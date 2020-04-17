The best Netflix series to watch now original programs and box sets for streaming

Looking for your next TV obsession to help you fill the extra time you currently have at home?

Then you have come to the right place.

Netflix is ​​constantly adding new original series and old favorites (and yes, taking them out from time to time again), so here’s our selection of the best TV streaming service right now – from award-winning originals like Brilliant Strangers and a crown for fabulous shopping like Better Call Saul and The Good Place. And when the real crime is on your street, Netflix now has a huge number of engaging and uplifting series, such as one of the biggest TV sensations of 2020, Tiger King: Murders, Mayhem and Mayhem, and the new docu series How to Solve a Drug Scandal.

So, whether you have a lively drama or a loud comedy with a laugh, an exciting documentary or an out-of-the-world science fiction / fantasy series, the brilliant telly world of Netflix UK is at your fingertips. You can use secret codes to dig out different genres of TV shows – but to make it easy for you, we’ve put together some of our favorites in the list below.

And if you set yourself the task of reviewing the best series and box sets of all time, you will see how many zero posters you have already seen with the set of the 100 best boxes. How much have you seen?

So stop scrolling and start watching!

Updated April 17, 2020

The Tiger King: Murder, Chaos and Madness

A weird, weird and even exciting documentary like Tiger King is really quite difficult to summarize – but here it goes. The story focuses on Joe Exotic, a big cat owner in the United States who has had lions, tigers and lots and lots of other animals at the GW Zoo in Oklahoma.

Exotic is a colorful man who, in addition to finding several men, also became attached to Carola Baskin with a spike. He is an animal protection activist who has tried several times to close the GW Zoo, thinking that Exotic’s activities are troublesome. But shooting from behind, Exotic claimed to have killed her husband and fed her own collection of wild cats, a claim she vehemently denies.

The culmination of their rivalry came when Exotic tried to hire a striker to kill Baskin as his hatred dissipated out of control. His attempt to beat the woman failed, and according to the Washington Post, Exotic is currently in prison for 22 years in prison for attempted murder alongside other animal cruelty charges.

If that doesn’t sound completely insane, you can be sure that Tiger King will be much stranger. We promise you will be connected to this television for that, and with more episodes and dramatization on the horizon, now is the best time to catch up.

After life

After Life (Netflix)

Ever since The Office exploded at the turn of the millennium, completely changing viewers’ expectations of modern comedy, every project Ricky Gervais has to do with the small screen (whether with his Office writing partner Stephen Merchant or alone) has been a huge thrill in the world of telecom.

Many consider it Ricky’s best TV work since the extras, After Life is – as you might expect from Gervais – a very tough and at times quite disturbing comedy that explores the subject of grief. After the story of a man named Tony whose life is turned upside down after a woman dies of cancer, we see a man who, after committing suicide, decides to take his misery out of the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes.

It’s a lot funnier than it sounds, and the second season of Netflix is ​​coming in a few days – so break it.

On the wrong track

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad

Even if you’ve lived under a rock for about a decade, chances are you’ve at least heard of Breaking Bad. A poll a few years ago voted on Vince Gilligan’s masterpiece, which most people lied to see, such as recognizing it as the best box set of the modern age – so if you’re one of those people, maybe it’s time to do yourself a favor and watch it story.

After the fortunes of chemistry teacher Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston), who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and decides to “break the bad” and become the queen of the crystal method towards crime alongside one of his former students, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) takes care of his family after death. for – it’s one of the most fantastically written, staged and performed television dramas you’ll ever bother to watch.

Against the backdrop of the dusty good, bad and ugly players of the Albuquerque universe, whose stories revolve, turn and evolve through five gripping series, this is a story that makes the viewer doubt the very end.

Featuring Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Dean Norris and Giancarlo Esposito, to name a few, Breaking Bad is as much about how his incredible characters react to the changing world around them as Walt and Jesse’s incredible central journey.

Look at that. That’s great. Believe us …

Unbelievable

In recent years, Netflix has begun to build a formidable reputation as a drama content creator and one of the most prolific content creators in the world, as many of its most popular shows also focus on real-life-inspired stories. Incredible is an engaging eight-part limited series starring Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever, which investigates police mistakes and miscommunication that allowed a serial rapist to operate unnoticed in the United States.

This one of Netflix’s most eloquent releases of 2019 is sometimes very difficult to watch on this hard stage show – it has been made even more real by the incredible scenario, direction and dramatic performances of the fantastic actor. The miniseries is based on the 2015 news article “The Incredible Rape Story” by T Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong.

The last kingdom

Alexander Dreymon in the Last Kingdom (Netflix)

The last fourth season of the kingdom arrives on April 26, so you almost have time to go back to the beginning of this Anglo-Saxon epic to see what all the fuss has to do with it. The winning fan army series is based on the novels Saxon Stories by Sharpe’s creator Bernard Cornwell.

Founded in the 9th century AD, the show tells the story of the tough hero Uhtred, the son of Uxred, a German boy raised by the Danes after they captured him and decided to raise him for himself. Of course, this leads to the sharing of loyalty, and Uhtredit is eventually accused of killing his adoptive parent, forcing him to flee to another kingdom.

You may remember seeing the first pair of the series on the BBC, but the show changed Netflix’s hand for the three series. All three seasons are available for viewing.

Criminal

The trend towards suffocating and intense police interview scenes that twist and make audiences guess is what we have developed more and more on television over the last decade – from scandis to our own ranks – this is arguably a recipe. for a truly immersive detective drama.

Enter a criminal, Netflix international anthology series set up on the walls of a police interrogation kit, and you immediately have another shot at the same stable.

Perhaps more ambitious and conceptual than many previous programs, the drama takes place in four countries – Britain, Germany, France and Spain – and consists of 12 individual stories (three parts in each location). The episodes from each country are filmed in the local language, written and directed by native characters – with David Tennand and Hayley Atwell starring in the UK version, this show is both impressive and intriguing and very interesting – a trend concept – and one you won’t want to miss if you are a lover of this genre.

Ozark

Many have compared it to Breaking Bad, and while Ozark is very different in many ways, it’s hard to accept that the moody atmosphere and theme of a family under restraint in unusual situations certainly share some similarities. However, the most obvious reason to compare it is that, like Breaking Bad, Ozark is a very, very good drama that will be talked about for many years to come.

The story focuses on Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), daughter Charlotte (Sophia Hublitz) and son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) as they are later forced to go to Chicago on the Osorak Lakes in Missouri. Marty’s drug gang money laundering is going wrong and their lives are in imminent danger.

But things get more complicated when they start again in the Ozarks, because not only are they immediately in a strange strange and brutal world they don’t understand, but they quickly learn that your problems tend to catch up with you and it’s harder to keep secrets, if you think you will keep them.

Netflix now has an excellent show available for three seasons.

Russian doll

You can’t ignore the fact that this show is quite strange and at times incredibly surreal – but that’s what makes the acclaimed comedy drama’s creative powerhouses Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler such a compelling and escape blow.

The eight-part show follows the chain’s smoking New Yorker Nadia as she weaves her way through a mysterious time chain that sees her celebrating her 36th birthday – and then dying. Over and over and over again. Starring Lyonne, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Ashley – it’s not an easy Groundhog Day reckoning, it’s much more complicated. With the New York tassage alone and the high cost-effectiveness of the concept, it’s perfectly satisfying.

