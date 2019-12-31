Loading...

[Updated: December 2019]

It is no different from its latest generation versions, Minecraft The world generation is randomly generated based on "seeds." It is an almost unlimited game world based on intricate algorithms. By default, the game takes the current system time as the basic input for the initial values ​​of a world and runs with it. However, those seeds can be influenced, can be copied and pasted into Minecraft underlying code, and so it allows players to go and recreate worlds.

Minecraft Forums, wikis and communities on the web have begun to collect some of the best and most interesting seeds that the game has to offer on Xbox One. We have decided to collect some of the seeds and present them so you can use them to create an impressive world in Minecraft , If you wish.

The following seed selection is just a small sample of the countless worlds that the game can create in Minecraft for the Xbox One. With over 380 billion unique and different worlds, the possibilities are endless.

The best Minecraft Xbox One seeds

[NOTE: To enter a seed, enter the Bold Seed titles listed below in the seed generator.]

Last seeds

-1728522756

For those looking for biomes and landscapes, this seed has a few rare biomes just in spawning. When you spawn, you can easily detect a biome full of ice and snow, which is certainly a great area to explore. However, right next to that biome is a fairly rare bamboo biome. Being so close to spawning, it is worth exploring this seed alone or with some friends. More information for this seed can be found here.

1349883075

If you want to explore more than one standard map that still has many areas of interest to review, try this seed. It has a large ravine with a mine pit, villages, a witch hut and even a shipwreck near spawning. The source of this seed can be found here.

Shipwreck

Witch Hut

Villages

1824, -177

1874, -579

1344, -1194

1429, -1486

Ravine Mineshaft

Advanced

2090846439

This seed is full of content to use. You have more than ten villages, temples and a ton of biomes. There are also many players, witch huts, mines, mansions, monuments and more. This is a seed that will give you everything you probably want from a map. Below are some highlights, but there is much more to discover. More information about this seed can be found in the source here.

Desert temple

Ocean temple

Woodland Mansion

Zombie spawner

Skeleton spawner

Witch Hut

Village

-1690825900

A Reddit user found a good initial map with many villages and temples. This map automatically places you in an excellent place just at the time of spawning and you won't have to travel far to get to places like a town.

Village

-1645, -1224

-523, 82

-616, 722

266, -1611

2923, -1519

Ocean temple

Witch Hut

Desert temple

715, 558

102, -1455

373, -1689

-63440784

Here is another desert themed map that generates some notable areas right next to the spawning. Then, at 12.72.4, which are its generation coordinates, you will find everything from tables, desert temples and villages. The source of this discovery can be found here.

-149780524337237510

Here is a seed quite full of villages and pyramids. You will find that there are also some blacksmiths within the villages within this map, so starting over with this map will make things easier if you visit these villages marked below. More players have also reported additional content in the source forum here of their own discoveries, so you can be sure that there are plenty of interesting places to find while exploring the general area.

Village

x -853, z -1464

x -263, z 1298

x 159, z 1213

Zombie spawner

-995, 12, -311

-962, 14, -319

-974, 13, -313

