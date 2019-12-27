The best male athlete of Leonard AP ... Pitt wins the Quick Lane Bowl ... Mayfield to establish an odd mark

Loading...

📌 KAWHI AP MALE MALE ATHLETE

Friday 27/12: The Associated Press Announced Friday that the L.A. Clippers Kawhi Leonard is his 2019 Male Athlete of the Year. Leonard was not recognized for his work in Los Angeles, but for his MVP performance for the Toronto Raptors, as he led the franchise to his first NBA title Steph curry and the Golden State Warriors in June.

Gymnast Simone Biles It was announced Thursday as the female athlete of the year AP.

Leonard is only the fifth NBA player to receive the award, joining Curry, Larry birdand three times recipients Michael Jordan Y Lebron James.

Good choice or did someone else deserve it? – Beto

PITT OUTLASTS EMU IN DETROIT

Thursday, 12/26: Attack player Kenny Pickett hit receiver Taysir Mack – who made a tremendous capture with one hand while he was stopped – in a 25-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds remaining in the game to give the Panthers (8-5) a 34-30 victory over eastern Michigan (6-7) in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, delivering the head coach Pat Narduzzi the first bowl victory of his term in Pitt and the first of the program since 2013.

Pickett had a great game, completing 27 of 39 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns, which led to a very defamed Pitt offense at 457 total yards. Each one was necessary since Pitt was tied or followed the entire game until Mack's touchdown. The Panthers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and moved the ball much better after the offensive coordinator. Mark whipple moved to a hurried offense.

Pitt's generally strong defense had trouble containing the senior quarterback of the EMU Mike Glass III, who was responsible for 394 of the 438 total yards of the Eagles, including three total scores (two passes, one on the ground). However, Glass III's university career ended in infamy, as he was ejected with 10 seconds remaining for hitting the Panthers defenders. Cam Bright Y Paris Ford After an incomplete. Kevin McGill, Senior and defensive EMU, was expelled earlier in the game for spitting out a Panthers player.

Although the Panthers struggled to defeat a last-place MAC team that was selected for this bowl game due to its proximity to Detroit for ticket sales, it is still a bowl victory for the program and gives the athletic director Heather Lyke brag about your old school.

• Pitt senior receiver Maurice Ffrench he finished his university career in a big way, breaking Larry FitzgeraldThe program record of 92 receptions in one season. Ffrench had 12 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown to end the season with 96 catches.

• Ffrench had a 96-yard touchdown to catch and run to set the Quick Lane Bowl record, and is the fourth longest touchdown pass in the history of the bowl.

• First year broker Vincent Davis He led the Panthers in 15 races for 69 yards.

• Pitt's defense registered only two catches, but is currently tied with SMU and Ohio State with 51 in the season, the most in FBS. Ohio State will play Clemson on Saturday in the semifinal of the Fiesta Bowl playoffs.

• Superior security Damar Hamlin He finished his career in Pitt leading the team with 13 tackles in his final game and having the only rotation of the team at night with an interception at the end of the third quarter that led to a Alex Kessman field goal that tied the game 20-20.

• Narduzzi announced at the post-game press conference that Pitt will submit an application to the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility for Hamlin.

What you say? A small but important step forward for the program with the victory of the bowl, or the disappointment still for the low performance season? Or both? – Beto

BROWN QB TO BEGIN ALL 16

Thursday, 12/26: Browns QB Baker Mayfield is scheduled to start all 16 games for Cleveland this season, the first time that happens for that franchise since 2001 when Tim Couch did. What may be more surprising is the Mayfield vote for 2020:

Baker Mayfield will become our first QB in 18 years to start the 16 games, votes will be improved for the next 16

📰 »https://t.co/8hqEbE5gcD pic.twitter.com/idid3cE7sk

– Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2019

It did not happen this year. We'll see … – Bob

RUTH TO YANKS CENTENARY

Thursday, 12/26: One hundred years ago, today the Red Sox executed an exchange so bad that it established a benchmark and generated an alleged 85-year curse: the owner of Boston Harry frazee negotiated Babe Ruth to the Yankees for $ 100,000 and the mortgage at Fenway Park.

