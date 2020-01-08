The best of CES 2020: cool technology that you can buy this year

Loading...

(Image: CNET)

CES 2020 is almost finished and dusted at the moment, so we collect the coolest laptops, phones, TVs, drones and other gadgets – including the weird and crazy ones – that caught our attention on the Las Vegas show floor.

From electric toothbrushes that claim to clean your entire mouth professionally in just a few seconds, to foldable laptops and vertical TVs, this year’s consumer electronics show did not disappoint. The only complaint we have is that much of the technology revealed has not received release dates or prizes. So to help you figure out which devices will soon be on sale, we stick to the things that are expected to be in stores in 2020.

The best of CES 2020

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung showed the Galaxy Chromebook on CES 202 – and it is perhaps the best Chrome OS machine ever made. It is intended to compete with the premium Google Pixelbook, with its 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED screen, Intel 10th generation Core-i5 processor and 2-in-1 build with which it can function as a laptop or tablet.

$ 999 at Samsung

(Image: Harman Kardon)

The Citation Oasis is a smart alarm clock from the subsidiary of Harman Kardon of Samsung. The only feature that sets it apart from competitors – such as the Amazon Echo Dot with clock – is the built-in wireless charging option. Imagine this on your bedside at night while you charge your phone.

$ 199 with Harman Kardon

(Image: Lenovo)

Lenovo has been teasing a folding laptop since at least 2017, and it finally became one at CES 2020. The ThinkPad X1 Fold has multiple modes for users to choose from, including the option to fully open up to a 13.3-inch laptop . It runs on Windows 10, uses Intel Core processors and weighs 2.2 pounds.

$ 2,499 at Lenovo

Y-Brush is set up at CES 2020 as a completely new way to brush your teeth. The unique mouth guard-like design can supposedly clean all your teeth in just 10 seconds.

$ 125 with Y-Brush

(Image: PowerVision)

PowerEgg X is a cameradrone from PowerVision. It is full of numerous functions, all intended to help stand out in the busy market. For example, it has added waterproofing, allowing it to fly in a heavy rain shower. It also has the unique ability to take off and land on water.

$ 899 at Amazon

(Image: LG)

LG has been looking at its flexible screen technology for a while and now its first rollable TV is coming onto the market for consumers later this year. The selection framework of the LG Signature RX is that the screen can roll up in a cupboard when you switch it off. Unfortunately it comes with a hefty price tag.

$ 60,000 at LG

(Image: TCL)

TCL 10 5G is not a particularly impressive phone, but what makes it remarkable is that it is a device that is suitable for 5G and remains affordable in one way or another. TCL said it will cost less than $ 500 at launch.

$ 500 at TCL

(Image: Wacom)

Wacom One is a 13-inch tablet and pen set that is perfect for artists and graphic designers who are on the move and prefer to work on their mobile device. It works with Mac, Windows and Android phones and is at the same time the most affordable tablet that Wacom offers.

$ 400 at Wacom

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Sero is a 47-inch 4K QLED TV that doesn’t seem that impressive until it starts running as a Facebook portal. It can be switched from horizontal to vertical, allowing you to watch your favorite TiKToK and Instagram and Snapchat videos just like you would on your phone.

$ 1,600 at Samsung

(Image: Urgonight)

Urgonight is a headband and app (for iOS and Android) that should help you get a better night’s sleep. It uses neurofeedback therapy to show you a real-time view of your brain activity. It also has in-app activities and you can learn how to identify and change behavior through various exercises.

$ 600 at Urgonight

(Image: Juno)

Juno Chiller is designed for one terrible situation: when you forget to put your drink in the fridge and the ice has run out. In those cases, the Juno chiller can help cool your drink quickly, a can of 12 ounce in two minutes and a bottle of wine in five. It costs $ 299, but will only be $ 199 for early pre-orders.

$ 199 at Indiegogo

(Image: Amazfit)

Amazfit HomeStudio is actually a few different technologies that work together to give you a great treadmill experience. It is primarily a treadmill that can reach 12 km / h. But it also includes JBL surround sound speakers, a 43-inch HD Smart Mirror and a 3D camera that is used to track your posture and improve your running style. It is just like the Peloton of treadmills. Prices are not yet known.

View now on Amazfit

(Image: CNET)

The ThinkBook Plus is one of the coolest CES 2020 announcements due to the e-ink display directly on the laptop’s hood, so you can easily write over documents or simply make important notes by hand in all kinds of lighting conditions. It even comes with a stylus.

$ 1,200 at Lenovo

(Image: Samsung)

The new year brings new 8K TVs. (It seems like yesterday that 4K TVs have become something, right?) The Q950TS is the flagship model from Samsung, with a miniscule bezel of 2.3 mm. Prizes have yet to be revealed. But other companies, such as Sony and LG, have each announced 8K TV models that should also be available this year.

View now on Samsung