The best men’s flannel shirts for layering or alone

If there is one item of clothing that I have stolen most from friends in recent years, it was flannel shirts. They are comfortable, soft and perfect to put on. Flannels are staples in many men’s cupboards, so choosing the right one should not be taken lightly. Find the right shape, silhouette and material and buy a flannel shirt that you never want to take off (or risk being stolen by a needy partner).

Men’s High Sierra shirt

This flannel is not only lined with a cotton thermal lining to keep you warm, it also has pockets for basically everything from your phone to a beer. It is soft and fully machine washable, although you may want to take the time to empty all special bags before you put it in the machine. The style of their wives is one of my personal favorites.

Scotch checkered flannel shirt

This classic flannel is one of the best-selling items from L.L.ean and has been around for more than 80 years. It is made from 100% cotton and woven in Portugal. And the “Scotch” in the name is not just for the show: all patterns are linked to historical tartans in the Scottish register.

Legendary Whitetails men’s Buck Camp flannel shirt

This best-selling Amazon option has unique features such as corduroy-lined cuffs and collar and a breast pocket with a pencil slot. The double pleat at the back gives you more mobility, regardless of the activity. It also comes in more than 15 color options.

Wrangler Authentics heavyweight checkered fleece men’s shirt

If you are looking for a flannel with a heavier weight, then this is the one for you. It is made with brushed fleece to keep you warm and comfortable. Put it under a jacket when it is super cold or add it as a top layer as soon as things start to warm up a bit.

Carhartt Rugged Flex Hamilton checked flannel shirt for men

Carhartt is a classic brand for workwear, so you can only expect the best from their washcloths. This option has a touch of spandex mixed with cotton to add some stretch and comfort to the streamlined flannel button-down. It is also washed with clothing to reduce any shrinkage.

