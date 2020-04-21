The best nature documentaries on Netflix, Disney + and Prime to celebrate Parliament 2020

Netflix and Disney + are much different than Tiger King and classic animations – and Earth Day is a great way to explore the many stunning events available on request.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Earth Day is an annual celebration on April 22, during which people around the world gather to support environmental protection.

The culmination of Earth Month – a month-long environmental holiday every April – is a slightly different event this year as people exchange labels and discs for webinars and online petitions.

In response, streaming platforms have added some truly awe-inspiring documentaries – so that the best nature documentaries on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + are behind Planet Earth in Disneynatur’s entire National Geographic documentaries, to lock the Earth Day.

The best nature documentaries on Netflix

Our planet

Our planet (Netflix)

With the perfect Earth Day message, Netflix collaborated to create the World Wide Fund for Nature for this nature documentary, which focuses as much on climate change and conservation as it does on Earth’s natural beauty. Combining BBC Planet Earth, the legendary story of David Attenborough and the team behind high-quality 4K cameras, our planet is one of the most stunning and appropriate documentaries to watch on this Earth Day.

Earth planet

Planet Earth II (BBC, EH)

Speaking of Planet Earth, Netflix also has classic 2006 guides from the production team that you’ll love. The most expensive documentary ever commissioned by the BBC at the time – and the first to be shot in HD – this comprehensive wildlife series is not only one of the best nature documentaries ever made, but also the best TV produced in any genre. It was successful enough to justify an equally stunning sequel – see below …

Planet II

Up to 3,500 snow ducks can remain in the wild. They are audibly illusions and difficult to film, and are increasingly threatened by climate change and human disturbance.

Ten years later, the BBC re-enacted the game with Planet Earth II. Their first series was filmed in ultra-high definition, introducing lives of all shapes and sizes from around the world. Planet Earth II is more of a movie block than a TV series, accompanied by the award-winning production team Behind the First Planet Earth, the return of the national treasure Sir David Attenborough as a narrator, and the theme music of Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. Users of the film’s database IMDb have even rated Planet Earth II as the best TV series ever made – beating Breaking Badi and Game of Thrones, for example.

Night on Earth: Shooting in the Dark

As if it hadn't been difficult enough for nature television teams, it's underestimated Netflix Original photographed at night in an interesting twist on nature documentaries. Using state-of-the-art camera technology in the dark so we can actually see what's going on, this series of nature shows for the first time in detail what animals get up at night – and they do much more than sleep. Exploring the nightlife of animals everywhere from the oceans to the Arctic, it's a wildlife documentary you've never seen before.

Blue Planet II

Sir David Attenborough in Blue Planet II (BBC, TL)

Another entrant in the long-running “Planet” series, Blue Planet, surprisingly takes us to the sea to explore an ecosystem about which we still know very little. Following the groundbreaking first series of this 2017 update, Sir David Attenborough and musical master Hans Zimmer look back on an extensive dive into marine life, from the warm tropical seas to the harsh Arctic coast.

Coral chase

Coral chase

As coral reefs deteriorate every day around the world, this documentary follows a team of divers, scientists and photographers as they study why an important habitat is being lost and how it could affect marine life. Netflix’s original documentary, which won an audience award at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, is a worrying wake-up call that global warming will also have underwater effects – and the complex ecosystem may soon disappear forever.

The best nature documentaries on Amazon Prime

Sharkwater extinction

This documentary follows the late filmmaker Rob Stewart as he exposes the billion-dollar illegal shark fin industry – and the politicians who are defending it at the expense of the world’s shark population. It is a sequel to Stewart’s 2006 film Skarkwater, one of the great success stories of nature documentaries, which resulted in a worldwide ban on stunning sharks. Stewart’s latest film is a very personal film and a candidate for one of Amazon Prime’s best films.

James Cameroni’s Deepsea Challenge

The director of Blockbuster has long been a fan of diving, spending hours exploring the wreckage of the Titanic to explore his record-breaking film. In this documentary, he seems to be breaking another record, becoming the first person to dive to the lowest point on Earth – the bottom of the Mariana ditch, seven miles below sea level. Helping to shape his own dive, this documentary looks at rivets, as Cameron risks his wealth – and health – to achieve his childhood dream.