So, in that spirit, what is your choice, the worst sports trade in history and the worst trade in Pittsburgh's sports history? – Beto

FOUR BEST PITT PLAYERS OF ALL TIME

Thursday, 12/26: ESPN and College Football 150, in celebration of 150 years of college football, announced four Pitt players to their first All-Time All-American Team, most of the players of any university team. Hard end Mike Ditka, the open receiver Larry Fitzgeraldapproach Bill fralicand defensive end Hugh green Represent the panthers. You can see the complete selections of the first and second teams here.

The best of all time 🐐 @ ESPN and # CFB150 named four Pitt Panthers for the first All-Time All-American team, more than any other team.

⭐ Mike Ditka (TE) ⭐ Larry Fitzgerald (WR) ⭐ Bill Fralic (OT) ⭐ Hugh Green (DE) # H2P pic.twitter.com/VxMwRCRL13 – Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 26, 2019

That is a great achievement and a solid list. Any snub from Pitt that you think is the first team of all time? – Beto

BILES FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Thursday, 12/26: Associated Press announced American gymnast Simone Biles as the AP female athlete of the year for 2019:

Stoicism and grace: American gymnast Simone Biles, who has won a record of 25 medals in the world championship throughout her career, is the female athlete of the year of the Associated Press in 2019. https://t.co/bEIuAUB7ho

– The Associated Press (@AP) December 26, 2019

Biles continues to amaze and set records. Even so, it was an exceptional year for the best athletes in the world. Does anyone else deserve this recognition? – Beto

PITT DC HAD CANCER ALL SEASON

Thursday, 12/26: Pitt's defensive coordinator, Randy Bates, whose defense was one of the best in college football in 2019 fought against cancer throughout the season. Bates insists on the head coach Pat Narduzzi saved his life insisting that all their trainers have annual physicals. It is a pretty amazing story. – Beto

PSU OC FAMILY BUSY

Thursday, 12/26: Penn State has hired the former Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca for the same position in Happy Valley:

Kirk Ciarrocca, a Lewisberry native, has been named an offensive coordinator and coach of Penn State quarterbacks. He had the same role for Minnesota during the last three seasons. https://t.co/ym1OM0cT0f

– abc27 News (@ abc27News) December 26, 2019

Ciarrocca, a native of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, has helped relive the offenses in his last two stops: Western Michigan and Minnesota. The Ciarroca offensive in Minnesota contributed 31 points to the Nittany Lions on November 9, a 31-28 victory over the then undefeated Penn State. Good rent? PSU lacked offensive creativity in 2019, sure. – Beto

BLACKHAWKS HURTING

Thursday, 12/26: The Blackhawks announced a couple of major injuries. – Taylor

MEDICAL UPDATES: • Saad (right ankle) out 3 weeks • from Haan (right shoulder) and Seabrook (right shoulder) to undergo surgery, the rest of the 2019-20 season will be lost • Seabrook will also undergo surgery on each hip in 2020 • from Haan, Seabrook placed in LTIR # Blackhawks

– Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 26, 2019

LYNCH QUICK PRESS

Tuesday, 12/24: Marshawn Lynch He offered some brief and profound comments at a press meeting Tuesday in Seattle:

A message from @MoneyLynch. Merry # MerryNewYear # WPMOYChallenge Wagner pic.twitter.com/JgQ8lxync9

– Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 25, 2019

Happy New Year to all. – Beto

HUGE HIT HELPS HAWAI & # 39; I

Tuesday 12/24: The Rainbow Warriors of the University of Hawaii made a great goal-line play against Brigham Young in the third quarter of the SoFi Hawaii & # 39; i Bowl, throwing the ball in this great helicopter that hit the quarterback of BYU that of some way he managed to prevent the ball from crossing the plane before the loose ball:

