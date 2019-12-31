The best match from each of NXT's first ten years

Loading...

In 2010, NXT was born as a terrible concept that nobody, especially those involved, enjoyed. At the end of 2019, it's one of the best things in wrestling and a benchmark for performance in the world's largest and most profitable sports entertainment promotion. How did we get here?

Instead of compiling a list of the best games of the decade, we chose a different approach. What we're presenting here is NXT's best game every year from 2010 to 2019 to celebrate the end of a decade by celebrating the best brand that was born this year. There are still plenty of options and incredible matches on the table, but I hope you will enjoy reading our selection. Of course, there is no "right" answer here, but we believe that we have come quite close. Read our comments to find out your favorites and spend the last days of the year remembering our first decade between the yellow ropes.

Chris Jericho vs. Daniel Bryan – February 23, 2010

WWE Network

Before it was the third brand "No BS", which put independent talents and dynamic new stars with storytelling and production at WWE level in the spotlight, NXT was a game show with the motto: "If we didn't make you, you're garbage. “It was a show that was supposed to make you fail. "NXT Rookies" were put on live TV and asked to do things they were bad at, and anyone who was good at anything was cut off their wings as soon as possible. Matt Striker felt less like a host than more like a company-commissioned demon sent to orchestrate an embarrassing monkey paw situation.

However, there were moments when the talent still shimmered through. Season 1 of NXT's outstanding match will always be the main event of the very first episode for me: the former Ring of Honor world champion Bryan Danielson, who is now being promoted to the biggest stage as "Daniel Bryan" against the then heavyweight world champion Chris Jericho. The concept was that Danielson couldn't possibly get away from a WWE crowd. It is too small! He has no personality! He only ever performed in front of 40 fans in bingo halls, or whatever! But he's Daniel, damn Bryan, and he's up against a veteran who knows how terrible it is to be held back for no good reason, and they instantly mesh. Jericho does what he does best by using his star power to give his opponent just enough to ensure that he is the center of the game. Somewhere in the middle, Michael Cole starts shouting into his microphone that Daniel Bryan is a nerd that no one will ever love. It's like hearing Vince McMahon explode out of his ear, angry that this stupid game show concept could actually make her a new star.

The rest of the season (and most of what followed) was used to ensure that Bryan was eliminated early on the show with a 0-10 record that never felt like she was planning something bigger or better. But Jericho vs. Bryan is still a highlight and Bryan suicide is still the only really exciting moment of the whole thing.

Yoshi Tatsu action figure on a pole match: Tyson Kidd vs. Yoshi Tatsu – July 26, 2011

WWE Network

I have a friend who is said to remain nameless and has participated in the NXT redemption. He was never eliminated, but he also ended the race with zero redemption points. Did he participate at all? But yes, I texted him and asked, "What do you think is the best match ever on Redemption?" His answer: "Probably something with Tyson Kidd," followed by a conversation about how stupid the concept an "action" is figure leg on a pole match ", but how great that action figure leg on a pole match was, and what evidence it was, Tyson Kidd's ability.

Redemption was the (forgiving) Nexus point between the game show NXT and Full Sail. WWE somehow forgot that it existed as they worked on revising the concept. For almost 60 weeks, a random group of WWE development stars and fighting veterans were allowed to put their own stories together and do what they wanted. There were some unforgettable comedic moments – a greeting to Darren Young, who loves Tamina and wants to tell her a story about potted plants, and the episode that happened to open with a glee intro parody – and occasionally some top-class matches. Yoshi Tatsu and Tyson Kidd's story was about Yoshi carrying his own action figure and building a sanctuary for them in the Major League, and of course that Kidd stole and destroyed them. Kidd started chaining his leg around his neck and they had a damn match over it.

To give you an example of what a wonderful anomaly this was, here is a blurb from WWE.com with a tonal shift that puts it in context.

