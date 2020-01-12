The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for January 2020

Like many other Nintendo innovations, the Nintendo Switch was skeptically received at the first announcement, but since its release, the dual-screen home game console has proven to be a home run for Japan’s most iconic gaming company. After the poor sales performance of the Wii U, it is safe to say that Nintendo is back in top shape. If in doubt, take a look at the newest game console and versatile nature with the Nintendo Switch and now the Nintendo Switch Lite. It is quickly becoming the fastest-selling Nintendo console in the US

The Wii U pioneered despite an impressive sale, with a number of innovations that the Nintendo Switch performs much more effectively. Perhaps the most striking of these design features is the built-in tablet controller. Although the Wii U gamepad only freed you from your television, the Switch’s hardware is completely built into the tablet. This allows it to be doubled as both a standard home system that connects to your television and a portable gaming device that you can take with you anywhere, thanks to the customizable Joy-Con controllers.

Even if you are a fan of the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, there is no denying how much fun the latest Nintendo system brings to the gaming world. Because it’s a relatively new console compared to the competition, deals are scarce right now, but given that the retail price is only $ 300 – about the same price as an Xbox One or PS4, which has been coming out for years – the Nintendo Switch is still a solid value with a great and growing library of must-play games.

Best Nintendo Switch bundles

In just two years, the latest Nintendo system has already built up a solid range of great first-party digital games. There are few Nintendo Switch bundles at the moment, but Nintendo has finally started rolling out a few game bundles, with more on the way. If you want to score a new console with some nice extras, then here are some consoles that are packed with great games and accessories.

The Switch was hard to find after its release due to its huge popularity, but is now much better available. If you were looking to get one, this is a great time. With must-have games such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Skyrim, Fortnite, Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this system is a no-brainer.

To help you find the right one at the right price, we’ve created an overview of the best Nintendo Switch deals, bundles, and discounts that you won’t find in a store. You may still have to go to GameStop to find those cheap Nintendo games.

Nintendo Switch Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! bundle with Poké Ball Plus – $ 418

The charming and hilarious Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is now in the cinema, and if you feel like spending more time with everyone’s favorite electric mouse, we have the bundle for you. For just $ 418 at Amazon you get the special edition Pikachu & Eevee Nintendo Switch console, which comes with unique Joy-Con controllers and an image of the two Pokémon on the system’s dock.

The bundle also includes a copy of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu !, which is a great entry point for people unfamiliar with Pokémon games. To close the deal, there is even a Poké Ball Plus accessory that works as a controller, has connectivity with the Pokémon Go mobile game, and packs in a Mew monster that you can’t get anywhere else. The game is set in the Kanto region, the region that was first introduced at the start of the series, and is based on Pokémon Yellow. Even if your interest has diminished in recent years, the well-known characters will certainly bring you back to your childhood.

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pro Controller – $ 520

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Together with Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild are among the absolute best games for the Switch. Breath of the Wild, the newest in the Zelda franchise, amazed gamers and reviewers (including ourselves) with its beautiful, vast fantasy world and completely open game, with many who have made it the best Zelda title ever.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has also been praised as a fantastic episode in the Nintendo combat franchise and we tend to agree. This bundle from Newegg comes with a Switch console, both indispensable titles and the great Pro controller, all for $ 520.

Nintendo Switch Mario Tennis Aces – $ 360

Of all the Nintendo multiplayer franchises, the Mario Tennis series is perhaps the most underrated and undervalued. It can live in the shadow of Nintendo titans such as Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros., but Switch owners owe it to themselves to try Mario Tennis Aces. Admittedly, it’s a simple game – the Mario Tennis games are usually fairly simple – but it’s easy to pick up, surprisingly addictive and the multiplayer games are hectic and hilarious to play with friends. (You must also play story mode at least once to experience humorous writing and intense boss fighting.)

This $ 360 Nintendo Switch bundle includes a console with red-blue Joy-Cons and a full download of Mario Tennis Aces. You also get a free downloadable copy of 1-2-Switch, a nice pick-up and play multiplayer game, as a nice little bonus.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit and Robot Kit

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Despite an initial reaction that can best be described as ‘mixed’, the innovative Labo kits from Nintendo have proven to be very popular and offer lots of creative fun for adults and children. The Variety Kit contains six different projects that you can build, including two remote-controlled cars, a piano with 13 keys and a motorcycle. The Variety Kit is currently on sale for $ 50 Best Buy.