Hawaii's defense is a brick wall 😤 pic.twitter.com/180RIMGzH2

– ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 25, 2019

Hawaii & # 39; i (10-5) beat BYU (7-6), 38-34, behind four Rainbow Warriors QB touchdown passes Cole McDonald. – Beto

TAPPEN RESPONDS TO ROENICK

Tuesday 12/24: The host of the NBC Sports NHL studio Kathryn Tappen responded to inappropriate comments about her made by Jeremy Roenick That suspended him from the network. Tappen called the comments "unacceptable." Taylor Haase has detailed coverage here. – Beto

OK SHEET WITH & # 39; SNUB & # 39;

Tuesday 12/24: Former Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf took it well when he discovered that he was not going to be among the QB selected for the all-time NFL 100 team:

I have just been informed that I was not selected for the @NFL All Time 100. I am with my other disappointments in our disappointment in this process. I have created a support group to help … tag a couple of colleagues @nfllegends snub and we will get up together @geoffschwartz @terrellowens pic.twitter.com/SANSNxw9lS

– Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) December 24, 2019

Considered in general as one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history after being selected No. 2 overall by the Chargers, behind No. 1 Peyton Manning, in the 1988 NFL Draft, it is Nice to see that Leaf finds humor in him.

Who gets your vote for the biggest raid in the NFL draft? – Beto

The panthers are going to hunt

Tuesday 12/24: The Pitt Panthers soccer team went out to have a little team fun in Detroit before their December 26 showdown with eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Tire Bowl. According to the "bowl" theme, the team began to hunt, something like bowling with a soccer ball:

Fowling with the squad 🎳🏈 # H2P pic.twitter.com/VFUNSkPyy6

– Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 25, 2019

OK, give me a break … it's a slow day of news. It seems fun though. – Beto

BEASTMODE AGAIN IN SEATTLE

Monday 12/23: The Seattle Seahawks, who lost their two best runners: Chris Carson Y C.J. Procise – To end the injury season on Sunday, we have reached a contract agreement with the former star running Marshawn lynch just for the rest of the season and the playoffs. Lynch will join Seattle field before Sunday's decisive game against the 49ers.

The Seahawks also added former runner Robert Turbin to the fold, although the details of his treatment are unknown.

Surprised? I must say that I did not see this coming. Can Lynch, without signing all season, make a difference for the Seahawks? – Beto

WILSON GIME IN PASTRNAK

Monday 12/23: Capitals forward / suspension manifold Tom wilson He was kicked out of Monday's game against the Bruins in Boston for hitting the Bruins star striker David Pastrnak while he was down and covered by the line judge following an energetic fight between the two. Tensions were already high after Wilson hit Pastrnak at the beginning of the game and overflowed when Wilson interfered with Pastrnak in front of the Capitals bench when Wilson was leaving the ice to change the lines:

Tom Wilson is kicked out late in the game pic.twitter.com/gFnTjLgpaz

– Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 24, 2019

Is another suspension justified for Wilson? – Beto

TOP HOUNDS DEFENDER SHEETS

Monday 12/23: Joe GreenspanThe best defender of Riverhounds SC and USL Championship Defender of the Year in 2019, signed with the San Diego Loyal expansion by 2020. Greenspan, 27, was the main reason why Pittsburgh led the league in goals and sheets clean. His presence in the back-end was essential in the set pieces at both ends, contributing with four goals in the season.