Sex education

Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa in Sex Education (Netflix)

One of the biggest questions around this sharp-witted comedy is where and when will it be put? Although the characters are British, they all have different accents – and the school they attend looks more like a U.S. high school from the 1980s than as comprehensive as most Britons would have attended. Everyone seems to be driving old Volvos, but people have smartphones …

The reality is that the ambiguity of time and location is Laurie Nunn’s and the producers’ intentional move to pay tribute to the John Hughes-style world of teens that the generation grew up watching on television.

The show follows the fortunes of Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) as they navigate school days, their parents and the challenges they face. Starring Gillian Anderson as the mother of Otis sex therapist, this critically acclaimed show is not only for comedy but also for a bold path that touches on important topics.

The second season arrived in January and the third season has now been confirmed.

Our planet

David Attenborough, host of our planet (Netflix)

The creators of the Planet Earth and Blue Planet series provide a revolutionary look at the world we live in: the challenges facing the natural world, solutions to those challenges, and examples of complete recovery.

The fascinating series, narrated by veteran natural historian and global fortune David Attenborough, takes viewers on a journey through a variety of biological worlds, from the deepest oceans and migration of African wilderness to wolves living in the forests of Chernobyl.

Giri / Haji

The recent BBC / Netflix co-production Giri / Haji (translated as Commitment / Shame), which aired in the UK, is a masterful and scattering thriller set between London and Tokyo that fell to the audience. This mainly concerns a Japanese detective named Kenzo Mor (Takehiro Hira) who travels to London to catch his missing brother Yuto, a member of the Japanese crime syndicate Yakuza.

With its ambition, temporary plot and stylish flourishing, Giri / Haji was described as a “breath of fresh air” and “2019. one of the best shows of the year ”. We guarantee that you will not be disappointed.

Stranger

Richard Armitage in Harlan Coben’s The Stranger (Netflix)

Continuing the 2018 Safe program, this is the second collaboration between Netflix and best-selling thriller writer Harlan Coben. It’s a more classic and secure relationship, albeit with unlikely twists and turns when you start to feel comfortable.

Richard Armitage holds it together as a nice upper-middle-class father whose world is destroyed – you thought – by secrets, lies and maybe even murders.

The show features a great cast featuring Ready Player One’s Hannah John-Kamen, Siobhan Finnernan, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, Dervla Kirwan and Anthony Head, letting you fully guess what it was all about.

Doubt if you like the mystery.

You better call Saul

Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk in “Better Call Saul” AMC

Separation is usually something that history remembers as a bad idea. For every Frasier-producing cheer, Joey has at least ten friends to produce. So when it was announced that the critically acclaimed Breaking Badi creative force Vince Gilligan was going to make a spin-off, alarm bells rang in the world of television. The idea of ​​ruining the legacy of one large set of boxes was alarming, and the many who just tuned in made Better call Saul afraid.

Now that the last fifth season of Netflix is ​​coming, it’s hard to see how anyone could have considered this Breaking Bad preface to be anything but a hit for gold. After a hidden relationship between Bob Odenkirk’s embarrassing lawyer Saul Goodman, who is the central character in the last parts of the story Breaking Bad, this takes viewers back to the same Albuquerque universe. It captures a slightly lighter tone than Breaking Bad, but still has the incredible tempo and depth that made the original so popular. Featuring many original actors – from Jonathan Banks to Giancarlo Esposito – anyone who has seen and enjoyed Breaking Badi should immediately set the Netflix box to better call Saul mode and start rushing to follow the post!

Black mirror

It wasn’t until years ago that Charlie Brooker watched The Guardian’s TV shows in a style that every young entertainment journalist desperately tried to emulate with varying degrees of success – now he’s a TV writer and showrunner who is as influential in creating television content as he was watching it.

The Black Mirror is without a doubt his most compelling and famous work to date, a dystopian and often cooling vision of how technology can change our lives, let’s be honest, for the most part in a worse place.

It started with Channel 4 shooting in the dark, but Charlie Brooker’s drama quickly became one of the most striking TV series. Then Netflix jumped in and it went from a cult show in the UK to a global phenomenon that attracts giant names from Jon Hamm and Bryce Dallas Howard to Andrew Scott and Miley Cyrus.

The fifth season features some of the most ambitious and engaging stories to date, and of course the multi-choice adventure Bandersnatch was a one-time mega-hit from Black Mirror.

Brooklyn nine-nine

You can’t move around on TV because of crime dramas, so it’s nice when a show reveals the funny side of a police station. And this stupid but surprisingly sharp workplace in the New York City police district has a lot at heart.

SNL and Kägu actor Andy Samberg directs the participants under the name Jake Peralta, as a police officer who can somehow be the star detective of his team, despite his childish approach to life. He is surrounded by finely drawn characters, including Andre Braugher, the show’s secret weapon – we know him best for dramatic performances, but he plays the cylinder as too serious a captain, Raymond Holt, to convey his lines with an insurmountable dead end.

With seven series under its belt, this show has rightly earned a set of dedicated fans who are already looking forward to the eighth season. When you are involved, you will find yourself in good company.

Good place

American online comedies are often poorly wrapped up by British reviewers, with a few notable exceptions, and are sometimes considered less complicated than British comedies, which have “obvious” jokes and characters. These are not accusations that can be made against NBC’s high-concept philosophical comedy The Good Place, which not only makes you laugh, but makes you think.

Under the pen of critically acclaimed Michael Schur, the creator of parks and recreation, show stars Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman who finds herself accidentally getting to the “Good Place” after her death. He is joined in this secular life by a group of other newcomers, played by William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto, all living in a neighborhood created by the mild architect Michael, brilliantly portrayed by Ted Danson.

The prelude to the twists and turns of the entire first season is the extensive shaking of the second season, which leaves the audience consistently thinking about where on earth it might go next. The third season repeats the feat somehow brilliantly – and keep the tissues ready for the final episode, now available.

Inside No. 9

Critically acclaimed and never fading, Inside No. 9 isn’t the type of show you see every day, but once you’ve started watching, you can’t just stop.

Written by The League of Gentlemen stars Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, this surreal comedy / horror / thriller anthology, as you might think from the genealogy of its creators, is based on perverted comedy and takes viewers to some very dark and twisted places while you laugh. at times out loud.

Regardless of ingenuity, the performances are all loosely saved because they are set to some number 9 – but it remains the only constant in this extremely, wildly unpredictable broadcast.

The first four seasons are available on Netflix.

Crazy men

Crazy men are cool in the middle of the century. It’s a show that everyone likes to say they’ve watched (whether they actually exist or not) because the series has become synonymous with a slick, sexy TV like never seen before in the world. It was downplayed with award nominations and accolades, and when it finally reached the final of last season, critics went down to praise themselves for how it ended.

The 1960 New York advertising agency’s drama series celebrated Jon Hamm as the charismatic and mysterious Don Draper, and was launched on television in 2007. It also launched the career of Christina Hendricks, who played the brilliant and famous office manager Joan, and Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale, whose character Peggy Olson worked from secretary to copywriter.

The stylish and game-changing Mad Men set real-world trends as they captivated audiences with their intricate characters, wit and captivating, slow-burning plot. All seven seasons are available on Netflix, so pour yourself a drink, sit back and relax …

Bodyguard

Even with Line Duty creator Jed Mercurio and a casting led by Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden, no one could have guessed how massive the drama would be when it aired in 2018. The six-part series followed Home Secretary Julia Montague and came close to her bodyguard. The couple avoided attacks and romantic relationships before the mid-season moment of shock, which no one saw. We were floored.

The series begins with one of the most engaging opening queues we’ve even seen – it’s 20 minutes of nervous tension on the train – and made us all pretend to be government security agents, whispering “Lavender on the move!” into our shirt cuffs (or was it just us?). It was one of the most discussed TV shows over the years and ratings went through the roof. Now is enough time to make it worth watching again, especially since the second series seems inevitable.

