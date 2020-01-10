The best Nintendo Switch Exclusives (January 2020)

Loading...

The Nintendo Switch has collected a large number of great games since its launch almost three years ago. The Japanese video game company has finally begun to listen to Western fans’ demands for more third-party titles, and more importantly, new additions to everyone’s favorite Nintendo franchises. We’ve put together a list of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives and made sure that all of these titles can’t be found anywhere else – not even on other Nintendo consoles. That is of course, unless you include the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Adventure

Luigi’s country house 3

Who would have thought that on a system with multiple Mario and Zelda games that second violin Luigi could still shine? Luigi’s Mansion 3 builds on the basis of Dark Moon with a similar hilarious and exaggerated story, classic ghost-vacuuming gameplay and the return of the bizarre professor Elvin Gadd. For his third outing, Luigi enters a hotel to save his friends – all trapped in paintings – and climbs them onto creepy thematic floors to capture ghosts along the way. If you are tired of the game, you can view the ScreamPark and ScareScraper modes, which add competitive and cooperative options, respectively. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the perfect first “horror” game for kids and an adventure that every Switch player should own.

Action

Astral necklace

What do you get when you combine manga-inspired visuals with the fast and hectic gameplay of PlatinumGames and the martial arts expertise of the leading game designer from Nier: Automata? You get Astral Chain, and we are very grateful for that. The exclusive Nintendo Switch is a part-game action game, a part research simulator and a part open-world adventure, aimed at an inter-dimensional attack that threatens to destroy all humanity.

Astral Chain does not have a traditional combat system, because you participate in the fight through a chained “Legion” that can carry out additional attacks while you also participate in a direct battle. These legions are also used to solve world puzzles and offer a fun twist to the PlatinumGames gameplay loop.

platform promotion

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo stepped away from the open Mario Mario platformers during the 3DS and Wii U life cycle and preferred to focus on the course level instead. That changed with Super Mario Odyssey, a whimsical game that brought back all the wonders and discoveries of Super Mario 64, but added the character Cappy to completely change the way you approach obstacles.

Cappy is able to turn Mario into almost any object or enemy he encounters; he can traverse giant lava pits, sneak through narrow openings and even go 2D to run past a painting on a wall. The beautiful, jazzy soundtrack makes every moment even more joyful and the bizarre and creative environments are different from everything we have seen in a Mario game before.

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2, a sequel to one of the best games of the Wii U, is an absolute delight for the Nintendo Switch, whether you are an enthusiastic designer or just a 2D Mario enthusiast. On the design side of the coin, Nintendo has added some really cool features, such as custom clear conditions and gradients. The level design suite has a simple drag-and-drop system that works well with a controller or touchscreen in handheld mode.

Nintendo also has a full-fledged campaign mode with over 100 zany levels that truly capture what Super Mario Maker 2 levels are about. Even if you don’t want to create your own courses, Super Mario Maker 2 is packed with excellent platform content.

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Perhaps the nicest game on Switch, Yoshi’s Crafted World is a cleverly crafted side-scroller set in a new version of Yoshi’s Island. Everything looks like it is made of cardboard and paper, which gives Yoshi’s latest adventure a unique sense of charm.

Although it adheres to the same set of mechanics in most Yoshi side scrollers, depth has been added so that you can go into the background of environments and throw eggs into the distance, both behind and in front of you. In addition to long platform levels, there are various new phases, such as one that you place in a giant Yoshi-mech. Better yet, Yoshi’s Crafted World can be enjoyed together on a console, making it an ideal experience for parent and child.

Kirby Star Allies

One of the most kid-friendly franchises in the Nintendo library, Kirby has been floating in the air for decades and copying the skills of enemies; and his first outing on the Switch understands what makes Kirby great. The basic 2D platform structure remains largely unchanged in Kirby Star Allies, along with Kirby’s ability to steal powers, but now he can also recruit enemies as part of his team.

Kirby can even combine powers to make even more powerful attacks in particularly challenging areas, and if you can’t handle the game alone, you can take up to three friends for the ride. It is certainly one of the easier games on the Switch, but if you want to introduce your children to the system, Kirby Star Allies is a great choice.

Sports and fighting

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is not drastically different from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, with comparable fighting speed and fashion offers, but it is in the enormous amount of content that Ultimate shines. Every character that has ever been included in another Super Smash Bros. game, including long-lost heroes such as Young Link and Mewtwo. Local multiplayer is easier than ever with the switch’s handheld mode, and the game still supports classic GameCube controllers for experienced players.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, however, is not only suitable for Nintendo fans: it remains committed to the fight scene, with options to turn over 100 different stages into Battlefield and Omega variations. It deserves the Ultimate titles and it is hard to imagine that the franchise will get better.

Arms

If you ever have to show a potential Switch player what the system can do in the different modes, you can do much worse than Arms. The hybrid fighting game takes place as an exaggerated boxing match, because players use the Joy-Con motion control or traditional analog sticks to make punches fly through the face of the opponent.

