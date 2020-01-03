The best mini-refrigerators on the market in 2020

Loading...

Based on our extensive testing and research, our choice of the best mini fridge is the Danby Designer 3.3 Cubic Feet refrigerator, as it is a quality unit that offers storage for a variety of foods and beverages of different sizes. Moreover, it is also a reasonably priced mini fridge.

If the Danby is not your ideal mini fridge, we have a number of other options that you can consider, including great mini fridges for dorms and more. View the full list to see all our top choices!

Why would you buy this: The Danby Designer compact all refrigerator brings out the best in its size with a unique rack system.

For whom: People who move to dorms and small apartments will appreciate this small device.

Why we chose the Danby Designer 3.3 Cubic Feet refrigerator:

If you were looking for a compact refrigerator, you probably saw the name Danby. This company offers a variety of high-quality mini-refrigerators, and the Danby Designer is a good example of that.

This compact refrigerator, which comes in different colors, uses storage space in the door and a unique "Canstor" rack system to give you the storage space for a wide range of drink sizes, including large two-liter bottles and 12-ounce cans. This beverage store cuts a little into the main compartment, but the three adjustable shelves of the refrigerator are still wide enough for most products.

There is no freezer compartment on this refrigerator, hence the name "All fridges." This is a good thing for us. The freezer compartments of most compact refrigerators are too small to be worth it. However, if you want to make ice cubes, you can upgrade to one of Danby & # 39; s refrigerators with two compartments.

Midea WHS-65L compact refrigerator

The best little mini fridge

Why would you buy this: The Midea WHS-65L is the smallest fridge on this list, but its low price and quality make it a valuable purchase.

For whom: Do you always have to have a cold drink? This 1.1 cubic foot refrigerator fits almost anywhere you need it.

Why we chose the Midea WHS-65L compact refrigerator:

Limited space? Like, really limited in space? The Midea WHS-65L is only about 18 centimeters long and 19 centimeters wide, making it small enough to fit on a counter or under a desk.

Despite the small size, you can still fit a good amount. The refrigerator can easily accommodate a soda box (if you place the tins separately), and the shelf space is designed for a two-liter bottle.

This device also squeezes into a small freezer compartment. Of course the freezer is not good for many. It is only a few centimeters wide and cannot hold much more than a few ice cubes. But if you use this fridge as a handy beverage cooler to save you back and forth from your main fridge, the freezer might be worth it.

HomeLabs mini fridge

The best dormitory mini fridge

Why would you buy this: It is a great and very versatile fridge that is perfect for dorms … or anywhere.

For whom: People shop for a dorm refrigerator, who are looking for a large basement refrigerator, etc.

Why we chose the HomeLabs mini fridge:

Those looking for an excellent dormitory refrigerator will find everything they need in this 3.3-cubic-foot fridge that offers surprisingly complete functions for such a compact model. Temperature controllers can be adjusted between Maximum, Medium and Minimum depending on what you need (or switched off when not in use), but it is the inside of this refrigerator that really impresses.

The main compartment is divided by three glass shelves to create separate storage compartments for different foods, but if you have larger items, you can remove the shelves if necessary. The door also has its own shelves for storing snacks, and a great can holder section that is perfect for whole canned drinks for easy recording. There is a small freezer section at the top – about the right size for a small frozen pizza. In addition to all this, it is also a very affordable refrigerator, making it easier to fit into sleeping budgets (you can also write on the stainless steel door with a marker for notes and other messages).

Black + Decker BCRK25B

The best mini fridge in the office

Who should buy this: Thirsty office workers who hate the lunchroom.

For whom: Employees who want a handy fridge that fits under their desk or somewhere else

Why we chose the Black + Decker BCRK25B:

The office is a great place for a mini fridge if the fridge in the lunchroom is too full – or, uh, problematic. But finding the right fridge for your desk can be a challenge: this Black + Decker fridge is an ideal solution! In a compact frame, it offers a full-width freezer compartment with an ice cube tray, two glass shelves for the refrigerator compartment, and two full-width door compartments with special places for a 2-liter bottle and a stack of cans. That is a lot of space, and everything in a refrigerator that is slightly less than 27 inches and fits under the average desk if there is enough free space.

You can operate the refrigerator with an adjustable thermostat and even adjust the legs when it starts to wobble. The door is also reversible, making it easier to find the right place for this model. It is also Energy Star rated, which should be reassuring for an office that is concerned about how much power a refrigerator uses for employees. Speaking of this, make sure you get permission before installing this model! If you are looking for a fridge for the entire office for a more flexible organization, you might want to view the affordable and stylish Bossin fridge of 3.1 cubic feet.

How we test

A good fridge needs to do much more than just keep things cold. At Digital Trends we try to view our refrigerators from different angles. How soon will they cool a drink? How much energy do they use? Are they noisy? Do they have interesting or unique functions? Are they affordable? Are they good value for the price?

Although we are often blown away by some of the smart technology that is integrated into household appliances, we try to make our assessments from the point of view of a consumer. We compare our choices with other top models on the market to ensure that they are not only good products, but also justify their price.

Read more about how we test our refrigerators here.

Things to consider

If you are looking for a mini fridge, you probably have an idea of ​​how much space you have available. Will it go under the counter or in the dorm? If you don't know how much space you need, go ahead and measure where you want to place your new device. Mini refrigerators come in a wide range of sizes. You can get everything from a small 18-inch cube to refrigerators with more than four cubic feet. Once you have found the type of capacity you are looking for, you can start setting the various functions that you want in your refrigerator. You also want to check if the device must be free-standing before installing it under a kitchen counter.

The most important choice that you will probably have to make, except for the size, is whether you want a freezer or not. Although it may seem nice to have a built-in freezer, keep in mind that any space you spend on a freezer has less room for cooling.

Finally, it is a good idea to review your eating habits before you buy a mini fridge. Do you buy many bottles of two liters or liters of milk? Look for a fridge with some extra storage space on the door. Make sure the shelves have enough space (width and height) to meet your needs. Do you use your fridge more for food scraps or do you like to cook? Maybe you want a fridge with a fresh vegetable crisper.

