However, we still advise against long use at full brightness to avoid possible burn-in problems.

Read our review of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2

HP Specter x360 15

Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Why you should choose this: It offers everything you would expect from an OLED laptop, but also a fully functional tablet mode.

For whom? Those who want OLED brilliance in a laptop and tablet in one device.

Why we chose the HP Specter x360 15:

The last time we put an HP Specter x360 15 through its paces, it received the coveted Editors’ Choice Award for the most powerful 2-in-1 device you could buy. But only a few months before we got our hands on the OLED version at CES 2019 and it blew us away equally. Now that it is available, it is a viable alternative to the more affordable option that we loved so much because the rendering takes place in a completely different league.

The overall design is attractive and a little different, with a royal blue lid and a gold trim that really stands out from the many silver and black laptops. With full HDR support, 4K resolution and 500 nits brightness, the screen is the real show stopper, which really helps OLED contrast pop. Like the XPS 15, it has a color-true screen that works well for photography.

The hardware inside is not as strong as that of the competition on this list, but a 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H Whiskey Lake CPU (but no Core i9 option), 16 GB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 are hardly any poor. It’s good for creative workloads, media viewing, and some entry-level games. Note that HP has announced a new version of the Specter x360 15 with Intel’s 10th generation Comet Lake CPUs and much smaller front panels, making the machine more compact.

Read our practical HP Specter x360 15 review

Razor Blade 15

Why you should choose this: It offers the most beautiful laptop gaming experience in the world.

For whom? Player through and through.

Why we chose the Razer Blade 15:

The Razer Blade 15 has been our favorite gaming notebook for several years. It continues to evolve and offers an ever shrinking case, a clear, playful (but not too big) aesthetic, and now an OLED display option. It’s expensive because only the Blade’s top “Advanced” edition offers the display for a staggering $ 3,300, but the results speak for themselves.

Equipped with an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, up to 16 GB RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, the OLED 4K touchscreen display of the new Razer Blade Edition is an unforgettable sight. Although the refresh rate is set to 60 Hz, there aren’t many high-end games that go beyond this resolution, even with the high-end GPU in this configuration. It also offers amazing contrast, fast response time and low input delay. However, the color accuracy is somewhat limited, instead of opting for stronger, more saturated colors.

It will look the best in cinema games, but on this device, games in competition are more than possible. Regardless of what you play, you can be sure that there are few devices in the world that can approach the visual quality of such a laptop.

Read our full Razer Blade review

