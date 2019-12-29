The best moments of Canadian music in 2019 – National

Loading...

2019 was an eventful year in the global music industry.

Records were broken, charts were released, prestigious prizes won, and yet more records were broken.

There were many remarkable moments, but also many sloppy ones.

From Taylor Swift's music catalog her rival Scooter Braun bought to Mötley Crüe's unexpected comeback, there was a lot of controversy.

The who's main character, Pete Townshend, inflicted angry mouth on his late band mates, while Eminem breathed life into his long dead rivalry with Nick Cannon by dropping another diss track.

Canadian musicians, on the other hand, seemed to be avoiding the drama and remained a solid year of victories, which was a fantastic way to round off the decade.

The punk icon Alexisonfire, who lives in Ontario, not only reunited and toured, but also released new music. Shania Twain stole our hearts at the AMA Awards with a stunning Drake cover.

Then, within 48 hours, The Weeknd released two surprise singles from an album that hadn't even been released.

Here are some of Canada's greatest victories in the music industry this year:

Celine Dion

In June, after 16 years and 1,100 explosive appearances in Sin City, Celine Dion played her last concert in Las Vegas.

The emotional, record-breaking finale wasn't just the end of an era for the Quebec-born singer. Although she said goodbye to her home, she also announced her first world tour in over a decade – the Courage Tour.

Celine Dion performs during the final show of her Las Vegas stay at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for AEG

The ongoing hike spans a whopping 19 Canadian dates and comes in support of Dion's newly released album of the same name.

Despite her success in 2019, Dion seems to be at the top of the world again with 51 years and 27 albums. It also shows no signs of slowing down.

The Rolling Stones invited us to celebrate the weekend of Canada Day in style

The Rolling Stones, one of the largest rock & # 39; roll bands in history – if not Canadian – started the Canada Day weekend last June and invited 71,000 fans to their small town Canada Rocks Festival Ontario one.

It was one of the biggest concert events of the year and was held at the Burl & # 39; s Creek event area in Oro-Medonte, on the occasion of the group's 35th concert in Ontario.

Since their very first Canadian show on April 23, 1965, the Rolling Stones have built a deep-rooted connection to Canada and celebrate the country frequently.

(LR) Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards appear on stage during The Rolling Stones for the North American run of their No Filter tour at the Burl & # 39; s Creek event area on June 29, 2019 in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

George Pimentel / Getty Images

From headlining Toronto's biggest charity event in 2003, SARSStock, to recording live albums across the country – including Love You Live (1975) and Light the Fuse (2012) – the foursome has written and won a rich history in Canada the hearts of millions here

Canada Rocks was more than just a concert. Sure, people heard some of their favorite classics and some relived their golden years, but whether they liked it or not, this was bigger than just the Stones. This was a Canada Day celebration that was done right.

Shawn Mendes played his first stadium show in Toronto

Just last week, after nine months of touring, the singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, born in Pickering, ended his extensive world tour of Shawn Mendes: The Tour.

The star shows of If I Can’t Have You not only played 105 shows on five different continents, but also his first stadium show in Canada.

It was September 6 when Mendes, 21, claimed the Rogers Center, home of the Toronto Blue Jays. He planned it as the last show on the North American leg of his tour, alluding to his core fan base.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes played "Senorita" at the American Music Awards.

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

The 53,500-seat venue is the largest in Ontario and has become Mendes & # 39; largest show to date since he only played for Taylor Swift in 2015.

As an additional treat for his loyal fans, the star invited girlfriend Camila Cabello to the stage to surprise her romantic duet Señorita live.

Morrissey broke his vow to boycott Canada after 15 years of absence

Morrissey will perform on the first day of SOS4.8 on May 1st, 2015 in Murcia, Spain.

Xavi Torrent / Redferns via Getty Images

Whether you like the former Smiths singer or not, you might be proud to know that he waved the white flag to Canada in 2019 without being asked to.

For the first time in 15 years, despite his aversion to the country, Morrissey returned with not just a show, but a full eight-day Canada tour.

As early as 2006, the 60-year-old had promised not to buy Canadian products or perform in Canada to "protest against the barbaric slaughter of baby seals".

However, it appears Morrissey has a sudden change of heart about Canada when he announces his return. In his own words, he said that his animal rights protest act "was ultimately useless and did not help anyone."

Morrissey performs on stage at Manchester Arena on July 28, 2012 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Neil H. Kitson / Redferns via Getty Images

Although fans of The Smiths seemed happy about the tour, how soon is now? The singer was relentlessly ridiculed by former supporters who said he would give up his own morals.

Morrissey then announced that part of the ticket proceeds would make "substantial donations" to animal welfare groups across Canada.

We discovered that three Canadian icons could be distant relatives

(L-R) Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber and Ryan Gosling.

CP Images archive

As early as September, Justin Bieber had revealed to the public possible evidence of a family relationship with some other Canadian stars.

The singer of Sorry posted a screenshot of an Ancestry.com family tree on Instagram, indicating that he may be related to Canadian colleagues Ryan Gosling and Avril Lavigne.

