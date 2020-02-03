The best Ninja Foodi deals in February 2020

The multifunctional kitchen appliances from Ninja Foodi share a common vision: they save time and space while at the same time preparing better meals. When cooking with a Ninja Foodi, you can expect technology that is designed to cook faster than most devices. Since each Ninja Foodi device has several functions, you also save counters and storage space. After all, the Foodi devices should give home cooks the security of trying out new recipes and even creating their own.

The original Ninja Foodis were multi-purpose pressure cookers. Later, other products were added to the Ninja Foodi range, including Air Fryers, Foodi Grills, Foodi Ovens and a Foodi Blender. Just as Instant Pot has built up a varied range from the success of its pressure cooker of the same name, Ninja Foodi has expanded the brand beyond a single framework of cooking technology.

What will you cook with a ninja foodi on your counter? Ninja Foodi recipes

Every new kitchen appliance in your home is only as good as the dishes or meals that you put on the table after use. Unless you have previous experience with a multi-function pressure cooker, placing a pressure cooker on the counter does not automatically result in snacks and meals appearing from the air. First of all, you need to follow the recipes until you are familiar with how the new appliance works and what you can and cannot do with it.

Ninja Kitchen offers resources for home cooks with Ninja Foodi devices on its website. Under the heading “Have fun with your Foodi” you will find on the website of the Ninja Foodi Recipes Kickstarter 101 recipes for herb-fried chicken, cod with panko crust and quinoa, baked macaroni and cheese as well as Teriyaki chicken, broccoli and rice. These four recipes introduce you to using the Foodi for familiar foods.

If you have a feel for the basics with a Ninja Foodi, the next tool in the ninja kitchen, “Let’s get cooking”, contains a collection of almost 200 recipes with a selection tool. You can filter recipes by meal type, season (including holidays), cooking style, diet preference, cuisine, and difficulty level. Each recipe contains photos of the finished dish, preparation times, cooking times and the number of servings.

The Ninja Kitchen website also has a larger recipe repository with hundreds of recipes for all Ninja devices, so you should never run out of new ideas.

In addition to the recipes, the Ninja Foodi kitchen contains instructions with cooking tips and tricks as well as tables for crunching, steaming and quick cooking.

If you need even more help developing new food or meal ideas, visit the Ninja website for a collection of officially licensed Ninja cookbooks for all types of Ninja devices.

