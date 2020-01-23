The best new smart photo and art frames to get on Amazon

Naturally, the art of the house goes in the direction of smart devices and there are very interesting options. Essentially, you get a smart screen that displays photos, paintings, and other images in playlists and styles that you choose and control via apps or online. From the presentation of your recent trip in the most timely and regular manner to the introduction (digital recreations of) museum level paintings in your home, it is a very beautiful universe of devices. And with a few recent launches, we thought it was the perfect time to assemble intelligent art frames that we have tried and loved.

The addition of new sizes and new frame styles to the original Meural canvas is obvious. We installed the Canvas in the offices of the Daily Beast for a while and it completely changes the atmosphere of the space in which it is located. Naturally, we had to cover the launch of Canvas II this month.

The Canvas is easy to install and even easier to start. And the cincher at a reasonable price – an annual Meural subscription for $ 60 – gives you access to more than 30,000 paintings and more as Meural adds them (it works like Netflix, in this sense).

And the only purpose of its screen is to show you art in the best possible way, with automatic light detection and the possibility of operating vertically or horizontally (with the real purpose of showing you landscapes and portraits, ha !). Whether you’re broadcasting a playlist of your favorite Van Gohs, moving modern art, or your own photos, the matte screen will bring them to life unlike any computer screen. And with the Meural Canvas II, you can choose between a 27-inch screen and a 21.5-inch screen ($ 400) and four different frame styles. No matter what size you get, gesture sensors allow you to flip through illustrations from a given playlist and learn more about art with blocks of information for which you swipe. During a dinner, the Meural Canvass II would be a game-changer. From living a museum-style visit to avoiding the cost of buying, shipping, and putting together real art, it’s a solid investment with years of return.

After creating one of Amazon’s best-selling smart photo frames, Nixplay is back right now with an upgrade that is definitely worth checking out. The new frame can handle 2K Ultra HD and a resolution of 2048×1536 on its screen.

Nixplay 2K smart digital photo frame

Each frame now comes with an easy-to-install mounting kit and a cord support system to make it look even better wherever you decide to present it in your home. And, of course, Nixplay is about sharing your favorite photos in real time.

Whether you upload them to Nixplay or stream directly from Google Drive albums (yes, it’s that easy), you can tell Nixplay how often to browse photos and even trigger different playlists at different times. Wine festival with friends? Vacation photos. Dinner with family? Group photos from past decades. Stay in celebration with yourself? All your favorite vacations (or close-ups of your cat). From video support to Alexa integration, the Nixplay is truly the most versatile smart frame of all.

10-inch Cloud Pix-Star Wi-Fi digital photo frame

This option is WiFi compatible and even has a motion sensor that turns the screen on and off when you enter or leave a room. The high resolution and easy configuration make this digital frame a great addition to anyone’s library.

