The best new launches from Target, Banana Republic, Baby Yoda and more

Target the Activewear All in Motion collection: All in Motion is Target’s first line of sportswear for the whole family. With moisture-wicking technology and even UPF 50+, you can wear this equipment for virtually any workout. The size is inclusive and allows people of all shapes and sizes to grab a piece of durable and affordable sportswear.

Men’s Quarter Overlay Zip Sweater

Women’s Stretch Tapered Leg Pants

Banana Republic Dry Indigo Traveler Denim: This new line of denim for men uses “99% less water than traditional dyeing methods”. The brand has worked with the Spanish denim mill Tejidos Royo to use the mill’s innovative dyeing technique which “can reduce water consumption by up to 99%, while using 89% less chemicals”, according to the brand press release. The jeans are available in four washes in a slim cut.

Slim Dry Indigo travel jeans

SS20 Collection by Richer Poorer: We are fans of Richer Poorer’s high basics, from their boxers for women to their white t-shirts, so we are delighted with their brand new line which incorporates comfortable fabrics with unique silhouettes. The t-shirts benefit from the gentle tie-dye treatment while the classic long-sleeved shirts have a hint of stand-up collar for a more refined style. There are even soft modal boxers in the models (something Richer Poorer has just started to explore).

Funko The Child / Baby Yoda T-shirts: We have an overview of many more Baby Yoda (or The Child) products. Funko has just released a set of adorable T-shirts with the biggest premium in the galaxy. Choose from a handful of cute poses. They’re still pre-order and won’t be released until spring, but if you want to get your hands on them, you better act quickly.

Funko Tee: The Mandalorian – Cute Child Force

Funko Tee: The Mandalorian – Cute Child Sleeping

Mejuri men’s wedding ring collection: Mejuri started with a collection of fine, fine jewelry for women, but has now expanded to include a collection for men as well. In the wake of the brand’s first foray into wedding jewelry, Mejuri has just launched a collection of four different men’s alliances. Choose between thick or thin, 14k yellow gold or white gold, or even with a black diamond.