USL Championship Champion of the Year 2019, Joe Greenspan, is the last signing of # Team1! #SDLoyal pic.twitter.com/kGbAVPe9b9

– San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) December 23, 2019

The loss of Greenspan comes just after Hounds loses Neco Brett last week at Birmingham Legion SC of USL. Brett was the top scorer for Pittsburgh FC in the last two seasons. The dog administration has some big shoes to fill. – Beto

FRANCO MIRACLE MEETS 47

Monday 12/23: It never gets old, folks. On Monday, the 47th anniversary of The Immaculate Reception was celebrated:

#OTD in 1972, Franco Harris succeeded. @ Francoharrishof | #SteelersHistory pic.twitter.com/bbj8LdeSro

– Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2019

It gives me the chills every time. He was just a small child, but I remember seeing and the relatives who visited at Christmas crying with joy. Do you have a personal memory of the work, universally considered the best in the history of the NFL? – Beto

CHOPS VIDEO CAPTURES

Monday 12/23: I love or hate you, you can't deny that Washington Capitals knows how to make a holiday greetings video:

Our wish come true, Captain, all we wanted for Christmas was you 🎶 pic.twitter.com/c5J4OYLaJd

– Washington Capital️ Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2019

Amazing. – Beto

CLUTCH CHUCK FOR CLUCKS Monday 12/23: A fan of the Indiana Pacers made a half-court shot at halftime to win a year of free chicken:

He nailed the midfield shot and won Chick-fil-A for free for one year

The gods of basketball were on his side. pic.twitter.com/m3iRll1sCe – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2019

Be sure to read the fine print: the offer is only valid on Sundays. – Beto

ROENICK SUSPENDED FROM COMMENTS

Monday 12/23: NBC Sports suspended Jeremy Roenick for inappropriate comments Our Taylor Haase has full coverage. here. – Beto

CERVELLI TO MARLINS

Monday 12/23: Ready for some love from Miami? Francisco Cervelli agreed to a one-year, $ 2 million contract with the Florida Marlins, pending a physical exam. Alex Stumpf has full coverage here. – Beto

FITZ JR. TROLLS FITZ SR.

Monday 12/23: This is the best. Larry Fitzgerald It is the greatest. After the Cardinals' victory over the Seahawks in Week 16, Fitzgerald answered questions from reporters in the locker room, as usual. Halfway through the interview, however, a journalist's phone rang, and Fitzgerald let him know about it. The turn? That journalist was Fitzgerald's father, Larry Fitzgerald, Sr., a long-standing journalist and media personality:

"Can we get some professionalism here, please?"

Here is the funny video of Larry Fitzgerald roasting his father in the locker room after today's game against Seattle. # 12 Sports: joy: pic.twitter.com/23ydwoqMMl – Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) December 23, 2019

Beautiful. – Hunter

RAVENS NO. 1, BENGALS NO. 32

Sunday 12/22: The Ravens (13-2) secured the top spot in the AFC playoffs for the first time in franchise history with Baltimore 31-15 victory over Cleveland (6-9) on Sunday. QB crows Lamar Jackson, the probable NFL MVP, was 20 of 31 for 238 yards and three touchdown passes; He added an additional 103 yards on the ground in 17 carries, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to pitch for more than 3,000 yards and run for more than 1,000 in a season. Jackson has also thrown as many touchdowns in a season (36) than any other Heisman Trophy winner: Cam Newton Y Carson palmer Each has thrown for 35 in one season.

Meanwhile, the Bengals (1-14) lost to the Dolphins in Miami, 38-35 in OT, to win the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

SPOILER ALERT: In case you are late for your draft party, "with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe burrow, quarterback, Louisiana State. "

You are welcome. – Beto

FAN PREPARED FOR FLOP & # 39; DUCK & # 39;

Sunday 12/22: A Steelers fan who attended the game Steelers-Jets has gone viral on Twitter for his thorough preparation in case the Steelers quarterback Devlin & # 39; Duck & # 39; Hodges He continued to fight:

Thank you for your service, duck. Rudolph time. #HEREWEGO @ Rudolph2Mason pic.twitter.com/6OgxrkqyB6

– SteelersNation (@ steelersfan8479) December 22, 2019

Sir, if you are reading this, Paxton Lynch use number 5, although I'm not sure which mask you would use. Perhaps, in that case, just one paper bag would be enough. – Beto