Yoshi, still looking at his broken idol, knew that there was only one way to regain his honor and pride. He asked Kidd to put the toy leg on a pole, and whoever took it out would keep it. Kidd and Tatsu fought back and forth in one of WWE.com's top 25 matches in 2011.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins against Antonio Cesaro and Kassius Ohno – October 17, 2012

WWE

for ever friends

Do you hope that CM Punk will retire in 2020 to face Seth Rollins? It will not (probably?) Happen, but if you need a solution, NXT's best match of 2012 is exactly the right thing for you: WWE champion CM Punk and NXT champion Seth Rollins are against the recently reformed Kings of Wrestling.

This was a dark match after an NXT TV recording when "NXT TV" meant the Internet, Hulu, and select Canadian shows. It was also somehow the match that determined which direction NXT would go in the future, since it is more like a modern NXT main event than something from 2012. There are four independent wrestling favorites, three of which are already champions one level of WWE or another, do what they do best and blow everyone away. WWE would eventually release the match on YouTube, then write it down and then put it on the NXT Greatest Matches DVD. It's hard to find in high quality, but even the low quality version feels like high quality when you're roughly in the middle.

William Regal said at the time:

"I am very proud to be separated from @WWENXT tonight. I hope that the dark match will at least be published on YouTube (hint, hint) as it was as important as the first time that Marty Jones dealt with Mark Rocco in the history of business development for those who know it. Many thanks to @CMPunk @AntonioCesaro @KassiusOhno and Seth Rollins. Good boys. "

Cesaro would not be finished with shaping the WWE development brand in his own image.

2-of-3 falls match: Sami Zayn vs. Antonio Cesaro – August 22, 2013

WWE Network

The one who got people talking. The first really great match in NXT history.

I wrote as much about it as I did about everything else on this website, but Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn, 2 out of 3 falls, was a game changer. I was lucky enough to be there live and take part in my very first NXT TV recordings. Except for Kenta Kobashi vs. Samoa Joe in New York in 2005, I've never been part of anything more electric. The whole game is masterful, but the goal took the breath away from an entire building, returned it, and then took it away. Breathless, thoughtless, cheer for something that you can't believe you've just seen and that you are unlikely to ever see again. Tom Philips & # 39; Shout: "Oh my god, oh my god" isn't very good, but it's damn honest because what are you saying? Even the GIF gives me goosebumps.

WWE Network

Two former independent stars who worked with varying degrees of "you will never make it" – both are still concerned with what happened over six years later – have changed the paradigm of an entire brand and brought exactly what the independent did -Wrestling of the era was so special on a large stage, and the roof and doors were blown away. Probably still the best NXT match ever, adjusted for inflation.

NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville vs. Sami Zayn – NXT TakeOver: R Evolution, December 11, 2014

WWE Network

The story that started with Cesaro continued into the NXT TakeOver era with another killer match at NXT Arrival and ended in the still horribly named NXT TakeOver: R Evolution. Sami Zayn, who refused to take shortcuts and be a bad person, challenged NXT champion Adrian Neville, who used to be a hero but had gradually become more and more underhanded to his championship in the last month of Of 2014 to win and keep. The match itself deserves as many stars as you can give, but what everyone remembers and what is still talking about is the end.

After everything he had been through, Zayn had the opportunity to take one last shortcut and prove that he has the "ruthless aggression" (or whatever) to be a top WWE star. The referee is down, holding the NXT championship, and all he has to do to win is to hit Neville in the face. He wants. Thats is quite easy. Everyone around him told him it was the right thing to do, whether it felt right or not. But in a rare moment of true ethical heroism in the WWE, Zayn threw the championship down in a fit of just indignation and won the championship in the right way. His way. It was and is proof that you yourself can get a WWE crowd to cheer on a hero who made an unpopular but spiritually fulfilled decision in the 2010s. They would recreate this (in completely different terms) with Bayley, also with great success. And then you just forgot it forever?

Regardless, Neville against Zayn is still considered one of the best NXT championship games ever. This is a huge achievement considering that it started an era of NXT where there are really a lot of great games. As a bonus, new NXT signer Kevin Owens shows up to help his best friend celebrate a championship win that was achieved through hard work and the right thing.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, August 22, 2015

WWE Network

The only match on the list that I wrote about more than Zayn against Cesaro, and for good reason.

