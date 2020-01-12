The best looks from the red carpet of the Critics' Choice Awards 2020

January 12, 2020 | 5:49 p.m.
1 of
9
Celebrities like Lucy Hale came out on Sunday night to honor the best in film and television at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Here you can see what everyone was wearing on the red carpet.
AFP via Getty Images
2 of
9
Chrissy Metz
AFP via Getty Images
3 of
9
Mj Rodriguez in Moschino
WireImage
4 of
9
D’Arcy Carden in Tadashi Shoji
Getty Images
5 of
9
6 of
9
Annabelle Wallis in Moschino
AFP via Getty Images
7 of
9
8 of
9
Karen Fukuhara
AFP via Getty Images
9 of
9
Milo Ventimiglia
Getty Images