Riverdale

Riverdale Share (Netflix)

Chances are you’ve never seen this teenage drama or you’re completely obsessed with it – the show, based on Archie’s comic book characters, is already in cult status and is completely addictive once it started. Riverdale is a small, seemingly lovely town, the perfect place to live. But of course there is darkness. Archie Andrews is a high school footballer from the city, a class heartbeat, and we watch him and his friends as they react to the death of a classmate. If that’s not enough, you will also be offered setbacks, licking and teacher-student things to interest you.

The show was originally intended as a film, but during the development process it switched to television. A move that paid off: Riverdale has been extended for the fourth season and has been extended by a fifth. Two groups have also been born, the cooling adventures of Sabrina and Katy Keene.

Sabrina’s cooling adventures

Sabrina’s teenage witch was a huge hit in the 1990s, when the Archie cartoon of the same name starred Melissa Joan Hart. Several decades later, Netflix has relaunched the show with a darker and more mysterious edge, this time starring Kiernan Shipka, best known among drama fans as Sally Draper (Don’s daughter) in the AMC show Mad Men.

Originally intended to accompany Riverdale, the show finally came to life on its own when it moved to Netflix and began telling the story in terms of a witch, a semi-mortal and challenging existence between her.

Starring Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo and Michelle Gomez, Netflix is ​​now available for three seasons, so you have plenty to keep you busy …

BoJack rider

Widely the best animated series ever, this fantastic show – the brainchild of Raphael Bob-Waksberg – has been a talk of the comedy world since it exploded in 2014.

It could be said that any show featuring anthropomorphic horses trying to get beyond existential crises would be funny without brilliant casting and script – but luckily Bojack brings the comedy to eleven with both, many.

Enter the wonderful wonderful Will Arnett (among many others in “Arrested Evolution” – Gob Bluth) and star actors, including Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F Tompkins and Aaron Paul, as the main character, and you have an international hit.

Comedy fans be careful – you can spend a lot of time on it!

When they see us

Open DuVernay’s harassing series is hard to watch, but important. Starring desperate housewives actress Felicity Huffman, it tells the true story of five Central, five black and Spanish teenagers convicted of the 1989 rape in New York. They were accused and charged with harsh evidence. the racist system saw them in prison for a terrible crime to which they were unrelated. Acting beautifully, the drama will leave you spitting in resentment when you witness an incredible legal surf.

For four episodes, we watch these confused and frightened young men and their families as they try to move into police interviews and courtroom trials with a odds against them. Then it’s worth looking for “Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now” to see Opraht questioning the men behind the drama, their experiences, and the terrible impact of their beliefs on their lives.

Strange things

Strangers section (Netflix)

Paying homage to the world of Spielberg-inspired radio transmitters and Chopper bicycles of the 1980s, the Brothers Duffer’s “Strangers” is one of the greatest hits Netflix has ever made. The supernatural adventure, full of intrigue and horror, tells the story of a group of four friends in Hawkins, Indiana, who connect with a telekinetic supergirl and try to unravel a complex and strange sequence of phenomena.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Millie Bobby Brown and many others, this is an unacceptably good television.

As the seasons go by, the tension rises and more characters and secrets are intertwined in this fantastically observable story. And it also has a completely indelible soundtrack. The last drop was the “exhilarating and devastating” third season – and season four is confirmed …

Mindhunter

David Fincher’s gloomy serial killer drama didn’t let it hit the water cooler for the first time, but as many on demand show, its slow-built intrigue grabbed enough people for Netflix to extend for a second season.

The show follows FBI softman Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and his vicious partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they travel to the United States to question the nation’s most horrific serial killer.

Although it really takes a while to get started, the series will soon develop into an intriguing character exploration as Ford becomes more and more emotionally entangled in its work.

In addition to fantastic scripts and performances, this show stands out for its incredible visuals and mood, as you would expect from Mr Fincher.

Crown

One of Netflix’s flagships around the world, The Crown is arguably one of the most expensive TV shows ever made.

The sleek and luxurious drama of Peter Morgan’s (The Queen and Frost / Nixon) pen aims to map the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II over several seasons, with some deliberately planned resets and changes in the age of castings as time goes on.

For the first two seasons, Claire Foy and Matt Smith played Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philipina, and Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies took on the same key roles in the third and fourth seasons.

A truly captivating watch, it provides some insight (and a lot of artistic license) into the life of one of the most famous families to ever live.

Nahad

For a particular generation, it was a defining series of those teenage years, similar to sex education today. A brilliantly entertaining comedy based in Bristol, with a tender heart, focusing on a group of teenagers in their final years. The show updated the casting every few years to prevent the characters from getting trapped out of the premise – smart gear.

It’s a series that didn’t hold back – the storyline included depression, drug abuse, bipolar disorder, grief and eating disorders – but it never seemed a heavy hand as we looked at the characters we’ve invested in. Its bold and honest storytelling is exactly what appealed to the fans.

The show is a test of time and watching it gives an added bonus when they see stars like Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Kaluuya in their younger years. It’s a series that started a career, broke hearts and made us absolutely hooked.

Peaky Blinders

One of the biggest dramas the BBC has produced in the last decade, Steven Knight’s “Peaky Blinders” is so popular that even Birmingham now has its own festival where fans can come along, dress up, perform and listen to bands playing songs on the show’s soundtrack.

This crime epic called Cillian Murphy features an ensemble of Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson and Sophie Rundle, and has gained worldwide acclaim, all from Tom Cruise to David Bowie. It has a fairly wide fan base, but the 1920s gang series based on Brummie really have something for everyone. Sharp suits, sharper razors and performances that cut through the slag throughout the normal period. All four series are currently on the Netflix website – the fifth series will be available on the platform later this month.

Lucifer

It’s love for the show, because when Fox announced they would stop making the show, fans launched a huge online campaign that took the hash sign to the world of #SaveLucifer, and Netflix finally accepted it loud and clear and decided to bring the show back to the streaming platform.

Based on the character created by Neil Gaiman for Sandman’s comic book series, Tom Ellis plays Lucifer, the handsome and seductive Lord of Hell, who has made a home for himself in the harsh glamors of Los Angeles …

What could go wrong? You need to be careful to find out …

Stairs

Stairs (Netflix)

The original true crime documentary, the remarkable story of Michael Peterson’s trial, is the result of the vision of filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade for a new style of crime reporting. Originally aired in 2004, Netflix acquired the rights and released the series in 2018, with three new episodes that deepened again into a worrying incident and in a few days became one of the most eloquent shows of the year.

“I’ve spent 16 years of my life with this story,” de Lestrade tells the Radio Times. “And while it’s not been full-time filming and editing over the years, there haven’t really been a single day that it hasn’t been in my head.”

Unsuitable television for anyone interested in the real crime genre.

Marveli Jessica Jones

There’s always a detective, there’s always a dangerous man in an impeccable suit, there’s always distrustful customers and happy left hooks, and there’s always a girl in front of it all. Cherchez la femme fatale, as fictional waiters say.

This is perhaps the least superhero of Marvel’s output (wonderful?). Krysten Ritter is great as an indestructible woman who is broken and hidden from her history. Funny, with an unpleasant mouth, brittle and bally, Jones feels the role that Breaking Badi actress has been waiting for. Supremacy is almost a distraction; at best, he just plays rubber in a big city.

As for David Tennant …, he happily stamps your memories of Dr. Who. He promises to be completely vulgar – you don’t love to hate him, you just hate him. He is every abusive spouse and controlling boyfriend everve ever, the ones who made you not yourself, the ones you can’t escape.

