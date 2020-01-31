The best new launches from Banana Republic, Dims., Otherland and more

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate through all the new and exciting launches of our favorite brands, all in one place.

Slim-fit Hi-Dri shirt

Watch out, sweaty people! These are the shirts that you want to keep in your closet for the next wedding that you are attending, the presentation that you must make or an interview that you are holding. They are made with a double-sided fabric that helps absorb moisture on the inside, but hides it on the outside. They are crease resistant, quick drying and fully machine washable.

Five stackable glassware

Food52 again added to their internal Five Two line with these stackable glasses. They are the perfect size for any drink, from a glass of water to a chic cocktail. Their space-saving design, made in Italy, means that you can place more drinking utensils in your cupboards without taking up too much space. Because they are made of tempered glass, they can be cleaned directly in the dishwasher. Each glass has unique ringets that are done by hand.

Carefree 90s candle collection

What is old is new again with this brand new collection on 90-year-old candles from the favorite Scouted brand Otherland. The Dreamlight fragrance contains wild freesia and plumeria, Blue Jean Baby is a floral musk and Glosspop is a mixture of sweet strawberries and rose. If you want to bring back memories of light wash jeans and butterfly clips, this is the collection for you.

Dim. Cleo chair: Dims. makes some of the most interesting furniture and their latest piece, Cleo, is no different. Inspired by simplistic Scandinavian design, thanks in part to the collaboration with Norwegian designer Stine Aas, these softly sloping seats fit into any interior. But the best part is that they are completely stackable, so you can have them outside for daily use or simply store them for your next dinner.