Without Sasha Banks vs. Bayley of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn has not closed a discussion of the best games from NXT's first decade or the best WWE games of 2010 (or possibly the best WWE games of all time). For women wrestling in the WWE, it was what Zayn and Cesaro did to put great wrestling in the spotlight with NXT. It's the trailblazer of the decade, with two of the best NXT characters who each produced 18-minute five-star wrestling based on passion and complex history. It is the culmination of Bayley's outsider story. It is the baptism of the four riders from NXT. Everything is good when it comes to professional wrestling, crowned by one of the best and most adrenaline-rich finishes I can remember. If you don't get the hype when Bayley kills Sasha with this poisoned Rana, angrily throws her bracelet into the crowd, adjusts her ponytail and hits the Bayley-to-Belly, you may be legally dead.

To better illustrate how beautiful this and everything that contributed was here the video that I share too often. Still choking me.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3APtaM2jvMY (/ embed)

The double stroke of Sami Zayn's championship win, followed by Bayley's championship win as the promotion evolves into a high-quality wrestling juggernaut is an unmatched time for high-quality WWE television.

2-out-of-3 falls match for the NXT Tag Team Championship: The Revival vs. DIY – NXT TakeOver: Toronto, November 19, 2016

WWE Network

NXT breathed new life into the idea that good people could be cheered on in modern WWE, and then brought women's wrestling to the level it should have been years ago. Next up: Tag Team Wrestling.

We're now officially in the Johnny Gargano era as 2016 is stolen forever by the epic 2-of-3 fall match between The Revival and Do It Yourself. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson had brought the NXT Tag Team division out of their bad existence, which was dominated by teams like The Ascension, and reminded a generation of fans how damn extraordinary "Mediterranean" Tag Team Wrestling is and can be. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa had scratched and scratched for everything they got in the company, had emerged as jobber extras, had thought about the Cruiserweight Classic and had earned a place by working much harder than everyone else. It was sponges that soaked up style and talent as if they hadn't wrestled for a decade. The revival series against American Alpha was highly praised before Kurt Angel's missing son and "Shorty G" had the team's identity and DIY was hungry to outdo them. They did. They did.

I probably like this match more than most people – it was highly praised by critics and was on most people's match-of-the-year list. So it's not like I'm all alone or something. I thought I would never see it on a big stage again. The revival literally revived it with heart and soul and handed over the torch to Gargano and Ciampa. This match is brilliant and like a house built stone by stone with timing and thoughtfulness. So far it has been the only time I have persuaded someone to cut off a hot day by simply standing between their opponents. It's like the Rock & Roll Express and the Midnight Express that came back to us at the beginning of their careers.

Gargano and Ciampa used the southern wrestling torch to work on a DIFFERENT southern wrestling squad – the ever-escalating blood feud that is driving both men mad – but that's another story.

United Kingdom Championship game: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne – NXT TakeOver Chicago, May 20, 2017

WWE Network

Another underestimated thing that NXT does is to enable American wrestling fans to understand, accept, and embrace wrestling cultures from around the world. Champions can come from any area of ​​life, any nationality, any race. Stars can speak foreign languages ​​without singing "what". People can apply different styles and be judged on who they are as characters and performers and what they can do in the ring instead of being written off immediately due to a godless combination of low standards and xenophobia.

Take, for example, the British wrestling scene that comes to NXT. Sure it's his own thing now, but in this match it was a WWE thing: Tyler Bate defended his United Kingdom Championship (a division of three players) against Pete Dunne. If you saw how they struggled before you knew the beats, but seeing an arena full of NXT fans discovering and responding to each one of them was special. Bate and Dunne are supernaturally talented and really shone in one of the best single games that two boys could bring together. Sure, both against WALTER, funny enough, but it's a feature and one in an endless series of matches in the middle of TakeOvers that steal the show and completely outshine the NXT Championship matches and key events.