Three seasons are available to savour on Netflix.

Merlin

Much like Smallville, which took us back to Superman’s younger years, this BBC teatime hit showed us an adolescent Merlin, played by Colin Morgan, just as he was befriending Arthur. This reimagined prequel to the popular Arthurian legend, which kept the same characters but wandered a little from the traditional tales, proved to be a huge success, attracting millions of viewers and running for five series.

Unlike in the original legends, this version of Arthur and Merlin are a similar age and the pair’s friendship gets off to a difficult start, with neither particularly impressed by the other. Merlin, who is concealing his incredible magical abilities, is made Arthur’s servant and eventually they bond before embarking on adventures together. Along the way they meet Guinevere, known as Gwen, who starts up a frowned-upon relationship with Arthur. And of course there’s a dragon! Voiced by John Hurt, no less. Fun, family-friendly fantasy.

Making a murderer

A poster child for Netflix and one of the true crime documentaries that spurred hundreds of similar shows in the following years, Making a Murderer has become one of the streaming giant’s most talked-about shows since the ten-part documentary premiered in December 2015.

Following the story of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man who served 18 years in prison after being wrongly accused of attempted murder and sexual assault, and was subsequently convicted of a different murder, this series gripped the world and become the focus of much debate. Made by film-makers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, the extraordinary piece of television was filmed over a decade. A must-watch for any true crime fans – with the second season blowing the story wide open all over again, it’s unlikely the public’s fascination with this case is going to wain anytime soon.

Dark

Netflix’s first German-language series is a mind-bending, time-warping and completely engrossing series that proves that Scandinavia doesn’t have the monopoly on excellent subtitled drama.

The show instantly drew comparisons to Stranger Things and it’s easy to see why. After all, it tells the story of a child who goes missing from a small town under mysterious circumstances, leaving everyone baffled (so far so Hawkins). But this programme is darker and weirder, and doesn’t revel in any 80s throwbacks or a nostalgic soundtrack. Of course, once you get past the initial premise there are lots of differences, and the show deserves credit in its own right.

As children continue to vanish from the German town of Winden, we follow four estranged families. They find themselves unravelling a complex mystery involving time travel and conspiracies across many generations, and all we can do is try to keep up with them!

There are two series to get stuck into on Netflix, with a third and final season on its way.

Star Trek: Discovery

Back in 2017 (long before the excitement of Picard), this was the first Star Trek TV series since Enterprise ended in 2005, and anticipation was high. Luckily the show found its feet in a fiercely confident manner, giving Trekkies exactly what they wanted from the off. The seventh series in the franchise introduces us to a brand-new set of characters boldly going where no man has gone before on the USS Discovery. Jason Isaacs stars as Captain Gabriel Lorca, who tries to balance his personal issues with his responsibilities to the crew.

This series is actually a prequel, so the action takes place a decade before the original series, which featured William Shatner Captain Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as Mr Spock. The United Federation of Planets is at war with the Klingon houses for much of the first season.

Two seasons are available on Netflix, with the third expected at some point in 2020.

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Netflix is producing a huge amount of true crime shows these days, with a good deal of them becoming some of the streaming platform’s most talked-about content. This show was one of the break-out successes of the Christmas 2019 period despite its theme being less than festive, joyous or fun.

In 2010, a horrifying online video of an anonymous man suffocating two kittens went viral – whereupon a gang of amateur sleuths led by Deanna Thompson, a data analyst for one of the big casinos in Las Vegas, and John Green, from LA, vowed to work together to track down the perpetrator. That’s the starting point for a consistently amazing, disturbing three-part documentary. If it were fiction you’d dismiss it as too implausible, but it’s fact and that’s why it continues to be one of the true crime docu-series that you need to have seen on demand.

Top Boy

An award-winning drama about gang life and drug dealing on an east London estate, Top Boy ran for two series on Channel 4 in the UK between 2011 and 2013 and completely changed the face of drama. For once this didn’t seem like a middle-class, disconnected writing team trying to throw together a programme about the youth on the streets. The voices and performances felt authentic, and the show won huge acclaim for its realism.

It also caught the attention of rapper Drake. Unlike the rest of us, who have to lump it when our favourite series end, Drake worked with Netflix to finance a revival and get the original writer back on board. He even executive produces the new episodes. Series three, which sees Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson reprise their lead roles, is now available to view and a fourth is on its way. It might take you a couple of episodes to get into the style, but it’s worth it. And it’s so cool that rapper Dave has even joined the cast.

Atypical

A warm, heartfelt coming-of-age drama, set in Connecticut, about a family whose 18-year-old son Sam is on the autism spectrum. We follow him as he navigates the trials of dating and relationships, and tries to strengthen his fractured bond with his dad.

The show is created by Robia Rashid, who formerly worked as a producer on How I Met Your Mother and The Goldbergs, so you know you’re in safe hands, and the series goes to great lengths to give an accurate depiction of one man’s experience of autism. There is an autistic writer on the team as well as autistic actors in the cast.

Series three landed recently, and Sam (Keir Gilchrist) is off to college, where he faces a whole new set of challenges and adventures.

Series 1-3 are all available to watch on Netflix, with a fourth and final season expected in 2021.

Dark Tourist

Forget Wish You Were Here, this is no ordinary travel show. Kiwi journalist David Farrier (often referred to as New Zealand’s answer to Louis Theroux) travels to the world’s grimmest tourist destinations, seeking out the sinister hotspots that most of us would ignore.

He hops onto a tour tracing the footsteps of Charles Manson, visits a radiation-ravaged no-go zone in Fukushima and takes a meeting with Pablo Escobar’s former hitman in Colombia. He even visits the UK (a dubious honour in this instance), where he recreates a WWII battle in Maidstone and takes a phone call from notoriously violent prisoner Charles Bronson.

We’re not sure how much fun all of this is for poor David (he must have got so excited when Netflix offered him a travel show, only to grimace at the itinerary…) but it actually makes a great TV programme for the rest of us! Despite the macabre themes, it’s really an easy and pleasant watch.

Arrested Development

This show is the definition of a cult hit. Either you’re obsessed with it and like to go round making chicken noises when you discuss it, or it has passed you by. This is the time to catch up though, as TV’s most dysfunctional family has made its home on Netflix.

The comedy series, starring Jason Bateman and Portia De Rossi, was the brainchild of Hollywood director Ron Howard and originally ran on Fox for three seasons from 2003 to 2006. It’s the story of a spoilt, once-wealthy family who continue their lavish lifestyle despite the fact they can no longer afford it.

After its cancellation there was a long wait before Netflix revived the show in 2013, much to the excitement of its loyal fanbase. The show’s return to screen has not always been smooth though, and the controversy surrounding Jessica Walters and Jeffrey Tambor in the run-up to season five certainly coloured fans’ expectations and left us wondering what the future of the show would be. But it doesn’t change the ground-breaking impact the series once had.

Gavin & Stacey

James Corden might be a household name in the United States these days as the presenter of The Late Late Show and frontman for Carpool Karaoke, but long before he was a talk-show host, he was the critically acclaimed co-writer (alongside Ruth Jones) and star of beloved British comedy Gavin & Stacey.

This hilarious show, which returned to British screens for a Christmas special in 2019 to record audiences, follows the long-distance relationship between Gavin (Mathew Horne) from Essex and Stacey (Joanna Page) from South Wales, and charts the curious and often dysfunctional ways that their families interact with them, and each other.

With supporting cast including brilliant comic actors like Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, there’s a lot of reasons to fall in love with this show on Netflix, just like millions already did back on the BBC.