With a lot of different characters to choose from – and more added since launch via free DLC – you can adjust your hunter to your specific playing style. After tackling the offline Grand Prix mode, it’s time to put things online where you encounter enemies who are able to dodge almost every attack while creating their own hook or jab.

Golf story

Don’t be fooled by the name Golf Story – yes, you’re going to play quite a bit of golf, but the game is a full-fledged story-oriented RPG that fans of Camelot’s old-school Mario sports games will love. The game takes you into a number of different environments that offer much more diversity than you would in a traditional golf game, and apart from playing on standard courses, you have the option to complete special golf challenges when you explore the world. There is even disc golf for those skilled in a Frisbee, and you can complete a number of different activities that are only tangentially related to golf. The game is also absolutely beautiful, with its pixel art that perfectly mimics the 16-bit era.

Mario Tennis Aces

Mario’s last outing on the tennis court, Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash, was a barebones game that did little to help the struggling Wii U attract more players. Fortunately, the same cannot be said for Mario Tennis Aces.

The exclusive Switch offers us not only strategic and intense tennis matches that force you to use every trick we have at our disposal, but also a hilarious campaign mode that helps you learn the basics before you can ever compete with another player. With a special Swing mode for newcomers who are not used to traditional controls, it is the perfect game to pull out at parties, and it runs beautifully in handheld mode.

Party

Super Mario party

After a series of overwhelming entries in the Mario Party franchise, Super Mario Party brings the action of the board game back to its origins. Like the original format, up to four players race over a board to collect stars and compete in mini-games at the end of each turn. All 80 mini-games are simplistic, but that’s the point. They do not require much skill but are fun for the entire family.

There is also a new Partner Party mode with which you can collaborate with a friend and enjoy the board game format together. It offers a nice twist to the formula and can potentially reduce the number of arguments that you take with friends and family. Unfortunately, Super Mario Party can only be played in console mode, but it is an ideal choice for family game nights.

Racing

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Yes, Mario Kart 8 has been released on Wii U, but due to the huge amount of content in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe it feels like a whole new game. All courses and characters from the Wii U release are included, as well as all DLC characters that were previously offered as paid content.

New downloadable content with Link and its Breath of the Wild equipment has also been released for free and if you use the cardboard Nintendo Lab kits, you have completely new ways to play. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the perfect choice for trips, because you can use the built-in standard of the Switch, hand your friend a Joy-Con and race directly where you are.

Puzzle and strategy

Tetris 99

Tetris 99 is one of the most bizarre concepts for a video game we’ve ever heard of, and yet it is also one of the most exciting. The game is essentially the Tetris battle against the free to play Battle Royale, with 99 players competing against each other in online competitions for a chance to be the last. From moment to moment it is classic Tetris puzzles, with all the pieces you remember, but you also ‘attack’ other players by sending extra lines to their boards.

The process is usually automatic, but you can decide whether you want to attack random players or who are about to be eliminated. Other players can set their own attacks to go after the most aggressive players, which means you run the risk of losing quickly if you fly too close to the sun.

Snipperclips: cut it together!

An undervalued launch title for the Switch, Snipperclips: Cut it out, together! instructs two players to make simple paper puzzles by literally cutting out segments of their own body with scissors. This can be to move an object from one end of the screen to the other or to reach a difficult button, but the experimental and trial-and-error gameplay loop is a big part of its charm.

You’ll have as much fun as you fail with a friend if you succeed, and up to four players can enjoy it at the same time in Party mode. Extra downloadable content has also been released for the game, and you can bundle it with the game in the Snipperclips Plus version.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Nintendo fans everywhere scratched their heads when Ubisoft unveiled Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle because it combined the classic levels and heroes of the Mushroom Kingdom with the largely irritating Rabbids characters. We scratched ourselves more when we discovered that it was essentially an XCOM clone, but against all odds, Kingdom Battle is great.

The strategy game delivers turn-based battles that are as good as anything in the XCOM series, in addition to a healthy dose of puzzle solving and lots of goofy humor. The Rabbids are also surprisingly not annoying here, because they play in the best possible way in the tropics of the Mario series.

Fire logo: three houses

For years, Fire Emblem was one of the most undervalued series on Nintendo systems. Awakening heralded a new era of popularity for strategy role playing games, which led to a host of Fire Emblem titles being released in the following years. We were not exactly late for a new one when Fire Emblem: Three Houses was launched on Switch, but it is proof of the quality that we were still blown away.

Unlike the more linear mission-to-mission approach of the other Fire Emblem games, Three Houses is split into months in which you can fight against enemies, teach students in the game’s central monastery, or build up relationships. It is a lot to take and Three Houses somehow manages to keep the landing, even though it offers some important changes to the classic combat system, including the removal of the weapon triangle.

the shooting

Splatoon 2

The first Splatoon offered a unique Nintendo version of multiplayer shooters, aimed at covering a card with ink instead of killing other players. Splatoon 2 builds on that basis with an even more exciting and hilarious campaign mode and brilliant multiplayer maps that encourage teamwork and tactical thinking.

