The best mouse you can buy in 2020: wireless, business, gaming and more

Whether you’re a gamer or an office worker, there’s a great mouse for you to make your daily PC use more enjoyable. From programmable buttons to adjustable sensitivities to RGB lighting, the best mice in the world offer something for everyone. To help you choose the right mouse, we have divided our favorite mice into different categories that show their strengths in tough competition.

If you’re more interested in a particular mouse type, check out our buying guides for ergonomic and wireless mice.

The best mouse at a glance

Best mouse overall: Razer Deathadder Elite

Why should you buy this: It is a fantastic all-rounder at an affordable price.

For whom? Everyone except the left-hander (see end of this entry).

Why we chose the Razer Deathadder Elite:

Razer has been high on our list of the best gaming mouse manufacturers for years, but there’s no reason why they need to be hoarded by this niche group. Razers Deathadder Elite is a mouse with fantastic features, whether you’re breaking enemies or working on a table. It’s comfortable, accurate, durable, and understated in style, which means you can probably get it approved as an office upgrade.

The Deathadder Elite has a sensitivity of up to 16,000 DPI. It is more important, however, that it is fully adjustable. This means that you can bend the Elite to your liking regardless of the type of mouse control. It also has mechanical mouse switches that are extremely durable, which means you won’t have to replace this mouse for years. It even fully supports the Razer Chroma lighting system. You may not be interested in RGB, but the Razer software gives you full control over it, meaning you can customize it or turn it off as you like.

The side and main buttons on this mouse are also programmable so you can add macros or custom commands as you like. It’s even compatible with Xbox One if you want to add this input option to your favorite console.

The Deathadder Elite may not be our most popular gaming mouse or our first choice for office rodents, but it does offer so many benefits at a price that is not astronomical that we are confident of calling it the best mouse in the world.

Note: If you are left-handed, the Razer Deathadder Elite is not the right mouse for you. But Razer has a left-handed version of the original Deathadder. It doesn’t have the high sensitivity of the Elite, but it offers the same excellent ergonomics and software support.

Best wireless mouse: Logitech MX Master 3

Why should you buy this: It is accurate, comfortable and can be customized. It lasts for months on a single charge.

For whom? Right-handed people who are looking for a comfortable, cordless, no-frills mouse.

Why we chose the Logitech MX Master 3:

The Logitech MX Master has been our most popular wireless mouse since its launch, but the newer MX Master 3 is even better. It can be used for up to 70 days on a single charge and is ergonomically strong enough to provide solid wrist support and comfort during use. It even supports sensitivities up to 4,000 DPI – more than enough for the average PC user.

One of the greatest strengths is the ability to connect up to three separate systems at the same time. So if you switch from desktop to laptop regularly, this mouse is perfect.

It’s not the most exciting mouse you look at, but its fancy scroll wheel can roll up to 1,000 lines in just a second. This can be useful for navigating Excel and web pages. Logitech has also redesigned the thumb area and enlarged the back and forward buttons. With Logitech Options software, you can even create custom profiles and customize the mouse buttons to control the software as needed.

Best gaming mouse: Steelseries Rival 710

Why should you buy this: It looks and plays the role with every modern gaming feature you could ask for.

For whom? Players who put style and substance on a pedestal.

Why we chose the Steelseries Rival 710:

With DPI support of up to 16,000 and a display on the side, it could be argued that the Steelseries Rival 710 is completely overwhelmed. But it is not. It’s the gaming mouse that can do almost anything. The TrueMove3 sensor used in this mouse is one of the best we have ever tested. Although its sensitivity exceeds most requirements, it is extremely accurate across the entire range and offers meticulously adjustable DPI steps that can be switched during operation.

The side display looks a bit silly, but it is an important component of the Steelseries feedback system. Together with in-mouse motors, which provide haptic feedback, you can be informed on the display when your Ultimate is ready to fire or when your health is low. Or just use it to display GIFs to present to friends and viewers.

The mechanical switches are durable and hold up to 60 million clicks. This means that you will always have this mouse with you for years to come. They can also be fully programmed with the Steelseries software suite so that you and the lighting on board can do whatever you want.

In a bold move, Steelseries has also modularized the Rival 710 so you can swap the sensor, cable, or cover to not only adapt the mouse to your aesthetic and performance needs, but update it in the future as new options become available.

The best thing is that it’s not even ridiculously expensive. Some competitors reach well over $ 100, but that’s a fixed cap that this mouse won’t break. It smashed everyone else, but the Rival 710 remains a fantastic gaming mouse at no astronomical cost.

Best affordable mouse: Logitech G203 Prodigy

Why should you buy this: It’s compact, very affordable, and does not do without some of Logitech’s key mouse features.

For whom? Everyone on a tight budget.

Why we chose the Logitech G203 Prodigy:

There are many mice at low prices, but only a few approach the quality of the Logitech G203. At a purchase price of less than $ 40, it offers many of the features you’d expect from a high-end gaming mouse, and it doesn’t sacrifice much to make it particularly affordable. It also has sensitivity options with up to 8,000 DPI, full RGB lighting for the Logitech G logo, and PTFE feet (unbranded Teflon) for smooth movement and durability.

Despite its affordable price, the G203 offers a polling rate of up to 1,000 Hz for a quick response to your movements and has an integrated 32-bit ARM processor for managing the integrated profile that works with Logitech’s back-end software is fully customizable. There are a total of six programmable buttons, including the structured scroll wheel and the DPI switch, which you can use to quickly switch between two pre-programmed settings.

The super high-end features of our favorite games and all-round mice are missing, the G203 beats well above its weight and the price is very competitive.

Best mouse for business: Microsoft Intellimouse

Why should you buy this: It’s slim, understated, and outperforms a mouse with that typical aesthetic.

For whom? Office workers or anyone who prefers a more professional mouse.

Why we chose the Microsoft Intellimouse:

Microsoft’s Intellimouse is a rodent brand that has been around since the mid-1990s and has helped popularize the new phenomenon of a scroll wheel! The Intellimouse is more classic than revolutionary these days, but with such a strong pedigree, this version of Microsoft’s popular mouse is worth considering, even when it comes to the latest developments from the competition.

The Microsoft Classic Intellimouse has a reserved design with gray and black accents, a DPI range of 3,200 (more than enough for most PC users) and the same ergonomic shape as its predecessors. It was equipped with a new sensor to improve the tracking accuracy. A new white rear light modernizes the appearance and makes it easier to recognize in dark surroundings.

Like its contemporaries, it supports a polling speed of 1,000 Hz for improved response time and three customizable buttons, so you can add macros or custom commands to make your office tasks a bit easier. It’s not a bad price either.