Queer Eye

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was a big hit in the early noughties. Netflix spied an opportunity to revamp the feel-good series and the reboot struck a chord with viewers around the world, leaving us all crying happy tears. In fact the all-new Fab Five have proved an even greater success than their predecessors.

The misconception with Queer Eye is that it’s purely a makeover show, but actually the wardrobe transformation is a tiny part of the process. It’s really a programme about people who have lost their confidence and stopped caring about themselves. When they start to open up and discuss what’s happened in their lives, the Fab Five respond with the perfect mix of compassion, sensitivity and inspirational ideas. Nobody is forced to cut their hair or paint their living room, it’s a gentle approach that gives people their self-esteem back. The results are life-changing, emotional and joyous.

Tan France provides the style advice, Jonathan Van Ness specialises in male grooming, Bobby is the design expert, Karamo deals with culture and Antoni occasionally chops an avocado.

Orange Is the New Black

Back when Netflix was desperately trying to prove to the world that its original dramas were worth watching, they needed a series to follow the success of House of Cards and to keep the momentum going. That series was Orange Is The New Black, an addictive ensemble drama set in a women’s prison, following naïve, middle-class Piper Kerman (Taylor Schilling) as she embarks on a 15-month sentence for moving drug money. It was a crime she committed years ago, for her girlfriend, before she settled into a quiet life. As her world falls apart she must adapt to prison life and get to know her fellow inmates…

Of course it’s not the first drama about women behind bars (bring back Bad Girls!) but it’s unique in its production values, the quality of its strong, funny, racially diverse cast and the way in which it gripped its audience. If you missed it first time round, we’re jealous you’ve got it all still to enjoy.

Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate in Dead to Me

Christina Applegate puts in a career-best performance in this brilliantly binge-worthy black comedy from writer Liz Feldman, which became the must-see, most-talked-about Netflix show when it dropped last May.

Here’s the set-up: Jen loses her husband in a hit-and-run accident and is consumed by her loss. Against her better judgement she attends a group grief counselling session and begrudgingly starts talking to Judy. They bond over mutual loss and quickly become firm friends, turning to each other in their darkest hours, much to Jen’s great surprise. However, one of the women is guarding a terrible secret that threatens to upend their friendship and derail both of their lives entirely. It’s a touching, funny and addictive exploration of bereavement and female friendship with a gripping, soapy undercurrent that will have you telling yourself that one perennial Netflix lie, “I’ll just watch one more episode before bed.”

Get it watched before series two comes along later this year.

Happy Valley

Sally Wainwright is one of Britain’s most prolific and gifted drama writers – she’s the genius behind Gentleman Jack, Last Tango in Halifax and Unforgiven. This razor sharp BBC One series is right up there with her very best work and although it is technically catalogued as a crime drama, it is so much more.

Set in Yorkshire, the series stars Sarah Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran and Steve Pemberton, and tells the story of a police officer, Catherine, searching for the man who raped her late daughter, Becky. James Norton plays the criminal she is looking for, skinhead Tommy Lee Royce, and if you’re a fan of James in his nice guy Grantchester role it’s worth watching this just to see his incredible range as an actor. Sarah Lancashire steals the show though with a pitch-perfect, funny, distressing and ultimately BAFTA-winning performance.

Both series are available on Netflix, and Sally Wainwright has always promised that she will one day write a third. Fingers crossed.

The doctor who

We don’t need to tell you what Doctor Who is all about! But if you’ve recently got back into the show in the Jodie Whittaker/Chris Chibnall era, or if you just fancy a bit of telly nostalgia, why not treat yourself to a few episodes from the NuWho back catalogue? And if you’ve only heard about this show but you’re too embarrassed to admit you’ve never seen an episode, there’s no judgement here – we just recommend you get stuck in now and see what all the fuss is about!

Ten series will take you from the Christopher Eccleston’s headline-grabbing revival of the show in 2005, through to David Tennant’s stint in the TARDIS, Matt Smith’s time as the Doctor and of course Peter Capaldi’s appearances too. But of course it’s not just about the Doctor, you can relive Billie Piper’s iconic performance as Rose and Jenna Colman’s popular turn as Clara as well.

Sina

Elizabeth Lail stars alongside Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley in this extremely popular stalker thriller, which proved to be a huge hit for Netflix. Don’t look for subtlety or nuance in this show – it’s an unapologetically crowd-pleasing, twisty-turny drama that prioritises gasps and shock value over realism. Go with it and you’ll really enjoy it.

The show tells the story of a New York book-keeper (who just happens to be a serial killer), who becomes instantly infatuated with one of his customers. Infatuation turns into a dangerous obsession and soon he is consumed by the thought of her, keeping a close eye on her social media and needing to know where she is at all times. She’s blissfully unaware – but how long for?

There’s two series to enjoy (the second season takes place in Los Angeles but we don’t want to spoil series one by telling you any more!) and series three is on the way in 2021.

Sense8

If you’re planning to check out this series, please can we recommend that you put your phone down and give the show your full attention. Because the truth is that even if you’re concentrating with all of your might there’s a good chance you still might not understand what’s going on!

The series is an intricate, sprawling sci-fi invention from the minds of The Wachowskis (who gave us The Matrix series and Jupiter Ascending). It follows a group of eight strangers from different corners of the globe who are connected by shared prophetic visions, known as Sensates. What follows is a tailspin of sex, acrobatic fight scenes and endless intrigue – all sadly cancelled after two seasons.

The show relies on its ensemble cast featuring Daryl Hannah, Tuppence Middleton and Freema Agyeman and is shot all over the world. It has won praise for its inclusion of LGBTQ+ storylines as well as its sense of ambition and scale.

The Politician

Anything Ryan Murphy does gets our attention. After all, this is the man who created Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story and Pose – quite an impressive list of memorable TV shows.

The Politician, which dropped on Netflix in September 2019, was naturally hotly anticipated. It’s the story of Payton Hobart, a rich student from Santa Barbara, California who has known since the tender age of seven that he wants to be President of the United States. There’s only one obstacle in his way: high school, a nightmare for so many of us. For Payton, this is the chance for him to have his first taste of an election. He’s running to become President of his student body, but he’s up against one of the popular kids. He’s going to have to think smart to win this one, and he’s happy to play dirty if he needs to…

Season one is ready to watch and a second series has already been commissioned.

Friends

The most popular TV show of all time caused quite the stir when it landed on Netflix, as a new generation of viewers started to tune in and pick holes in the scripts. Millennials were upset the series wasn’t as politically correct as it should be and raised their objections on social media, while the show’s loyal army of fans leapt to its defence. It got tense.

Despite that burst of controversy, Friends is still one of those shows that we love to watch over and over again – the characters, the friendships, the impossible-to-afford central New York apartment, everything about it represents the life we wish we were leading. And even though we know each of the 236 episodes word for word, it’s weirdly comforting to watch them all again.

Although it’s never hard to find this series somewhere on the telly, Netflix gives us the chance to either binge a series from start to finish or hand-pick our favourite episodes – the one with Ross’s sandwich, the one with the apartment swap, the one where Ross and Rachel were on a break – whichever one you fancy. The dream.

Marcella

When we heard that the creator of incredible Swedish series The Bridge, Hans Rosenfeldt, had written a new drama for ITV we were excited – a British twist on the Nordic noir genre sounded right up our street. And the result was just as dark, intricate and complex as we were hoping for.