How the Wild West won with Ray Mears

If the key to a good country documentary is two people, it’s clearly David Attenborough and Ray Mears. This series sees a bushraft expert study the Wild West, adding a bit of history to his wildlife document as he examines how human expansion changed the land during the time of the cowboys and Indians. With stunning mountainous landscapes, open plains, and deserts, there are far worse educational opportunities in American history. For other top TV recommendations, see our best shows on Amazon Prime.

From parrots to elephants: saving animals around the world

This well-being series does exactly what is said on the tin, introducing caregivers who take care of endangered animals around the world. This series has everything from American farm animals to Asian elephants. This series proves that all creatures are big and small can make a good nature documentary. It is also good to see how local people around the world share their protection.

The chase of Niagara

For a slightly different film, this documentary features many picturesque shots of the world-famous Niagara Falls – as well as the professional era who dreams of rowing it. Filmed during the year, Rafa Ortiz tries to do the impossible with the little help of his friends – and terribly much to practice.

The best nature documentaries on Disney +

Elephant

Narrated by Meghan Markle – yes, the Duchess of Sussex herself – this Disney + original follows a herd of African elephants as they migrate across the Kalahari Desert. In particular, the film follows matriarch Gaia, his sister Shan, and Shan’s divine son Jomo, as the elephant family faces the heat, dwindling food supplies, and ever-present predators as they head to the Zambezi River. They may shed tears at some point, but it’s a beautiful new documentary for all ages that may just have a happy ending.

Dolphin reef

Kaja

Another new release by April 2020 with the name of another big celebrity – this time Natalie Portman is bringing some star power to the small screen. After renowned British filmmaker Keith Scholey, Dolphin Reef follows the divine three-year-old bottled dolphin Echo, who spends too much time at home in the Pacific coral reefs. But with some of the biggest predators in the nearby ocean, Mother Kumu will hopefully be able to teach her how to grow up and survive in the unforgivable ocean …

For anyone who has figured out what a live broadcast of Finding Nemo looks like, this may be a documentary for you.

American national parks

Travel may be banned this day, but that’s not why you can’t comfortably explore American national parks from your own living room. This National Geographic documentary marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. National Park System, and each episode features beautiful virtual tours of some of the country’s most iconic parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.

Wild Yellowstone

The theme of the national park continues, this time looking deeply at the animals of Yellowstone. Filmed both in summer and winter, this Nat Geo series shows how the seasons – and indeed Yellowstone itself – challenge many animals that live in a falling place in the jaw. The series is just one of 350 Disney + shows available – we’ve selected some of the best Disney + shows here.

Flooding

This documentary looks at the famous Okavango Delta, which is also home to Shan and Jomo in Elephant. A natural wonder, every year the area changes from a dry desert to a water wonderland – offering African animals both a lifeline and a challenge. In order not to abandon the latest Disney + offers, this Nat Geo documentary also features a celebrity narrator – this time the legendary actress Angela Bassett.

Jane

Jane Goodall’s television special “Miss Goodall and the World of Chimpanzees” was originally aired in 1965

No, not a documentary about Jane at Disney’s Tarzan – although in real life Jane Goodall was quite similar. This intimate documentary is based on more than 100 hours of archival material dating back 50 years to tell the story of a well-known primatologist whose study of chimpanzees revolutionized our understanding of the natural world. Veteran documentary filmmaker Brett Morgen with original music by Hollywood composer Philip Glass highlights the role of both conservationists and the animals themselves. It’s a powerful watch and definitely a contender for Disney + one of the best movies.

Before the flood

Leonardo DiCaprio as Hugh Glass in The Revenant (SEAC)

With actor, environmentalist and US peace messenger Leonardo DiCaprio himself, this disturbing Oscar winner watches as he travels the globe to see the effects of climate change on his own and see what society can do to save the planet. Directed by Oscar winner Fisher Stevens and producer Martin Scorsese, this may be the most important of the nature documentaries – not to mention interviews with Pope Francis, Elon Musk and Barack Obama. Film fans can also get behind the scenes of DiCaprio’s 2015 film “The Revenant”, which came to move due to the warm weather.

