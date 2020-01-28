The best Nikon Z lenses for mirrorless cameras

The Nikon Z series is still in its infancy, but the mirrorless line already has almost a dozen native lenses. Although you can also use FSL lenses with F-mount via an adapter, the Z-mount lenses are one of the biggest advantages of the new mirrorless system. Thanks to a wider attachment, shorter flange distance and improved optical designs, every Z lens that we have tested is exceptionally sharp.

Although any Z lens can be mounted on any Z camera, watch out for lenses with a DX in the name. DX lenses are specially built for the smaller APS-C sensor of the entry level Nikon Z 50 and do not fill the frame of the larger Z 6 and Z 7. In contrast, full-frame Z lenses can be used on the Z 50, although the image is cropped compared to what those lenses look like on the Z 6 or Z 7.

Although not nearly as varied as the Nikon lenses with F-mount, the Z-mount offers excellent sharpness for both prime and zoom lenses. But which one should you put in your bag? Here are the best Nikon Z lenses (so far).

Best Nikon Z wide-angle lens

Nikon Nikkor Z 24 mm f / 1.8

Hillary K Grigonis / Digital Trends

Hillary K Grigonis / Digital Trends

Why would you buy this: Exceptional sharpness and minimal distortion.

For whom: Landscape, street, events and few light photographers – or anyone looking for a clear, wide viewing angle.

Why we chose the Nikon Nikkor Z 24 mm f / 1.8 S:

Wide angle lenses are susceptible to distortion, but you will have trouble detecting lenses in the Nikkor Z 24mm f / 1.8. Barrel distortion is minimal and chromatic aberration (colored edges around the edges of objects) is equally difficult to find. The biggest flaw that sometimes stands out in the real world is a light vignette, but that is easy to edit later.

Like the other Z lenses that we have tried, this lens offers superior sharpness compared to the average DSLR lens. Sharpness reaches well to the edges, and although f / 2.8 is a bit sharper f / 1.8, we had no hesitation in shooting wide open.

The lens is weather-resistant and feels very high-end. But that premium fit and finish results in a bit of weight. Although designed for mirrorless, the Z 24 mm is actually heavier and larger than the comparable F-mount lens from Nikon. However, the extra few grams are worth the excellent optical performance.

Read our Nikon Nikkor Z 24 mm f / 1.8 S review

Best Nikon Z zoom lens

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70 mm f / 2.8 S

Hillary Grigonis / Digital Trends

Hillary Grigonis / Digital Trends

Why would you buy this: A versatile zoom with excellent sharpness and minimal distortion

For whom: This workhorse lens is ideal for professionals and serious photo enthusiasts

Why we chose the Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70 mm f / 2.8 S:

The 24-70 mm f / 2.8 lens is considered a workhorse by many photographers, thanks to the versatile zoom range and clear aperture. The Nikkor Z 24 mm f / 2.8 S is a professional lens designed to stand up in different genres, from wedding photography to sports. The lens with Z-mount is even sharper than the comparable version with Nikon F-mount – albeit more expensive.

In addition to the added sharpness, the Z 24-70 mm f / 2.8 also has little distortion and minimal chromatic aberration. The widest corner has a hint of barrel-shaped distortion, while the telephoto end had no noticeable pincushion distortion. Bokeh is nicely rounded with soft circles, making it a solid choice for portraits.

Inside, the lens contains two autofocus engines, making it perform better than an F-mount lens with an adapter. The autofocus works well even at close range or with backlit subjects – a situation where we have seen other lenses struggle. However, this lens did not solve the autofocus problems in low light with the Z-bodies.

Like a professional lens, the exterior is weather-resistant and feels built to last for years. The focus scale is actually a mini digital screen – which means that it is still visible in the dark. Although pricey, build quality, versatility and image quality, the Nikkor Z 24-70 mm f / 2.8 is one of the best Z lenses for professionals who can’t afford to take the time to constantly switch between prime lenses.

If you can’t afford the f / 2.8, the Nikkor Z 24-70 mm f / 4 is another sharp lens. It does not have the power in low light or background fading of the f / 2.8 version, but it is much cheaper.

Read our Nikkor Z 24-70 mm f / 2.8 S review

Dear Nikon Z telephoto lens

Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200 mm f / 2.8 VR S

Why would you buy this: This lens offers an ideal combination of range, clear aperture and stabilization

For whom: Sport, nature, weddings – every photographer who is looking for a professional telephoto zoom

Why we chose the Nikkor Z 70-200 mm f / 2.8 VR S:

Nikon has few telephoto lens options for the Z holder that does not require an adapter, but the Nikkor Z 70-200 mm f / 2.8 VR S is perhaps the only telephoto lens you need. It offers a range of 200 mm with a clear f / 2.8 aperture and is one of the few full-frame Z lenses with image stabilization (which Nikon calls VR, for vibration reduction). The lens VR works in combination with internal stabilization on the Z 6 and Z 7 cameras, so that your images stay sharp even at 200 mm.

Since a new lens is available somewhere in February, the 70-200 mm is one of the few Z lenses that we have not yet tested – but if it is something like the 24-70 mm f / 2.8, the lens should some sharp telephoto shots with soft background blur.

Like an S-series lens, the 70-200 mm has the same weather seals as the 24-70 mm, along with that mini screen for the focus scale that is visible in the dark, an adjusted control ring and two hot keys. This time the lens is actually less expensive than the equivalent of the F-mount, but it is still not cheap.

Read more about the Nikkor Z 70-200 mm f / 2.8 VR S

Best Nikon Z portrait lens

Nikon Nikkor Z 85 mm f / 1.8 S

Daven Mathies / Digital Trends

Daven Mathies / Digital Trends

Why would you buy this: Sharp subjects and spectacular bokeh meet a compact design and a fair price

For whom: Portrait photographers

Why we chose the Nikkor Z 85 mm f / 1.8 S:

85 mm is a favorite focal length for many portrait photographers – and the Nikkor Z 85 mm f / 1.8 S is likely to be the most popular lens for Z portrait photographers. Just like other Z lenses, the 85 mm is optically excellent, but it is also at a reasonable price.

The center-to-edge sharpness is ideal for taking portraits. Bokeh is soft and – with most openings – circular without hard edges. Chromatic aberration is minimal even with wide open recordings. And although there is a small vignette, it does not distract from the image (and may actually be a desired look for portraits).

The 85 mm resembles the rest of the Z-mount primes with a slim, minimalist design. For the larger aperture and the longer focal length, the 85 mm is fairly compact and weighs just over a pound. The lens is also weatherproof.

While the much more expensive Nikkor Z 58 mm f / 0.95 delivers stunning portraits for the most professional professionals, the Nikkor Z 85 mm is the lens for the rest of us – for a tenth of the cost.

Read our Nikkor Z 85 mm f / 1.8 S review

Recommendations from the editors