Anna Friel stars as troubled female former detective Marcella Backland, who lives in London and suffers from violent black-outs. Apart from dealing with her mental health struggles, Marcella’s life is thrown into disarray when her husband leaves her and uproots their children’s lives in the process. She throws herself into work – returning to the police for the first time in 15 years to investigate an unsolved case when it appears a serial killer has become active again. With the weight of the world on her shoulders, it’s difficult for her to hide her woes from her colleagues – especially when her own life starts to interweave with the case.

Two seasons are available to view, with a third in the works now.

Salt Fat Acid Heat

There’s no shortage of cookery shows on TV at the moment, we’re all well aware of this. But there’s something about presenter and writer Samin Nosrat that just makes us want to spend time in her company. And her genuine excitement for food and cooking turns this show into a rather interesting proposition. Samin travels the world, taking us with her into far-flung kitchens to learn some basic culinary principles that should set us up for any dish we fancy making. Her trips in the series are as diverse as Japan, Italy and Yucatan.

And if you’re wondering about the unconventional title – these are the four factors that Samin claims can really make or break any dish. “Master these four elements, master the kitchen”, says the Netflix programme description. It’s still not as catchy as Ready, Steady, Cook but we all know you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover!

Good Girls

This is one of the most outrageously underrated shows on Netflix. Filling the void left by Desperate Housewives, it’s hilarious, dramatic and brilliantly brought to life by three of America’s most watchable TV actresses – Christina Hendricks (Mad Men legend), Mae Whitman (from Arrested Development) and Retta (who you’ll know from her excellent performance as Donna in Parks and Recreation).

They play fed-up mums who are strapped for cash and end up justifying the crazy decision to rob a grocery store. Unfortunately for them the repercussions are far greater than they could have realised – they’ve trodden on the toes of a criminal gang. Suddenly they face a choice: embrace a life of crime and dodgy dealings or lose everything.

So easy to binge, you’ll get through the two series in record time. Luckily season three drops later this year.

The Office (UK)

When The Office was first shown to a BBC focus group back in 2001 it reportedly received the lowest ever score for any programme. But now Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s workplace mockumentary is generally regarded as one of the most innovative pieces of British comedy of a generation. Its influence can still be felt in so many comedies that have come along since.

Set in a paper merchant sales office, this is a show about characters rather than plot. Boss David Brent (Gervais) is hilarious and heart-breaking with his warped view of the world and his own role within it. But really Martin Freeman is the heart of this show as nice guy Tim – the man who is stuck in a job he can’t stand, in love with his colleague, Dawn, who won’t leave her useless other half, and forced to sit next to annoying Gareth, played perfectly by Mackenzie Crook.

You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll feel a brand-new appreciation for your own colleagues.

Maniac

We’ve seen a fair few bizarre shows in our time, but this series is right up there. The question is, is it trippy and weird in a brilliant way, or just too confusing to get into? That’s for you to decide.

One thing we can promise is star power: Emma Stone and Jonah Hill lead the cast, which also includes legends Sally Field and Gabriel Byrne. The story is loosely based on a Norwegian drama of the same name and introduces us to two strangers who meet during the course of a mind-boggling pharmaceutical trial. What happens next is difficult to explain on paper, but it’s certainly not boring.

There’ll be no second series of this show, it’s standalone, so why not brace yourself and see if you can fathom it. Interestingly, it’s directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who also worked on highly acclaimed drama True Detective, and directs upcoming Bond film No Time to Die.

Gilmore Girls

Remember when TV wasn’t all about crime dramas and alternate universes? This sharp-talking, caffeine-fuelled comedy from the early ‘00s was defining moment for many of us and ran for seven seasons. Set in a fictional town in Connecticut, it’s the story of a single mother, Lorelai, and her daughter, Rory as they navigate their lives. While they both face their own challenges, it’s the central relationship between them that’s the beating heart of the show. You’ll feel a huge rush of nostalgia and warmth as you watch.

You may remember this series also made a remarkable comeback thanks to Netflix, with A Year in the Life reuniting the cast for four much-enjoyed episodes.

Watch out for a couple of huge stars who were part of the cast – Melissa McCarthy as Lorelai’s best friend, Sookie St James and Milo Ventimiglia as a love interest for Rory. And if you’re wondering why Rory looks so familiar, we’ll help you out: Alexis Bledel who plays her also stars opposite Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale.

GLOW

Sometimes it can feel like TV only has three plots – love triangles, murky crimes and aliens. So props to Netflix for giving us a breath of fresh air with this comedy drama, which offers something brand new alongside the nostalgia of a great 1980s soundtrack.

The series tells the story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (aka GLOW), a real-life group formed to promote women’s wrestling on telly. The characters in this series are fictional though. Alison Brie stars as Ruth, a struggling actress who ends up auditioning for the wrestling group to make ends meet. Little does she know that her former best friend Debbie has already been hired – the two got along famously until Ruth stole Debbie’s husband. It seems certain that their bitter feud will either destroy the show or raise it to a whole new level.

Season three arrived last summer, with Thelma & Louise legend Geena Davis joining the cast. If you can see past the leotards, this is an excellent drama and there’s great fun to be had.

Sherlock

This series got a bit strange, confusing and overly complicated towards the end, but when it was good, boy was it elementary! Benedict Cumberbatch is perfectly cast as Sherlock, the sociopathic but fiercely clever detective, while Martin Freeman elevates the usually dull role of Watson to actually make him interesting in his own right. Together their chemistry is palpable and it’s the ultimate TV bromance (Ant and Dec are great, but how many criminals have they put behind bars?).

It was a genius twist from Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss to bring Arthur Conan Doyle’s popular stories into the present day and the earlier series are full of fun, wit and sparkle, as well as the dramatic tension of the detective stories themselves. Special mention to Andrew Scott, who was wowing us with his performance as arch-villain Moriarty long before he became Fleabag’s sexy priest.

Grab your deerstalker hat and your swishy coat, and remind yourself how great this series really is.

American Crime Story

This anthology series may be a spin-off from American Horror Story, but by no means is it a poor relation. The People vs OJ Simpson, starring Cuba Gooding Junior as OJ and David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian, was one of the most talked-about series of 2017, and rightly so. It took a case we all think we know and turned it into compelling, edge of your seat drama. At the heart of the story was Sarah Paulson’s stunning performance as lead prosecutor Marcia Clark, who found herself in the glare of the media lens when she was just trying to do her job.

The follow up came with The Assassination of Gianni Versace, starring Darren Criss, Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz, telling the story of the famous fashion designer’s murder. Both series are currently available to view, while season three, Impeachment is on its way. The third instalment will tell the story of the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal that shook the White House.

Schitt’s Creek

A brilliant Canadian sitcom, which takes a little bit of time to get going but is worth the investment. By the time the second season swings around all the characters have found their footing in the most deliciously entitled way.

The show, which is currently on its sixth season, follows the privileged, once-wealthy Rose family, who attempt to rebuild their lives in the amusingly named titular town. Dad Johnny bought Schitt’s Creek as a joke in 1991, when money was no object. It’s the only place they can think of to go, and they are hoping the red carpet will be rolled out, but their influence isn’t as great as they would like.

Forced to live in adjoining motel rooms, the family of four – including grown-up spoilt children David and Alexis – have to make the best of a bad situation. A nightmare for them to live through, a delight for us to watch.

13 Reasons Why

Even if you haven’t watched this show, you’ll have heard about it. The much-discussed teen drama, based on Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, tells the story of the suicide of 17-year-old Hannah Baker. Its narrative is built upon a series of cassette tapes that she left to a former love interest Clay Jensen, detailing her reasons for killing herself, and we learn more each episode about the terrible circumstances that left her facing such struggles with her mental health.

