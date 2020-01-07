The best moisturizer for dry skin to remedy uneven and flaky skin

Loading...

Dry skin is the worst. It is a reality that no one can dispute. You get flaky pieces out of nowhere, they can feel tight and if it’s really, really dry, it can be painful and painful. Keeping dry skin hydrated is important, but using the best moisturizer for dry skin is vital. Any old cream will not cut it.

They differ from regular lotions, that is, the best moisturizers for oily skin. The best moisturizer for dry skin is developed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid (which can hold 1000 times its weight in water), fortifying moisturizers and soothing ingredients.

These clever formulas also attract moisture from the environment and draw it deep into the dermis and defend the protective barrier of your skin against environmental aggressors such as pollution, which then acts to retain moisture. “Choose a good quality light moisturizer that soaks easily, rather than just sitting on the surface of the skin,” advises Dr. Ross Perry, cosmetic doctor and managing director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics.

“Try a rich emollient cream, because it will soften and smooth any flaking while adding this essential hydration supply,” adds Dr. Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist. “If in doubt, speak to a dermatologist, general practitioner or sales assistant to find the ideal moisturizer to meet your individual needs. There is no single solution for all skin care. “

But it’s more important to keep your skin hydrated than just applying a moisturizer. One of the common causes of dry patches is due to dead cells adhering to your skin, so invest in a good facial cleanser containing ingredients that gently exfoliate to break the bonds that hold these dead cells together. Your moisturizer will then sink deeper into your skin and be as effective as possible.

Finish with one of the best bases for dry skin and your complexion will remain healthy and radiant throughout the day.

Scroll down for our roundup of the best moisturizer for dry skin to find one that suits your skin, budget and lifestyle.

Best moisturizer for dry skin on the face

Skinceuticals Emollience, £ 70, Lookfantastic

If you have dry skin, this means that the natural protection of the skin is weakened and vulnerable, which makes it super fragile. Nothing is softer and more hydrating for the skin than this. It is water-based and rich in precious lipids, natural extracts and essential oils that will cocoon.

Best moisturizer for sensitive and dry skin

Cerave Moisturizing Cream, £ 8.50, Lookfantastic

CeraVe may not have the sexiest packaging, but my boy made it inside to make up for that. This handbag-free cream is rich and nourishing, but not at all greasy. It uses this smart thing called MVE Delivery Technology, which means it will release the essential ingredients throughout the day when you need it. It is also an excellent soft cream for dry or itchy skin like eczema.

Containing their specially formed LaH6 hydration complex and alpha hydroxy acids, this exfoliating lotion is a great buy if you are looking for smoother, fuller skin or, more specifically, to minimize the appearance of keratosis pilaris.

See more of our favorite moisturizers for dry skin below. The dry, sore skin is gone.