NXT Championship Match: Andrade Cien Almas vs. Johnny Gargano – NXT TakeOver Philadelphia, January 27, 2018

WWE Network

The NXT game of the year took place in early 2018, when a man who had broken his ass throughout his career was considered one of the best in his field despite all odds and rational thinking, and the NXT championship against a great man took. Andrade "Cien" Almas against Johnny Gargano looked good enough on paper, but in practice … holy shit.

These two had an incredible 32-minute championship main event that was the first NXT match to be awarded a five-star rating by the Observer (somehow … what did you see, Dave?) And the first official WWE five- Star match since 2011 I don't know either. But it deserves it, man. Even the missteps are brilliant. There is a moment when Gargano is supposed to swing around Almas to counter the Gargano escape, but it starts to slide. Instead of just going over the train's movements, Gargano bends his arm to tie Andrade's leg, adding credibility to why he would stumble to the ground and get on the train. The only thing I can really compare it to is Dynamite Kid vs. Tiger Mask, where two guys are so far ahead of their time that what they don't do right feels like a revelation.

I think this was the moment when we all agreed to accept Gargano as a top single guy, not just a top tag team wrestler. It set the tone for the next two years of television and remains a highlight in every definition of the word.

2-out-of-3 falls match for the NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole – NXT TakeOver: New York, April 5, 2019

WWE Network

The 2-of-3 falls match strikes again. It's the signature of NXT for a reason, and I think it's great that the equivalent of "Hell in a Cell" is simply "Everyone wrestles more". I take it.

This should be the epic WrestleMania weekend for the long grudge between Johnny Gargnao and Tommaso Ciampa. When Ciampa was injured and could not make the match, the championship was interrupted and Gargano ended up in a match against Adam Cole, without much history or even so much time to prepare. In the end, they formulated a classic that not only confirmed Gargano's rise to the top, but also felt like the intended and organic end of the story. It also drew everyone's attention to Adam Cole, who would let the rest of 2019 know. This is a blast from start to finish and is about to be too much and still tell a coherent, credible story and have a champion. "Do the right thing" and overcome the chances of finally winning. They would try to top it later that year at NXT TakeOver Toronto and do far too much, which I think makes the 2-out-of-3 fall match even better. It is proof that it is about quality, not quantity.

And while we're at it, how about a commendable mention?

In the 2020s

Hulu

You know, it's difficult to choose just one NXT match from each year to represent the entire brand. This year, live television ended with a real match of the year between Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. I didn't mention either of them here, but the match was the logical end point of a two-year championship run by Baszler, a wrestler in the history of the ring, that combines pro-wrestling expertise with MMA bad assessery-whether people realize how good they are is or not, and Ripley is a great megastar of the future who has developed in the ring and as a character as quickly as anyone else we have ever seen. It was a high stakes championship game that built on months of storytelling and paid off with great wrestling in front of a melted, hot audience that ended decisively. It could easily have been the choice for 2019. This is a good indication that NXT will be as strong in the 2020s as it will be in the 2010s and may even continue to grow.

And there is still so much to discuss. Asuka, Kairi Sane, all these great Gargano and Ciampa matches, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair. VELVETEEN DREAM for God's sake. Matt Riddle, Ricochet, KEITH LEE, the tag team division, the women's division, Roderick Strong & # 39; rebirth as a tail-endurance monster, the whole thing. Being a pro wrestling fan is sometimes a nightmare, and so much of the product that we get is of low quality and effort to address the lowest possible common denominator. But if it's good, it's better than anything in the world. And when it comes to WWE content, there is nothing in the NXT either. Years of stories that make sense. Payouts that convince. Beginnings, mids and ends. Awe of the past and hope for the future. And Keith Lee.

We'll see you in the next decade. Yellow ropes forever.

, (tagsToTranslate) Homepage (t) Prowrestling (t) Best of the 2010s (t) NXT (t) Pro Wrestling (t) WWE (t) WWE NXT