The new cooperative Salmon Run is also great, with giant bossy enemies storming the shores as you try to fend them off, and special Splatfest events of limited duration put two teams against each other for bragging. If you are competitive, Splatoon 2 is for you, but even those who are more interested in a casual shooter will find something to love.

Role play

Pokémon sword and shield

The perfect game to release just after the launch of the Nintendo Switch Lite, Pokémon Sword and Shield is the most beautiful and detailed Pokémon game ever made and looks more like the anime than previous versions. Fully playable in handheld and linked modes for Nintendo Switch, it can work as your console game of choice or as a companion when you go out, allowing you to trade and play with other players, just like the classic Game Boy, Game Boy Advance , DS and 3DS games. Sword and Shield are more streamlined for a larger number of players to enjoy, and are certainly not as difficult as previous games, but they still contain the nitty-gritty details that hardcore fans love.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is a remake, but the improvements to the dreamy adventure move enough to see it as an exclusive Switch. To begin with, the graphic images have changed radically and Koholint Island has turned into a clear and colorful world full of characters that look like toy dolls. This new style complements the weird story that somehow contains Super Mario characters and other oddities.

Link’s Awakening has an excellent dungeon and enemy design, along with a beautiful overworld to explore. Inventory management is exponentially better in the Remake remake, which means that much more than two items can be equipped at the same time. Exploration is also a step higher thanks to a map pin system with which you can immediately mark interesting points. And because there are more Heart Pieces and Secret Seashells this time, the card pins can be used well.

With the new Chamber Dungeons mode you can build improvised dungeons with rooms from existing dungeons. It is decent optional content, but the most important adventure is much more attractive. Link is Awesomeing a gem and serves as an important reminder that top-down Zelda games are still completely the rule.

Pokémon: Let’s go

For a long time Pokémon fans were concerned about the more casual approach of Pokémon: Let’s Go, but the changes made to the iconic catch formula are usually positive. Designed as a remake of Pokémon Yellow, Let’s Go manages to breathe new life into the franchise and offer a nostalgic portion of quality.

Let’s Let’s go drops random battles and replaces them with simple catching sequences inspired by Pokémon Go. Pokémon spawn on the card, so you always know what you are trying to catch before you enter. Despite removing random encounters with wild Pokémon, it is still a sensation to fill in your Pokédex. When you see something, you see a rare Pokémon popping up in the tall grass. The turn-based basis of mainline submissions in the series remains during trainers training, making Let’s Go feel pleasantly familiar.

Whether you are new to the series or have kept it from the start, Let’s Go is an excellent experience. It is not about whether you should buy it, but which version you should choose: Let’s go, Pikachu! or let’s go, Eevee !? They are both too cute.

Octopath Traveler

The mid-90s was the golden age of role-playing, with Square (now Square Enix) releasing phenomenal adventures such as Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy VI. Octopath Traveler does not try to mimic the structure of those games, with its more modern tempo and level design that is appropriate in 2018, but the game beautifully emulates the pixel art style of its characters.

These characters are placed in a 3D environment to create something that looks like a pop-up book, and the huge turn-based fighting system of Square Enix is ​​the icing on the cake. Octopath Traveler is a long game full of stories to hear and bosses to fight, and you are ready to play it all again after you see the credits roll.

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

The SteamWorld franchise of Image & Form has undergone several inventions. First it was a tower defense game, then it changed to platforms, then it went to turn-based strategy and then it returned to platforms. Now it’s a role play with a card battle loop in SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech. And again, Image & Form has done it.

With a charming, colorful art style and humorous writing, Image & Form has created a traditional RPG with an inviting atmosphere. Each party member has his own cards, so building a party with 24 possible moves is an endless experiment. The emphasis on switching lets you know each of the sweet party members well and helps keep the action fresh throughout the 10-hour adventure.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is an immense role play that serves as a worthy successor to its predecessors for Wii and Wii U and tells a huge story with all the mystery, goofiness and suspense that you would expect from a Japanese anime-style game.

The combat system allows you to fully adapt your attacks and skills to your style, with Blade characters to help you and if you don’t fight monsters, you will stare in awe at the beautiful world of the game. Built on the literal backs of beings called Titans, the floating world is surreal and beautiful, and you can even explore it all over again in the paid Torna – The Golden Country expansion.

creation

Nintendo Labo

A set of buildable sets instead of a stand-alone game, Nintendo Labo is perhaps the most creative thing Nintendo has done with the Switch so far, and that says something. Each set comes with a series of cardboard sheets, stickers and rubber bands and these are then built via instructions in the supplied software. Recently Nintendo released the Lab VR Kit, an impressive introduction to the budding technology.

Players of all ages can create working RC cars, a piano, a robot suit and even a fishing rod using the supplied pieces, and with the Toy-Con Garage mode you can even create your own unique designs. Players have so far managed to make remarkable items, including a working pinball machine and even an alarm clock.