In response to the unveiling, 34-year-old Lavigne said, "I'm going to have a Christmas dinner this year."

The family tree suggested that Lavigne Bieber's 12th cousin, while 38-year-old Gosling could be his 11th cousin once removed.

Since Gosling has no social media and has not addressed the possibility, the question remains: Did the star-studded trio share a turkey dinner last week?

Leonard Cohen made us cry one last time over his music

On November 7, 2016, the world lost one of its greatest songwriters, Leonard Cohen. He was best known for his emotional poems, folk records and jazz numbers as well as his most popular hit Hallelujah (1984).

The Quebec-born musician has released 14 studio albums in his life, and although he died more than three years ago, fans were spoiled with another album last November.

Thanks to the son and producer of the late musician, Adam Cohen, we received nine more songs from Canadian legend in the form of an album called Thanks for the Dance.

In this file photo from August 18, 2010, singer Leonard Cohen performs in the open air in the Waldbühne in Berlin.

AP Photo / DAPD, Kai-Uwe Knoth

Cohen's death was both a sad occasion and a bitter loss. But it seems that the latest release under his name was a perfect and beautiful way to celebrate his life and work.

To put his career in perspective, Cohen was inducted not only into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, but also into the renowned Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2003, he was even used as a companion to the Order of Canada – the country's highest civilian award.

Carly Rae Jepsen returned as a pop icon we just don't deserve

11:28

It felt like Carly Rae Jepsen had left her compatriots in the dust after announcing a full U.S. tour earlier this year to support her latest album Dedicated (2019).

However, this was not the case when the mission, BC-born singer later announced a full Canada tour as the grand finale for the extensive North American leg of her dedicated tour. She traveled from Vancouver to London, Ontario to play 13 shows across the country.

It was four years between the release of the 34-year-old's previous album, Emotion (2015) and Dedicated, and it seems that their fans have taken a toll on time. The demand was high and the tour was almost immediately sold out.

Spotify and Carly Rae Jepsen celebrate their album "Dedicated" with their biggest fans on May 11, 2019 in Marina del Rey, California.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Spotify

In addition, in support of the LGBTQ2 community, Jepsen was surprisingly seen at the annual Pride Parade in Toronto in June, in which she performed two songs on a float as she was driven through the city.

Committed to 10 different countries, making it 16th in Canada. The album released 13 new fans' favorite songs and four hit singles: Party for One, Now That I Found You, No Drug Like Me and Too Much.

Arcade Fire supported the First Nations people with an anti-pipeline movement letter

Win Butler (L) and Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire will perform on the downtown stage on September 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Earlier this year, Arcade Fire joined the members of Arkells, July Talk, Billy Talent, Inuit singer Tanya Tagaq and many other solo musicians to join the clan of Unist & # 39; ot & # 39; en.

The First Nations community has fought the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern British Columbia, which was launched to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) to global markets off the west coast.

On January 21, 2019, more than 150 signatures helped launch a letter from Musicians in Solidarity to the People of Unist & # 39; oten.

9:34

"I understand your frustration": Justin Trudeau has fiery exchanges over LNG pipeline protests

"I understand your frustration": Justin Trudeau has fiery exchanges over LNG pipeline protests

The planned 670 kilometer pipeline is to cross the Wet & # 39; suweten area, which quickly became a problem for Unist & # 39; ot & # 39; s camp members.

The open letter encouraged other Canadians and musicians to sign the letter to increase protest against the Coastal GasLink project. It received more than 400 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Twenty-five years after its heyday? No, Alanis Morissette has proven that she still dominates the industry

00:40

You should know that Alanis Morissette would create this list. Although the 45-year-old never really took a break from her career, 2019 felt like the ultimate comeback for her.

Not only did the Diablo Cody musical, based on Morissette's infamous 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, make its way to Broadway, but the ironic singer announced that she would go on tour in 2020 to celebrate her 25th anniversary ,

Next July the beloved singer will perform with Liz Phair and Garbage on the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Alanis Morissette will be recognized at the Juno Awards 2015 in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday March 15, 2015 at the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Nathan Denette / CP Images

Along with the unexpected announcement of the tour came a surprise single called Reasons I Drink.

Even better, Morissette announced that it was the lead role in her upcoming ninth studio album, which will also be her first record release in nearly eight years.

Justin Bieber officially announced his return to music

1:02

On Christmas Eve, Bieber gave his fans an early gift by confirming his return to the music scene.

Although the singer, who was born in Stratford, Ontario, appeared on three different singles this year, he was not busy with his own musical career for almost three years.

In addition to a new single called Yummy, the 25-year-old Bieber announced that he would release his fifth studio album early next year.

Justin Bieber appears at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. On this file photo dated September 30, 2012.

(Photo by Isaac Brekken / Invision / AP, file)

To sweeten things up for its dedicated fans, the star unveiled plans for a full North American tour with four Canadian stations next September.

# Bieber2020 was really the comeback that nobody expected.

What other Canadian musical moments did you love this year? Share them in the comments below.

Happy New Year from Global News!