I WOULD NOT JOY IN BROWNSVILLE

Sunday 12/22: Cheers broke out in the stands and on the bench in Cleveland on Sunday when the Browns lost 31-15 to the Ravens. First, Odell Beckham Jr. took a diplomatic approach with the head coach Freddie kitchens …

Odell Becham Jr. is not happy and is letting Freddie Kitchens know. pic.twitter.com/Ovy7YmWhNI

– NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2019

… then a fan did not appreciate Baker Mayfield's response to his collective discontent:

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield did not like boos from the local crowd. He fired them and the fans drove him away. Merry Christmas Cleveland pic.twitter.com/PNqvYNPDbu

– Bears Barroom (@BearsBarroom) December 22, 2019

Rumors and speculation are rampant that Kitchens is dating and that the former Ohio state head coach Urban meyer It is being courted to replace it. Will the Browns support the kitchens, a risky company but hired by consensus in January, or will the head coach's carousel continue in Cleveland? Would Meyer be a good option? – Beto

THOMAS TOPS HARRISON, JOHNSON

Sunday 12/22: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas He set the NFL receptions record in a season during the 38-28 New Orleans victory over Tennessee on Nashville Sunday. Thomas had 12 catches for a total of 144 this season, beating Marvin HarrisonThe former NFL record of 143 receptions set in the 2002 season.

Thomas also established a new brand in the NFL by being the first receiver to have more than 10 receptions in eight different games in the same season. Former star of the Texans Andre Johnson celebrated the old brand (7 games).

All this was achieved in just fifteen games. – Beto

WEEK 16: NFL RECORD SET

Sunday 12/22: further Lamar Jackson Y Michael Thomas, several other NFL players reached new highs in week 16:

• Red skins running Adrian Peterson past Walter Payton for the fourth most hurried touchdowns in the history of the NFL. Peterson is now 111 after a score in Washington's defeat on Sunday against the New York Giants. Emmitt Smith He has the NFL record with 164.

• Star Panthers Christian McCaffrey He became the first runner in NFL history with two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. McCaffrey had 15 catches in 15 goals on Sunday for 119 yards, adding 54 yards on 13 carries. The Panthers lost 38-6. Maybe they should think about building around this guy. This armchair-GM thing is pretty easy. I just say & # 39 ;.

• falcon catcher July Jones overcome Jerry rice being the fastest player in the NFL to receive 12,000 yards (125 games), beating Rice by 17 games (more than a full season). Prediction: before your first cup of cold coffee on Monday, Antonio Brown will claim that he would have set the record last season if it wasn't for Ben Roethisberger.

• Cardinals Receiver Larry Fitzgerald He joined Rice as the only two players in NFL history with 17,000 yards received. If you're new, Rice was pretty good: he finished with 22,895 yards in 20 seasons.

• Field Marshal Chiefs of all Pat Mahomes He is now the fastest in NFL history with 75 touchdown passes (30 games). Legend of Pitt and NB Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino I needed 31. Maybe if Marino tried harder …

• Speaking of quarterbacks, Ryan Fitzpatrick He became the first in NFL history to throw more than 4 touchdown passes in a single game for four different teams, throwing four for the Dolphins in their OT victory over the Bengals on Sunday.

If you think there should be an asterisk because, you know, the Bengals, I don't hate the idea. – Beto

MLB UMPS ACCEPTS TESTS & # 39; ROBOT & # 39; UMP

Saturday, 12/21: Major League referees agreed to the gradual introduction of automatic referees as part of a new five-year labor agreement with MLB.

According to reports, a new MLB agreement will include referees who cooperate with the testing of an automated ball and hit system https://t.co/6s1RTGtQVT

– Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 22, 2019

MLB will begin using ball and hit technology in some Class A games in 2020 with the potential, if successful, of advancing to AAA level in 2021. The referees have agreed to cooperate with the introduction and transition of technology and give it the welcome at the level of the major leagues at the discretion of the league within the five-year agreement. What you say? Is this good for the game? Do you trust technology? – Beto

