The best offers for sending flowers for Valentine’s Day 2020

Valentine’s Day is a holiday for love. It’s the day when you can buy flowers, candy, cards, cuddly toys and more for your special person and don’t feel cheesy at all. Over the years, the number of products available for Valentine’s Day has grown so much that it can be difficult to decide exactly which gift best expresses your love. Flowers have long been a popular gift for Valentine’s Day, and for good reason. They are beautiful and classic, traditional and timeless.

There are so many different services and companies that offer flower delivery. It can be difficult to find the right one. We have compiled a list of the best flower delivery websites and their offers for Valentine’s Day. So all you have to do is choose the flowers and fill out this tiny card.

From You Flowers was created by J.D. Power ranked as one of the most satisfied customers for online florists. The selection of flowers and flower arrangements is extensive and they offer the same or next day delivery for almost all orders. They offer roses, gift baskets, strawberries and cookies with a chocolate coating, cake pops, individual photo vases and much more. They even have Valentine’s Day gifts for him and a Valentine’s Day area.

Almost all Valentine’s Day arrangements are on sale until February 14th. If you join the mailing list, you will receive a 20% discount on your order.

FTD Flowers has been offering unique flower arrangements and bouquets for more than 100 years. No matter what the occasion, FTD is sure to have a perfect plant or flower arrangement. All bouquets, gift baskets and other gifts are treated with care by real people. FTD offers same day delivery as long as you order until 14:00. in the state of your recipient. Ordering flowers online is a breeze with online ordering. All arrangements and gifts are sorted by occasion to make shopping easier. Valentine’s Day gifts can be searched for by the recipient, from “for him” to “for the daughter” and “for her” to “for the mother”.

All arrangements, plants, gifts and more for Valentine’s Day are now available until February 14th. As a special offer on Valentine’s Day, you’ll get a $ 10 discount on a long bouquet of red roses.

Bouqs flowers are grown on sustainable, environmentally friendly farms and cut right when you order to make sure your flowers are as fresh as possible. No matter what the occasion, Bouqs has a lively arrangement that is individually hand-made by florists who value quality and variety. When shopping for flowers, plants, gifts, and more, you can search the website by flower type, occasion, or color. So you can choose the right flowers without stress.

All Valentine’s Day gifts are available until February 14th. When you create an online account, you will receive a 15% discount on your first bouquet and a $ 12 midweek delivery via code WILLKOMMEN15.

ProFlowers is an FTD company that, as mentioned, has been a leader in the flower industry for over a century. FTD is a private equity firm with one of the largest florist networks in the world. ProFlowers and FTD work with local florists to offer hand-made flower arrangements for all occasions and same-day deliveries.

You are currently getting a 10% discount off your order of at least $ 29 (excluding daily and funeral arrangements). Many Valentine’s Day gifts are available now through February 14.

Jim McCann opened his first flower shop in 1976. From there, and more than 40 years later, 1-800-Flowers.com has become a leader in the gift world. 1-800-Flowers.com offers a wide range of gifts for all occasions, from gift baskets to flower arrangements. Here you will find the gift you were looking for for that special person. The website is easy to navigate with filters for events, zip code and more.

You can now get free shipping on Valentine’s Day gifts, many of which are on sale until February 14th. If you join the mailing list, you will receive an additional 20% discount on your first order.

Teleflora offers hand-made and hand-delivered flowers from local florists. They deliver on the same day as long as you place your order before 3 p.m., Monday to Friday, or on Saturday or Sunday (in the recipient’s time zone) until 12 p.m. The website makes it easier to shop for flowers and plants by being able to shop by flower type or occasion. They also have a glossary of flower meaning so you can understand exactly what the flowers you sent mean. You can also find deal of the day bouquets on the website to help you choose an affordable price. A local florist will put together a unique arrangement for you. On the website you can easily buy flowers for Valentine’s Day, especially since you can filter by price.

Almost all Valentine’s Day gifts are on sale until February 14th, and first-time buyers will receive a $ 10 discount on their order.

Floom would like to remind you how special it can be to give and receive flowers. They combine a user-friendly website and delivery service with passionate florists to bring you gifts for all occasions. They hand-pick all of their florists to ensure they share the same values ​​and strive to provide an unforgettable online flower delivery experience. Floom offers same day flower delivery in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Valentine’s Day flowers (and all bouquets) contain a free personalized message that is handwritten and securely sealed in an envelope.

Sunny Chadha and Seema Bansal are entrepreneurs who have discovered a gap in the flower industry and have set out to fill it. Venus ET Fleur has been offering luxury rose arrangements in an innovative way since it was founded in 2015. The customizable arrangements of roses come in boxes that are also customizable, making it a unique gift. They also have vases and cases that can be filled with beautiful roses.

Venus ET Fleur regards Valentine’s Day as its most popular holiday. Therefore, visit the website for Valentine’s Day specials. If you join the mailing list, you will receive free shipping on your first order.

