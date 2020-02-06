The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2020

The Nintendo Switch, like many Nintendo innovations, was met with skepticism when it was first announced. However, since its release, the dual-screen home game console has proven to be the home race for Japan’s best-known gaming company. After the poor sales performance of the Wii U, it can be said with certainty that Nintendo is back in top shape. If you’re not sure, just check out the latest game console and versatility with the Nintendo Switch and now the Nintendo Switch Lite. It quickly became Nintendo’s best-selling console in the United States.

Despite the inconspicuous sale, the Wii U pioneered a number of innovations that the Nintendo Switch carries out much more effectively. Perhaps the most notable of these design features is the built-in tablet controller. While the gamepad of the Wii U only freed you from your television, the hardware of the Switch is completely integrated into the tablet. Thanks to the customizable Joy-Con controllers, it can be used both as a standard home system for your television and as a portable game device that you can take with you wherever you go.

Even if you’re a fan of Xbox One or PlayStation 4, the fun the latest Nintendo system brings to the gaming world is undisputed. Since it is a relatively new console compared to the competition, the offers are currently rare when you consider that the retail price is only $ 300 – about the same price as for an Xbox One or PS4 that has been on for years Nintendo Switch is still a solid value with a fantastic and growing collection of must-play games.

Best Nintendo Switch bundles

In just two years, Nintendo’s latest system has built a solid line of great first-party digital games. There are currently only a few Nintendo Switch bundles, but Nintendo has finally started to launch a few game bundles. More are in preparation. If you want to have a new console with a few nifty extras, here are some consoles that have great games and accessories.

Nintendo Switch Smash Bros., Zelda, and Pro Controller – $ 510

Nintendo Switch Labo Variety Kit – $ 50

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle – $ 350

The switch was difficult to find after its release due to its great popularity, but is much better on offer at the moment. If you were looking for a way, now is a great time. For games like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Skyrim, Fortnite, Minecraft, Luigis Mansion, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, getting this system is a snap.

To help you find the right product at the right price, we’ve put together a summary of the best deals, bundles and discounts for Nintendo Switch that you won’t find in any store. You may still have to go to GameStop to find these cheap Nintendo games.

Nintendo Switch Pokémon: let’s go, Pikachu! Bundle of Poké Ball Plus – $ 413

The charming and funny Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is now in the cinema and if you want to spend even more time with everyone’s favorite electric mouse, we have just the thing for you. For just $ 415 at Amazon, you get the special edition Pikachu & Eevee Nintendo Switch console, which comes with unique Joy-Con controllers and a picture of the two Pokémon on the system dock.

The bundle also includes a copy of Pokémon: Let’s go, Pikachu !, which is a great entry point for anyone unfamiliar with Pokémon games. To seal the deal, there is even a Poké Ball Plus accessory that acts as a controller, connects to the mobile Pokémon Go game, and contains a Mew monster that you can’t get anywhere else. The game takes place in the Kanto region, the region that was first introduced at the beginning of the series, and is based on Pokémon Yellow. Even if your interest has waned in the past few years, you will definitely bring the familiar characters back to your childhood.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pro Controller – $ 510

Along with Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are easily among the absolute best games for the Switch. Breath of the Wild, the newest product in the Zelda series, impressed gamers and reviewers alike (including us) with its great, vast fantasy world and the completely open gameplay that many claim to be the best Zelda title ever.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has also been hailed as a fantastic sequel to Nintendo’s battle franchise, and we’re inclined to agree. This bundle from Newegg comes with a switch console, these two must-own titles, and the fantastic pro controller for $ 510.

Nintendo Switch Mario Tennis Aces – $ 350

Of all the Nintendo multiplayer franchises, the Mario tennis series may be the most underestimated and underestimated. It may live in the shadow of Nintendo titans like Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros., but Switch owners owe it to themselves to try Mario Tennis Aces. Granted, it’s a simple game – Mario tennis games tend to be fairly straightforward – but it’s easy to learn, surprisingly addicting, and multiplayer games are hectic and fun when you’re playing with friends. (You should also go through the story mode at least once to experience the humorous writing and intense boss fights.)

This $ 360 Nintendo Switch bundle includes a console with red and blue Joy-Cons and a full download from Mario Tennis Aces. You also get a free downloadable version of 1-2-Switch, a fun multiplayer game to record and play, as a nice little bonus.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit and Robot Kit

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Despite an initial reaction that can best be described as “mixed”, Nintendo’s innovative Labo kits have proven to be very popular and offer a lot of creative fun for both adults and children. The Variety Kit contains six different projects that you can build, including two remote-controlled cars, a 13-key piano, and a motorcycle. The Variety Kit is currently available for $ 46 and the Robot Kit for $ 28 on Amazon.

Looking for the best tech deals? On our page with selected offers you will find Xbox bundles, cheap PS4 games and much more.

