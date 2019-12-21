The best monitors for photo editing

Loading...

The best photo editing monitor is one that is large and has great resolution, but the most important thing is that the color is as accurate as possible, making us the BenQ SW271 the best.

Many of the most prominent sales talks from monitors are focused on gaming. They mark the screen refresh rates, frame synchronization technologies, and response times. However important they are for those who want to win the next round in your favorite multiplayer title, they are not needed by professionals. For those who are planning to use a display for a detailed task such as photo editing, you need something else.

These are our favorite monitors for photo editing.

Best

BenQ SW271 ($ 1,100)

Given that we loved the older SW2700PT, it should come as no surprise that the BenQ SW271 is at the top of our list of the best photo editing monitors available. This 27-inch IPS screen is suitable for almost every box you can hope for: 4K resolution, HDR and great color support. BenQ claims that it can handle 100 percent of the sRGB range and 99 percent for Adobe RGB. And with a brightness of up to 350 nits, it must be clear enough for the taste of most users.

Thanks to the fact that it is an IPS panel, it has a horizontal and vertical viewing angle of almost 180 degrees and has a native contrast of 1,000: 1 for deep black and grim white. It's not the largest display there is, but 27-inch is a good sweet spot for pixel density and gives you enough room to appreciate the details offered by the ultra-HD resolution and HDR support.

With a whole range of connection options, from USB-C to HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, you can choose how it connects to your system. The built-in calibration tools ensure that it looks the first time you turn it on. At around $ 1,000, this is not the most expensive monitor in the world, but if you like to sacrifice resolution to save a little, the SW2700PT with its QHD screen is still a solid choice.

The rest

BenQ PD3200U ($ 650)

Another great photo editing display is the BenQ PD3200U, which for $ 700 is one of the more affordable options out there – especially considering the feature set. On 32-inch diagonal with a 4K resolution, you get a lot of screen real estate for your money, making it easier to select individual details on your photos. It also has an almost perfect color accuracy, which is easily one of the most important functions of any monitor that competes in this room.

With a brightness of 350 nits and a native contrast ratio of 1,000: 1 (we thought it was more than 670: 1 in our tests), this IPS panel has many advantages. The only real area that we were disappointed with was the support of the color gamut. Although BenQ claims 100 percent coverage for the sRGB and Rec.709 gamuts, we noticed that AdobeRGB lagged behind the competition and managed only 75 percent.

Yet it is certainly worth considering for your next upgrade, while everything else is used for this screen.

Samsung CF791 ($ 800)

Although it is technically sold as a game display, there is nothing to stop anyone from using the excellent Samsung CF791 ultrawide 4K display as a professional screen – that's how good it is. With a width of 34 inches, it only blows away the other screens in this list and takes full advantage of the detailed 4K resolution. The curvature does not make it perfect for that photo editing, because it yields a certain amount of warping of 2D images, but that is not so invasive that it cannot be used for such a purpose.

The contrast ratio is 3000: 1 for stunning blacks and whites, while the color accuracy is also excellent, with support for a wide range of colors. We found the speakers a bit weak in our review, but if audio is important to you, you would not use display speakers anyway.

Unlike other screens in this list, this Samsung monitor has a high refresh rate of 100 Hz and a fast response time of 4 ms. That makes it great for gaming, but also ensures smoother looking mouse movements and other movements on desktop and in non-gaming applications.

The CF791 is a display that can do everything and it does well. Curved screens and ultra-wide form factors are not suitable for everyone, but if you like that style, there are few screens that do better than this.

HP Z27 ($ 504)

The Z27 monitor from HP has been one of our favorite 4K screens for quite some time, and with good reason. Not only is it a decent 27-inch form factor with a solid frame, but it has a 4K resolution to boot and it has a fantastic contrast ratio of 1,300: 1. The response time is not great at 8 ms, but this is not gaming display – this is a professional display and it does a fantastic job like that.

It has excellent color accuracy and is supported by HP & # 39; s Zero Bright Dots warranty, so if there are problems with your screen after purchase, HP is happy to sort it out for you. It is also powered by just a single USB-C cable, so no additional power connections are needed for a sleek appearance of your desktop space. Other options, if you prefer to use them, are DisplayPort 1.2, mini DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0.

Despite all its high-quality functions, the HP Z27 is also a very affordable 4K professional screen. Even if it is not for sale, it is not much north of $ 500.

LG 32UD99-W ($ 729)

If you want extra screen space, together with great visuals, the LG 32UD99-W is an excellent choice. It comes with a beautiful display stand, impressive thin edges and screen brightness that is hard to match. The basic specifications include 4K resolution, HDR support, and brightness that hits 350 nits, but we fell in love with the color accuracy when we tested it.

With an IPS panel, this screen delivers eye-catching colors and great viewing angles and supports a wide color gamut for excellent viewing of whatever you are viewing. It takes a little calibration when you first receive it, because the out-of-the-box settings are not exactly perfect, but it doesn't take long before it looks its best.

HDR support is not fantastic with Windows at the moment, but it is there and when in use it looks great – don't expect it to be as bright as on high-end TVs with greater clarity. Overall this is an excellent monitor for professionals and while not designed with gaming in mind, the low response time of 5ms and support for FreeSync means it will work just as well as a gaming display.