While series one proved a hit with viewers, it was also controversial. The show came under fire for exposing a young audience to graphic scenes and sensitive themes, as many wondered if Netflix had gone too far. Indeed, the streaming service has since edited out the suicide scene from series one and the original version is no longer available to view.

Despite the debate around the show, it’s been a conversation-starter for many young people and remains a gripping piece of drama. Season three is out now,while a fourth and final series has also been commissioned.

Black Earth Rising

Michaela Coel shot to fame and became the toast of the TV world off the back of her brilliant sitcom Chewing Gum. She gave a very different, dramatic performance in this political thriller though, playing Kate Ashby a woman who was rescued as a young child during the Rwandan genocide and adopted by Eve Ashby (Harriet Walter), a world-class British prosecutor in international criminal law.

With acclaimed talent behind the camera too, in the form of BAFTA-winning writer Hugo Blick (who also gave us The Honourable Woman starring Maggie Gyllenhaal), this is a classy eight-part drama tackling the prosecution of international war crimes and the thorny issue of the West’s relationship with Africa. It’s not the lightest watch, and for that reason it didn’t get the ratings it deserved, but this is incredibly well made, beautifully acted and well worth your time. You just need to be in the right mood as you sit down to watch.

The Witcher

Ever since Game of Thrones has ended, people have been looking for the new Game of Thrones – and although almost any fantasy series that’s been made in the past few years has given itself this label, The Witcher has probably had one of the biggest impacts on the fantasy world.

Based on a series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher franchise was already developed for TV and was a very popular video game series before this Netflix adaptation – so it came with a ready-made fan base and weight of expectation.

Starring former Superman Henry Cavill as the titular monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, a gruff and taciturn swordsman hated and feared by the people he protects from supernatural beasties, it has been received well – and is certainly worth your time if you’re a lover of the fantasy genre.

Flint Town

For every Making a Murderer and Fyre Festival series, there are tens of other fantastic documentaries tucked away on Netflix that we never quite get round to watching. This series is an incredible portrait of a town at breaking point. We see Flint in the American state of Michigan through the eyes of the city’s law enforcement, and the people they’re meant to protect, after a TV crew spent two years filming there. They went out with the police on jobs from 2015-2017 as Donald Trump was coming into power.

The citizens are at loggerheads with the police, who are just trying to do their jobs under increasingly challenging circumstances. It doesn’t help that there are only 98 cops for a city of 100,000 people. We witness water crises, poverty, systematic neglect, endless problems, and we’re left wondering how they can possibly turn this around. The eight-part series is a sobering insight into a troubled town that will stay with you long after you’ve watched it.

Master of None

We fell in love with comedian Aziz Ansari when he gave us the gloriously self-centred, entrepreneurial brat Tom Haverford in Parks and Recreation. This semi-autobiographical series is his chance to prove what he can do away from Pawnee, and it’s a hugely relatable, understated depiction of dating in the big city.

Aziz, who co-wrote the series, explores love and friendship from the perspective of a single 30-something actor. He plays Dev, an actor living in New York city, desperately trying to keep his spirits up after a string of failed auditions and dead-end dates. Luckily he has his friends around him, all of whom are dealing with similar troubles.

Series two features a spontaneous trip to Italy, which is quite the episode! This great series proves that romcoms don’t have to be cheesy so prepare for heartbreak, some squirming and a lot of laughter. Plus watch out for Dev’s mum and dad, played sweetly by Aziz’s own parents.

Parade’s End

Don’t be alarmed, but Benedict Cumberbatch went blonde for this mini-series. Consider yourself warned. Hair drama aside, this lavish BBC adaptation of Ford Madox Ford’s novels was showered in award nominations and accolades when it aired in 2012, with The Hollywood Reporter calling it ‘the highbrow Downton Abbey’. Celebrated playwright Tom Stoppard wrote the script (after staying away from TV screenwriting for decades) and the performances are first rate in a cast that includes Stephen Graham, Anne-Marie Duff, Rupert Everett and Miranda Richardson.

Set against the backdrop of the impending First World War, Cumberbatch plays Christopher Tietjens, a man who rushes into marriage with the wrong woman and then finds himself embroiled in a love triangle. It’s a story of repression, heartbreak and regret, but it’s the viper wit of Rebecca Hall as Sylvia Tietjens that makes Parade’s End truly remarkable. Her reference to a character as “that scrub-faced ladies’ champion of the regular bowel movement” must be one of the best putdowns on TV.

The Umbrella Academy

Superheroes tend to be loners, so it’s fun to see them in a family setting. But living with people who wear capes and save lives every two minutes is never going to be plain sailing.

Ellen Page and Mary J Blige star in this fantasy series set in alternate universe, adapted from comics written by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way. Ellen plays Vanya, one of seven children adopted by a billionaire. Unlike her brothers and sisters – all of whom were born on the same day to mothers who didn’t know they were pregnant (a terrifying concept for all women to get their heads around!) – Vanya doesn’t have superpowers. She can only watch on as her estranged siblings get back together to try to solve the mystery of their foster father’s death. Oh and they also plan to save the world while they’re at it.

The series has proved a huge hit – it was the third most popular show on Netflix in 2019.

The End of the F***ing World

Based on a graphic novel, this dark comedy-drama proved to be a surprise hit when it aired on Channel 4, bagging BAFTA nominations and a massive fanbase.

The show is about two teenagers on the run from their lives. There’s schoolboy James, who believes he is a psychopath, and Alyssa, his classmate, who is angry at the world and has latched onto James as a means of escape. Little does she know what he’s planning – bored with killing animals, he’s decided he’d like to murder a human and that the dubious honour should go to Alyssa. That’s why he agrees to a road trip – so he can find a chance to kill her. How long will she stay oblivious to his true intentions and will he succeed?

The show’s creator Charlie Covell has said the show ends well after two seasons and it’s extremely unlikely there will be a third. You never know, though.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

If you feel you need cheering up at the moment – and let’s face it, who doesn’t? – look no further than the endlessly optimistic Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

For its first original sitcom, Netflix went to legendary actress and writer Tina Fey, who dreamt up this delightfully odd story with her 30 Rock collaborator Robert Carlock.

After being abducted by a cult leader, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) spent 15 years in an underground bunker with three fellow abductees, believing the Earth had been reduced to a nuclear wasteland. But the Indiana Mole Women (as the media quickly labels them) are rescued by a SWAT team and discover that the world remains full of life…

While the premise may initially sound a little dark, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a comedy through and through, with the same zany sense of humour that made Fey’s previous series such a hit.

Pride and Prejudice

Yes, the Pride and Prejudice, the one with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, the film guaranteed to make you smile on a sick day, rainy Sunday or Christmas holiday. If you haven’t seen this definitive TV adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, we insist you do so as soon as is humanly possible.

It’s the story of the five Bennet sisters and their flapping mother, who is obsessed with making sure they all marry well. They have varying levels of success in this pursuit, but it’s headstrong Lizzi we’re most interested in. Very much her own woman, she’s not interested in finding a wealthy match and is repulsed when introduced to the wealthy but arrogant Mr Darcy. Little does she know she’s about to fall in love with him.

Featuring a bizarrely erotic scene in a pond and some of the nation’s best loved stars, this is a treat from start to finish. Also worth pointing out that the novel was the original inspiration for Bridget Jones’s Diary, so the plot might feel familiar…

Altered Carbon

Joel Kinnaman, Altered Carbon (Netflix, BA)

Based on a “cyberpunk noir” novel by Richard K Morgan set 300 years in the future, Altered Carbon requires you to concentrate. New technology has allowed for human consciousness to be digitised, meaning that humans can theoretically live for ever by hopping from body to body. Now little more than a vessel, the bodies that carry us around are referred to, rather glibly, as sleeves.

