The best off-road vehicles for 2019

Now in the fourth generation, the Jeep Wrangler still stands out as the best new off-roader that you can buy in 2020. Jeep’s heritage in this segment is unparalleled and the company has made no compromises when designing the latest Wrangler. It can go almost anywhere and there are dozens of aftermarket companies that make parts to make it an even more capable machine, but it is much more comfortable to drive every day thanks to a nicer interior and more user-friendly technical features.

We love to follow the digital paths and we have tested every off-roader on the market in the conditions for which they were designed. If the Wrangler is not for you, we have selected the most luxurious off-roader, the best pick-up for off-road driving, the best off-roader for families and the most reliable off-road vehicle you can buy.

At a glance

Product

Category

Jeep Wrangler

Best overall

Land Rover Range Rover

Best luxury off-road vehicle

Ram 1500 Rebel

Best off-road pick-up

Toyota 4Runner

Most reliable off-road vehicle

Nissan Armada

Best family off-road vehicle

Jeep Wrangler

Best

Why would you buy this: It is the typical off-roader.

For whom: People who want to live a life without problems with roofs and doors.

How much is it: $ 28,295 +

Why we chose the Jeep Wrangler:

What has not been said about the Jeep Wrangler? The style refers to the original Jeeps from World War II, and the Wrangler’s convertible top and removable doors make it easier to get close to nature. It is a story that has been told many times before, so it is easy to believe that the Wrangler is overhyped. It is not.

Although it has just as much in common with a Jeep from the Second World War as a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with one of the Formula 1 cars of the German car manufacturer, the Wrangler remains the real deal when it comes to off-road driving. The Wrangler is one of the last SUVs available with a traditional four-wheel drive, with a creep ratio that helps to retain grip on loose surfaces. Rubicon models get full-locking differentials to further improve traction, plus 33-inch BF Goodrich KM All-Terrain tires.

Each Wrangler model has a generous amount of ground clearance (10.9 inch, according to Jeep) and approach, departure and breaking angles (44 degrees, 37 degrees and 27.8 degrees respectively), allowing the Wrangler to climb over obstacles without damage. Protective plates offer further protection to vital mechanical components. Jeep also claims that the Wrangler can wade up to 30 centimeters of water.

With the launch of the current generation Wrangler (code name JL), Jeep has also placed more emphasis on technology than before. The latest Wrangler is available with an 8.4-inch touchscreen on which the Uconnect infotainment system runs, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Buyers can also pay extra for a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine that delivers sufficient power and an EPA rating of 24 mpg combined, but a heavier 3.6-liter V6 is standard. The list of engine options also includes a turbo diesel and Jeep will release a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid model with a 4XE badge before the end of 2020.

Land Rover Range Rover

The best luxury off-road vehicle

Why would you buy this: It’s like taking a five-star hotel off-road.

For whom: Rich outdoor enthusiasts.

How much is it: $ 90,900 +

Why we chose the Land Rover Range Rover:

The Range Rover is one of the most complete vehicles currently on sale. It is not cheap, but you get a lot for your money. The Land Rover flagship offers a first-class interior comparable to many German luxury sedans and impressive on-road manners for a large SUV. But it can also take you to places that no other luxury vehicle could reach.

While rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan have emerged recently, Land Rover remains the ruler of the mud. To start with, the body of the Range Rover is designed to maximize ground clearance and has short overhangs in the front and rear – all to make climbing over obstacles easier. The Terrain Response system from Land Rover also sets different vehicle parameters for different types of terrain. The Range Rover can even wade into water up to 35.4 inches deep.

But the Range Rover is not a Spartan truck. The leather-covered interior has an infotainment system with two screens and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot that can support up to eight devices. The high-end SVAutobiography version even has adjustable rear seats and a cooled drink compartment. Land Rover also offers a variety of powertrains, from a plug-in hybrid to a supercharged V8.

Ram 1500 Rebel

The best off-road pick-up

Why would you buy this: It is designed to tame the path.

For whom: Off-road enthusiasts who need cargo space.

How much is it: $ 44,490 +

Why we chose the Ram 1500 Rebel:

Many people buy pick-ups because of the image of robustness that vehicles create. But not every pickup can seriously drive off-road. Although trucks form a good basis for off-road vehicles, they still need the right equipment to exploit their potential. Fortunately, adding the right equipment is exactly what Ram did with his rebel.