At the heart of the story is Takeshi Kovacs (aka House of Cards’s Joel Kinnaman), an elite, interstellar warrior whose consciousness has been awakened for the first time in over 200 years and placed inside the body of a US soldier. The man who brought him back, aristocrat Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy), has done so in order for Kovacs to solve his own murder…

Kinnaman was replaced by Avengers star Anthony Mackie in series two, and there’s a slightly-less-headscratching companion anime movie Altered Carbon: Resleeved to enjoy, too.

Homeland

Sometimes a TV series comes along and the whole world pays attention. That’s certainly how it felt when Homeland first arrived on our screens. It was the timely tale of troubled CIA agent Carrie Mathieson, played to great acclaim by Claire Danes, and Nicholas Brody, a US marine portrayed by our very own Damian Lewis. Carrie suspects Brody was turned by al-Qaeda during his time as a prisoner of war, and keeps a close eye on him – as a nation celebrates a war hero, is he actually plotting their demise? Or has Carrie got it all wrong?

The show is currently on its eighth and final season, and let’s face it, most of us have given up on it by now. But when it started it was stupendous – superbly scripted and wonderfully unpredictable. While Danes and Lewis put in powerhouse performances, the show is also elevated by a stellar supporting cast including Mandy Patinkin, David Harewood and Rupert Friend.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Monty Python’s Flying Circus logo

Sometimes we get so obsessed with all of the shiny new shows dropping in front of our eyes, we forget to look back at some of the all-time greats.

Monty Python, formed by titans of comedy including John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin, is a comedy troupe with sketches so silly that they are ultimately timeless. The cult series inspired a generation of comedians with skits including Dead Parrot, in which a pet shop owner tries to convince a customer that his pet bird is snoozing not deceased, and the Ministry of Silly Walks, which will have you crying with laughter with its surreal humour (it’s what John Cleese’s long limbs were made for). The impact of these series can still be felt today, and for all the new comedians launching onto the circuit every year, you’ll still be hard-pressed to find anyone funnier.

You’ll also know the Pythons for their films including The Life of Brian and The Holy Grail, which are available to view too.

Narcos/Narcos: Mexico

Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico season 2 (Netflix) Carlos Somonte/Netflix

This is a spectacular drama series, too often unfairly dismissed as a successor to Breaking Bad. The story, based on real events, follows the never-ending game of cat and mouse between infamous drug king Pablo Escobar, the Colombian authorities and the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), breaking down the myths and telling the story of Escobar’s turbulent life. The first two series were filmed in Colombia, where Escobar made his billions distributing cocaine, and takes us from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, when the authorities finally caught up with him.

The series returned for a third outing, but with the Escobar story told it turned its attention to the new drug lords on the block the Cali Cartel. Season four was initially intended to follow the same path, but development led the writers in another direction entirely, with a spin-off called Narcos: Mexico, exploring the country’s war on drugs and taking inspiration from real-life incidents.

Derry Girls

Lisa McGee’s inspired sitcom about a group of girls navigating teenage life during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s explores the usual teen melodramas through the prism of an international conflict. No mean feat, but the balance of humour, heart and just the right amount of pathos is what made the show such a colossal hit for Channel 4 when it launched in 2018 – as well as a fantastic soundtrack. After all, just because adults are embroiled in political turmoil, it doesn’t stop young girls worrying about spots, boys and friendship dramas.

The haunting final scene of series one summed it all up. The much-talked about ending juxtaposed the girls’ school talent show with their families watching breaking news on the TV, while the Cranberries’ Dreams played in the background – one of the TV moments of that year, it left many in tears.

Series one is available to view now.

Derren Brown

Prepare to be bamboozled all over again, as you relive the incredible work of British illusionist Derren Brown. Whether you think he’s a skilled psychological manipulator, or just a great showman, it is difficult to fathom what he is able to achieve by challenging our beliefs, using his own version of magic.

The shows see Derren set up outrageous, ambitious and sometimes ethically dodgy social experiments, often involving a real person, thrown into a staged scenario. The Push involves Derren setting out with the aim of turning a normal, perfectly pleasant person into a murderer, while in Sacrifice he tries to create a hero, someone who will take a bullet for a stranger. Can he manipulate people into behaviour they would think impossible?

In Miracle, Derren aims to expose the fraudulence of the so-called supernatural powers of faith healers, mediums and others, by mimicking what they do without contacting the other side…

You’ll be left thinking about these shows for weeks after you’ve watched them.

Fargo

At first there were a few raised eyebrows: how would the classic Coen Brothers film work as a TV show? Would they ruin it? Then we watched it and felt an instant wave of relief – this series is nothing short of exceptional.

The “true” story of crime in Minnesota has three largely stand-alone series on Netflix, all of which are 100% worth your precious viewing time. Series one stars Sherlock’s Martin Freeman as a mild-mannered insurance salesman in a provincial Minnesota town. His life unravels after meeting a mysterious stranger played superbly by Billy Bob Thornton. The twists and turns keep you guessing right up to the end of this moody and intelligent drama.

Series two had a new cast including Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson and Ted Danson. Set in March 1979 the story acts as a prequel to the first series and follows the complex story of the town during investigations of three murders. Meanwhile series three of Fargo stars Ewan McGregor in a dual-role as brothers Emmit and Ray.

Apart from the weirdness of hearing Martin Freeman do an American accent, this is near-perfect TV.

The Thick of It

Armando Iannucci’s satire on modern British government is heralded as one of the best comedies of the modern age. And although politics in recent times has arguably moved beyond satire, there is still plenty to enjoy in this breathtakingly well-observed comedy, set in the fictional Department of Social Affairs and Citizenship.

Don’t watch it with your grandma, though, or any small children. Peter Capaldi stars as foul-mouthed spin doctor Malcolm Tucker and the language is extremely strong. The character is inspired by Tony Blair’s advisor Alistair Campbell, who apparently finds the show hilarious. You’ll also spot comedian Chris Addison as junior policy advisor Ollie Reeder and Rebecca Front as an MP, Nicola Murray.

The Thick of It has gone on to inspire a film, an American version and the US comedy Veep, from the same creator. All four series of the original ground-breaking show are available to watch right now.

The Movies That Made Us

Some films are entertaining, others are life-changing. Not just for the fans but for the cast and crew, who find themselves responsible for an iconic chapter in cinema history that touches millions of lives. This simple and fascinating series takes a look at some of the films that turned into box-office gold in the 1980s and 1990s, interviewing the people responsible for them. We’ll discover behind-the-scenes secrets, the moments that threatened to halt filming and the 11th-hour changes we never knew about as we take a trip down memory lane and see some of our favourite movies in a whole new light.

With Die Hard, Home Alone, Ghost Busters and Dirty Dancing all going under the microscope, this series celebrates some of the most beloved movies of a certain era. Of course you’ll want to make sure you’ve got access to the movie to watch afterwards, now that you know all the blood, sweat and tears that went into bringing it to screen!

Whitechapel

Jack the Ripper’s old stamping ground becomes the scene of a modern-day crimewave in this grimly gothic whodunnit. Rupert Penry-Jones heads up a team of ‘tecs that includes Phil Davis and Steve Pemberton dealing with murders that replicate historical crimes. Series one focuses on a Ripper-esque copycat, with later outings centring on the Krays’ impact on east London, and the notorious Ratcliff Highway Murders. Bonkers but addictive.