The rebel is based on the 1500, the bread and butter truck of the brand. Ram introduced the model in 2015 and it was recently updated as part of a comprehensive overhaul of the entire Ram 1500 setup. While the Ford F-150 Raptor takes the formula of upgrading a base truck even further, the Rebel is a wiser package that will allow more people to get the most out of it.

The list of upgrades for non-Rebel Ram 1500 models includes 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires and an electronically locked rear differential to promote traction. It also gets a 1-inch suspension lift, improving ground clearance, and a slip plate. Like other Ram 1500 models, the Rebel is available with air suspension, but the standard suspension is a coil spring with Bilstein shock absorbers with an external reservoir design designed to keep them cooler, which improves performance.

The rebel is available with the same powertrains as other Ram 1500 models, including a 3.6-liter V6 in combination with Ram’s eTorque mild-hybrid system, or a 5.7-liter Hemi V8. The ubiquitous Uconnect infotainment system – including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – is also available.

Toyota 4Runner

The most reliable off-road vehicle

Why would you buy this: It will never disappoint you.

For whom: People who need something that is reliable in their lives.

How much is it: $ 36,020 +

Why we chose the Toyota 4Runner:

The 4Runner was once the SUV from Toyota, but the more civilized Highlander now plays that role. While the 4Runner is a traditional SUV, the Highlander is a more modern car-based crossover. But freed from family duty means that the 4Runner can now lead a life of rough adventure.

The extensive body-on-frame design and traditional four-wheel drive system may leave less space for children and groceries and make for a less attractive driving experience on the road, but they make this Toyota a natural off-road road. This is especially true if you opt for the TRD Pro model, which includes a 1-inch suspension, improved shocks and springs and an aluminum protective plate. Toyota also offers a number of noticeable driving aids, including Hill Start Assist Control, Downhill Assist Control, creep control and a multi-terrain selection system that adjusts the amount of allowable wheel slip for different types of terrain.

But the best part of the 4Runner is that it is a Toyota. The Japanese automaker has a well-deserved reputation for reliability. The 4Runner received high marks from Consumer Reports in its most recent reliability assessments. After all, nobody wants a vehicle to leave them stranded in the wilderness.

Although the 4Runner has an old design according to industry standards, it does have some modern accents, namely a 6.1-inch touchscreen and a JBL audio system for TRD Pro models. The standard 4.0-liter V6 also offers a respectable 270 horsepower and 278 pounds of torque.

Nissan Armada

The best off-road vehicle for families

Why would you buy this: This allows you to take the whole family on an adventure.

For whom: People who have outgrown the Wrangler or the 4Runner.

How much is it: $ 47,100 +

Why we chose the Nissan Armada:

Most American buyers are not that familiar with the current generation Nissan Armada, but it is a bona fide off-road legend in other parts of the world. This generation of Armada was introduced in the United States in 2017, but has been on sale for much longer than the latest version of the Nissan Patrol – a model with decades of history and a pedigree similar to that of the Toyota Land Cruiser or Land Rover Range Robber.

The Armada is an old-school, body-on-frame SUV. That means that the Nissan is not as refined as modern crossovers, but it can also go to places where they can’t. The Armada has the required four-wheel drive system with a low range, as well as a 5.6-liter V8 with a capacity of 390 hp and a torque of 394 lb-ft. Nissan claims that this colossal SUV can tow up to 8,500 pounds if it is well equipped, which means that it can also transport your boat.

But the Armada is not just a big brute. Thanks to its huge footprint, the Nissan can accommodate up to eight in three rows. Nissan has also equipped the Armada with a few simple but useful technical functions, such as a video rearview mirror and a warning system that reminds the driver if anything (such as children or pets) is left in the back seat. General Motors was the first to offer both functions, but they are very logical in a large SUV with three seats, such as the Armada.

The Armada is also available with a 8.0-inch touchscreen and a Bose audio system with 13 speakers, so it is not completely lacking in comfort. An optional DVD entertainment system in the rear with dual 8-inch monitors, USB, HDMI and VTR ports and wireless headphones can help children pacify. Nissan also offers a range of driver assistance functions and a 360-degree camera system. It is basically everything you want from a family SUV, but with extra off-road options.

How we test

The automotive team of Digital Trends tests vehicles through an extensive research process. We examine the qualities of the exterior and interior and assess them based on our expertise and experience in the context of the vehicle category and price range. Entertainment technology has been thoroughly tested, as well as most safety functions that can be tested in controlled environments.

Test drivers spend extensive time behind the wheel of the vehicles to perform real tests. We drive them on highways and inland roads, as well as off-road and race tracks, if applicable.

